2022 F1 World Championship standings after the Belgian GP

Max Verstappen extended his lead in the 2022 Formula 1 World Championship after scoring his ninth win of the season in the Belgian Grand Prix.

2022 F1 World Championship standings after the Belgian GP
Who is leading the 2022 F1 World Championship Drivers' points?

Red Bull’s reigning champion Verstappen scored a maximum 26 points at Spa-Francorchamps and his lead in the World Championship is up to 93 over teammate Sergio Perez, who moves into second over Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc. The Ferrari driver suffered another troubled race and could only finish sixth after a late penalty for speeding in the pits as he attempted to grab the point for fastest lap.

Leclerc is now 98 points behind Verstappen. Carlos Sainz’s third place in Belgium moves him back ahead of MercedesGeorge Russell – but only by one point. His teammate Lewis Hamilton’s first-lap exit has dropped him 24 points behind Russell.

2022 F1 World Championship standings for Drivers

Cla   Driver   Points  Grands Prix
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14
1 Max Verstappen 284   - 25 - 34 26 25 15 25 25 6 27 25 25 26
2 Sergio Pérez 191   - 12 18 24 12 19 25 19 - 18 4 12 10 18
3 Charles Leclerc 186   26 19 26 15 18 - 12 - 10 12 32 - 8 8
4 Carlos Sainz Jr. 171   18 15 - 5 15 12 18 - 19 25 6 11 12 15
5 George Russell 170   12 10 15 12 10 15 10 15 12 - 17 15 15 12
6 Lewis Hamilton 146   15 1 12 - 8 10 4 12 15 16 16 18 19 -
7 Lando Norris 76   - 6 10 19 - 4 9 2 - 8 6 6 6 -
8 Esteban Ocon 64   6 8 6 - 4 6 - 1 8 - 13 4 2 6
9 Fernando Alonso 51   2 - - - - 2 6 6 2 10 1 8 4 10
10 Valtteri Bottas 46   8 - 4 12 6 8 2 - 6 - - - - -
11 Kevin Magnussen 22   10 2 - 3 - - - - - 1 6 - - -
12 Sebastian Vettel 20       - 4 - - 1 8 - 2 - - 1 4
13 Daniel Ricciardo 19   - - 8 3 - - - 4 - - 2 2 - -
14 Pierre Gasly 18   - 4 2 - - - - 10 - - - - - 2
15 Mick Schumacher 12   - - - - - - - - - 4 8 - - -
16 Yuki Tsunoda 11   4 - - 6 - 1 - - - - - - - -
17 Zhou Guanyu 5   1 - - - - - - - 4 - - - - -
18 Alexander Albon 4   - - 1 - 2 - - - - - - - - 1
19 Lance Stroll 4   - - - 1 1 - - - 1 - - 1 - -
20 Nicholas Latifi 0   - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Who is leading the 2022 F1 World Championship Constructors' points?

In the constructors’ points, Red Bull’s maximum 44-point haul in Belgium moves it 118 clear of Ferrari after the Scuderia’s sub-optimal day.

However, Mercedes lost ground on Ferrari in their battle for second by 11 points, opening the gap to 41. Alpine took a huge leap forward over McLaren at Spa, so the French marque is now 20 points ahead in fourth position.

Aston Martin and AlphaTauri both scored points, Aston closing the gap to five in the battle for eighth. Williams scored its fourth point of the season, but is still 20 points adrift.

2022 F1 World Championship standings for Constructors

Cla   Constructor   Points  Grands Prix
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14
1 Red Bull 475   - 37 18 58 38 44 40 44 25 24 31 37 35 44
2 Ferrari 357   44 34 26 20 33 12 30 - 29 37 38 11 20 23
3 Mercedes 316   27 11 27 12 18 25 14 27 27 16 33 33 34 12
4 Alpine/Renault 115   8 8 6 - 4 8 6 7 10 10 14 12 6 16
5 McLaren/Mercedes 95   - 6 18 22 - 4 9 6 - 8 8 8 6 -
6 Alfa Romeo/Ferrari 51   9 - 4 12 6 8 2 - 10 - - - - -
7 Haas/Ferrari 34   10 2 - 3 - - - - - 5 14 - - -
8 AlphaTauri/Red Bull 29   4 4 2 6 - 1 - 10 - - - - - 2
9 Aston Martin/Mercedes 24   - - - 5 1 - 1 8 1 2 - 1 1 4
10 Williams/Mercedes 4   - - 1 - 2 - - - - - - - - 1
