Formula 1 News

2022 F1 Singapore Grand Prix session timings and preview

Formula 1 travels to Marina this weekend for the 2022 Singapore Grand Prix. Here's the full schedule for the 17th round of the 2022 F1 season.

Rachit Thukral
By:
Listen to this article

Red Bull's Max Verstappen heads to Singapore with the chance of wrapping up the 2022 drivers' title, having extended a 115-point lead in the championship over Ferrari rival Charles Leclerc.

In the constructors' championship, Red Bull enjoys a 139-point advantage over Ferrari with six races including Singapore remaining in the season.

However, Red Bull has never won a race on the streets of Singapore in the V6 hybrid era, with its last victory in the city-state recorded back in 2013 with Sebastian Vettel at the wheel.

Mercedes and Ferrari exclusively won the Singapore GP between them from 2014-19, with Mercedes emerging victorious four times (including three courtesy of Lewis Hamilton) and Vettel powering Ferrari to victories in 2015 and '19.

2019 Singapore remains Vettel's last victory in F1 as the German, now at Aston Martin, prepares to bow out of the sport at the end of the current season.

2022 Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

10:00

11:00

12:00

06:00

03:00

20:00

19:00

15:30

FP2

 13:00 14:00

15:00

 09:00

06:00

 23:00

22:00

 18:30

FP3

10:00

11:00

12:00

06:00

 03:00

20:00

 19:00

15:30

Q

13:00

14:00

15:00

09:00

06:00

 23:00

22:00

18:30

Race 

12:00

13:00

14:00

08:00

05:00

22:00

22:00

 17:30

2022 Formula 1 Singapore GP session timings in Singapore

Friday 30th September 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 18:00 - 19:00 local time
  • Free Practice 2: 21:00 - 22:00 local time

Saturday 1st October 2022

  • Free Practice 3: 18:00 - 19:00 local time
  • Qualifying: 21:00 - 22:00 local time

Sunday 2nd October 2022

  • Race: 20:00 local time

2022 Formula 1 Singapore GP session timings in the UK/Portugal 

Friday 30th September 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 11:00 - 12:00 BST
  • Free Practice 2: 14:00 - 15:00 BST

Saturday 1st October 2022

  • Free Practice 3: 11:00 - 12:00 BST
  • Qualifying: 14:00 - 15:00 BST

Sunday 2nd October 2022

  • Race: 13:00 BST

2022 Formula 1 Singapore GP session timings in Europe

Friday 30th September 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 12:00 - 13:00 CEST
  • Free Practice 2: 15:00 -16:00 CEST

Saturday 1st October 2022

  • Free Practice 3: 12:00 - 13:00 CEST
  • Qualifying: 15:00 - 16:00 CEST

Sunday 2nd October 2022

  • Race: 14:00 CEST

2022 Formula 1 Singapore GP session timings in the US

Friday 30th September 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 06:00 - 07:00 ET / 03:00 - 04:00 PT
  • Free Practice 2: 09:00 - 10:00 ET / 06:00 - 07:00 PT

Saturday 1st October 2022

  • Free Practice 3: 06:00 - 07:00 ET / 03:00 - 04:00 PT
  • Qualifying: 09:00 - 10:00 ET / 06:00 - 07:00 PT 

Sunday 2nd October 2022

  • Race: 08:00 ET / 06:00 PT

2022 Formula 1 Singapore GP session timings in Australia

Friday 30th September 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 20:00 - 21:00 AEST
  • Free Practice 2: 23:00 - 00:00 AEST

Saturday 1st October 2022

  • Free Practice 3: 20:00 - 21:00 AEST
  • Qualifying: 23:00 - 00:00 AEST

Sunday 2nd October 2022

  • Race: 22:00 AEST

2022 Formula 1 Singapore GP session timings in Japan

Friday 30th September 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 19:00 - 20:00 JST
  • Free Practice 2: 22:00 - 23:00 JST

Saturday 1st October 2022

  • Free Practice 3: 19:00 - 20:00 JST
  • Qualifying: 22:00 - 23:00 JST

Sunday 2nd October 2022

  • Race: 21:00 JST

2022 Formula 1 Singapore GP session timings in Africa

Friday 30th September 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 12:00 - 13:00 SAST / 13:00 - 14:00 EAT
  • Free Practice 2: 15:00 - 16:00 SAST / 16:00 - 17:00 EAT 

Saturday 1st October 2022

  • Free Practice 3: 12:00 - 13:00 SAST / 13:00 - 14:00 EAT
  • Qualifying: 15:00 - 16:00 SAST / 16:00 - 17:00 EAT

Sunday 2nd October 2022

  • Race: 14:00 SAST / 15:00 EAT

2022 Formula 1 Singapore GP session timings in India

Friday 30th September 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 15:30 - 16:30 IST
  • Free Practice 2: 18:30 - 19:30 IST

Saturday 1st October 2022

  • Free Practice 3: 15:30 - 16:30 IST
  • Qualifying: 18:30 - 19:30 IST

Sunday 2nd October 2022

  • Race: 17:30 

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Pirelli tyre allocation for the Singapore Grand Prix

Unsurprisingly, Pirelli is bringing the three softest tyres from its range to Singapore - C3, C4 and C5.

