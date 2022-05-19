2022 F1 Spanish Grand Prix session timings and preview

Listen to this article

With Barcelona having already held a pre-season test earlier this year, teams will have plenty of data to compare with. This is particularly important in 2022, with F1 having introduced new generation of cars this year that require heavily on ground effect.

Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes have won the Spanish GP for the last five years in a row, but judging by the pecking order in recent races there is a good chance their streak might come to an end in 2022.

2022 Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEST JST IST FP1 12:00 13:00 14:00 08:00 05:00 22:00 21:00 17:30 FP2 15:00 16:00 17:00 11:00 09:00 01:00¹ 00:00¹ 20:30 FP3 11:00 12:00 13:00 07:00 04:00 21:00 20:00 16:30 Q 14:00 15:00 16:00 10:00 07:00 00:00¹ 23:00 19:30 Race 13:00 14:00 15:00 09:00 06:00 23:00 22:00 18:30

2022 Formula 1 Spanish GP session timings in the UK/Portugal

Friday 20th May 2022

Free Practice 1: 13:00 - 14:00 BST

Free Practice 2: 16:00 - 17:30 BST

Saturday 21st May 2022

Free Practice 3: 12:00 - 13:00 BST

Qualifying: 15:00 - 16:00 BST

Sunday 22nd May 2022

Race: 14:00 BST

2022 Formula 1 Spanish GP session timings in Europe

Friday 20th May 2022

Free Practice 1: 14:00 - 15:00 CEST

Free Practice 2: 17:00 -18:00 CEST

Saturday 21st May 2022

Free Practice 3: 13:00 - 14:00 CEST

Qualifying: 16:00 - 17:00 CEST

Sunday 22nd May 2022

Race: 15:00 CEST

2022 Formula 1 Spanish GP session timings in the US

Friday 20th May 2022

Free Practice 1: 08:00 - 09:00 ET / 05:00 - 06:00 PT

Free Practice 2: 11:00 - 12:00 ET / 08:00 - 09:00 PT

Saturday 21st May 2022

Free Practice 3: 07:00 - 08:00 ET / 04:00 - 05:00 PT

Qualifying: 10:00 - 11:00 ET / 07:00 - 08:00 PT

Sunday 22nd May 2022

Race: 09:00 ET / 06:00 PT

2022 Formula 1 Spanish GP session timings in Australia

Friday 20th May 2022

Free Practice 1: 22:00 - 23:00 AEST

Saturday 21st May 2022

Free Practice 2: 01:00 - 02:00 AEST

Free Practice 3: 21:00 - 22:00 AEST

Sunday 22nd May 2022

Qualifying: 00:00 - 01:00 AEST

Race: 23:00 AEST

2022 Formula 1 Spanish GP session timings in Japan

Friday 20th May 2022

Free Practice 1: 21:00 - 22:00 JST

Saturday 21st May 2022

Free Practice 2: 00:00 - 01:00 JST

Free Practice 3: 20:00 - 21:00 JST

Qualifying: 23:00 - 00:00 JST

Sunday 22nd May 2022

Race: 22:00 JST

2022 Formula 1 Spanish GP session timings in Africa

Friday 20th May 2022

Free Practice 1: 14:00 - 15:00 SAST / 15:00 - 16:00 EAT

Free Practice 2: 17:00 - 18:00 SAST / 18:00 - 19:00 EAT

Saturday 21st May 2022

Free Practice 3: 13:00 - 14:00 SAST / 14:00 - 15:00 EAT

Qualifying: 16:00 - 17:00 SAST / 17:00 - 18:00 EAT

Sunday 22nd May 2022

Race: 15:00 SAST / 16:00 EAT

2022 Formula 1 Spanish GP session timings in India

Friday 20th May 2022

Free Practice 1: 17:30 - 18:30 IST

Free Practice 2: 20:30 - 21:30 IST

Saturday 21st May 2022

Free Practice 3:16:30 - 17:30 IST

Qualifying: 19:30 - 20:30 IST

Sunday 22nd May 2022

Race: 18:30

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Pirelli tyre allocation for the Spanish Grand Prix

For the high demands of the Barcelona circuit, Pirelli will bring the three hardest tyres from its range - C1, C2 and C3.