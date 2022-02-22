Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Bottas feels "big responsibility" to be Alfa Romeo F1 leader Next / Ferrari took "fully open-minded" approach to F1 2022 car design
Formula 1 News

F1 Testing 2022: When is it, who’s driving and how can I follow it? 

Formula 1's first test allows teams and fans to see the 2022 cars on track, but when is it and how can you follow it? Find out that and more here. 

F1 Testing 2022: When is it, who’s driving and how can I follow it? 
Haydn Cobb
By:
, Autosport.com Editor
Listen to this article

After a tempestuous winter for Formula 1, the new era action gets underway with pre-season testing which starts in Barcelona on Wednesday.

F1’s launch season is almost complete, while the fallout from the controversial end to the Abu Dhabi GP has seen sweeping changes including the removal of Michael Masi as race director and new protocols introduced, which means focus on 2022 takes centre stage as teams get ready to run the new cars and show off what technical innovations each squad has decided upon under the new technical regulations.

The majority of team launches were an array of smoke and mirror presentations, or in some cases a use of a show car entirely to keep the real thing under wraps for as long as possible, meaning the pre-season tests will be the first time all of the new F1 cars will be seen as fully intended.

All 10 F1 teams will be in action at both pre-season tests which provide the first real insight into which teams have got it right and which teams have work to do. While never fully taken as the true pecking order, due to teams hiding outright performance levels by sandbagging their speeds, the tests still reveal an overview while giving teams which are struggling nowhere to hide.

Read Also:
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13

Photo by: Mercedes AMG

2022 F1 testing schedules 

F1 pre-season testing for 2022 will be split between Barcelona and Bahrain, with the first test being called a shakedown at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on the 23-25 February. The test will be carried out in a normal method, but it won’t feature live TV coverage, live timing and won’t be open to fans.

The second pre-season test in Bahrain will revert to the traditional format with fans allowed to attend, live TV coverage and live timing. The test will take place on 10-12 March, the week before the 2022 F1 opener the Bahrain GP on 18-20 March.

At the Barcelona test, each day will see the track open from 8am GMT until 5pm GMT, with a lunch break of an hour, but this can be dropped in order to make up for lost track time due to red flags or poor weather conditions, meaning a maximum of nine hours of track time is available per day.

Day 

Morning Session 

Afternoon Session 

Wednesday 23rd February 2022 

8:00am – 12:00pm GMT 

1:00pm – 5:00pm GMT 

Thursday 24th February 2022 

8:00am – 12:00pm GMT 

1:00pm – 5:00pm GMT 

Friday 25th February 2022 

8:00am – 12:00pm GMT 

1:00pm – 5:00pm GMT 

The Bahrain test will follow the same track session format, starting an hour later in the day (local time) due to both the better weather conditions and floodlights at the Bahrain International Circuit. Track action will also be split by a one-hour lunch interval which can be overridden in order to make up for lost track time.

Day 

Morning Session 

Afternoon Session 

Thursday 10th March 2022 

7:00am – 11:00am GMT 

12:00pm – 4:00pm GMT 

Friday 11th March 2022 

7:00am – 11:00am GMT 

12:00pm – 4:00pm GMT 

Saturday 12th March 2022 

7:00am – 11:00am GMT 

12:00pm – 4:00pm GMT 

Driver line-up for the 2022 F1 test

F1 rules mean each team can only run one car during the test (except for mule cars permitted for tyre testing at the request of Pirelli), meaning the teams have split the driving responsibility between each of its drivers plus any reserve or test drivers. This is also a cost-preventing method while also stops bigger teams from out-developing rivals simply by being able to run two or more cars.

Given the new cars specifications and likely handling characteristic changes, it is expected that the vast majority of the tests will be completed by the 2022 race drivers to provide them with the maximum track time to adapt to the new cars.

Here’s the current list of what drivers are in action for each team for the Barcelona F1 test on the 23-25 February. The list will be updated with further announcements.

Barcelona F1 test

Wednesday 23rd February 2022

Thursday 24th February 2022

Friday 25th February

Aston Martin

Sebastian Vettel (AM)/Lance Stroll (PM)

Lance Stroll (AM)/Sebastian Vettel (PM)

Sebastian Vettel (AM/Lance Stroll (PM)

Haas

Nikita Mazepin (AM)/Mick Schumacher (PM)

Mick Schumacher (AM)/Nikita Mazepin (PM)

Nikita Mazepin (AM)/Mick Schumacher (PM)

Williams

Nicholas Latifi (AM)/Alexander Albon (PM)

Alexander Albon (AM)/Nicholas Latifi (PM)

Nicholas Latifi (AM)/Alexander Albon (PM)

Mercedes

George Russell (AM)/Lewis Hamilton (PM)

 

 

Red Bull

Max Verstappen

 

 

Ferrari

Charles Leclerc (AM)/Carlos Sainz (PM)

 

 

McLaren

Lando Norris

 

 

Alpine

Fernando Alonso

 

 

AlphaTauri 

Yuki Tsunoda

 

 

Alfa Romeo

Robert Kubica (AM)/Valterri Bottas (PM)

 

 

How can I follow the first pre-season test?

The Barcelona F1 test will not have live TV coverage or live timing, having been classified as a shakedown for teams to get up to speed with the new 2022 cars and technical regulations. A final timing classification will be released at the end of the day, with highlights and a round-up.

Motorsport.com will be running live text coverage on the Barcelona F1 test across all three days.

The Bahrain F1 test will have live TV coverage and live timing, similar to the broadcast set-up to a traditional grand prix event, with details on the TV coverage to be confirmed at a later date. Motorsport.com will also be running live text coverage on the entire test.

Nikita Mazepin, Haas VF-22

Nikita Mazepin, Haas VF-22

Photo by: Haas F1 Team

Why isn’t testing being televised? 

The decision to not live broadcast the first pre-season test in Barcelona, and the event being run behind closed doors without access for fans, came from a decision prompted by teams to change the wider plan for pre-season testing for 2022.

Last year F1 reduced pre-season running to a single three-day test in Bahrain, broadcast live and with live timing, but due to the introduction of the new rules and subsequent new cars F1 has added an additional private test in Barcelona, in order to provide F1 teams with more track time to better understand the cars.

This is why the second and official pre-season test is being run in the same format to last year’s test with live coverage, timing and fan access.

Read Also:
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75

Photo by: Ferrari

Why is testing being split between two tracks this year?

Given the better ambient temperatures and weather conditions in Barcelona at this time of year and track characteristics providing a variety of high, medium and low speed corners, the circuit has been the traditional venue for pre-season testing in recent years.

Its relatively central location for all F1 teams with easy transport access to Barcelona airport also allows F1 teams to fly in new parts or late developments during the test compared to long haul journeys to venues like Bahrain.

Bahrain will host the second pre-season test as it is also an ideal test venue due to weather and track characteristics, while the Bahrain International Circuit is also hosting the 2022 opening race meaning it is easier logistically for teams to remain at the track with one week between the test and the race.

What are the F1 car rule changes for 2022?

The 2022 F1 rule changes are focused on the return to a ground-effect formula, with the aerodynamic rule alterations aimed to make cars easier to follow and therefore produce closer and more exciting racing.

Ground-effect underbody tunnels have not been permitted in Formula 1 since 1982, but the calls for their reintroduction have become rather loud in recent years.

F1 has sought to reduce the current reliance on wings for downforce, which have been blamed for the ‘dirty air’ that has made close-quarters racing difficult in modern times, which meant the idea of a return to ground effects was more attractive to the rulemakers. Here’s a full explanation on the new F1 car rules. 

This year F1 will also move to 18-inch rim tyres as part of the wider aerodynamic rule changes, while DRS will remain part of the rules but can be revised if the new cars produce the desired on-track action. Standardised and listed parts have also been defined and increased to help lower costs on areas of the cars with little to no performance advantage.

The new rules also introduce measures to limit costs for F1 teams, including a further reduction in the team cost cap for 2022, plus a sliding scale of windtunnel and CFD development time has been introduced as a way to provide better competition – with the worst-performing team given the most windtunnel time and the best team given the least. The team order is decided by last year’s F1 world constructors’ championship standings.

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Bottas feels "big responsibility" to be Alfa Romeo F1 leader
Previous article

Bottas feels "big responsibility" to be Alfa Romeo F1 leader
Next article

Ferrari took "fully open-minded" approach to F1 2022 car design

Ferrari took "fully open-minded" approach to F1 2022 car design
Load comments
Haydn Cobb More from
Haydn Cobb
Who are Eduardo Freitas and Niels Wittich, and why are they replacing Michael Masi in F1?
Formula 1

Who are Eduardo Freitas and Niels Wittich, and why are they replacing Michael Masi in F1?

Former F1 driver Charles Pic to take over DAMS team
FIA F2

Former F1 driver Charles Pic to take over DAMS team

Gregoire Saucy: How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors Prime
Formula Regional European Championship

Gregoire Saucy: How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors

Latest news

Barcelona F1 2022 testing: The latest technical images
Formula 1 Formula 1

Barcelona F1 2022 testing: The latest technical images

Bottas: Alfa Romeo understands issues that limited F1 test mileage
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas: Alfa Romeo understands issues that limited F1 test mileage

What we learned from the first day of F1 2022 pre-season testing Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

What we learned from the first day of F1 2022 pre-season testing

What Red Bull was trying to hide from F1 rivals until testing started
Formula 1 Formula 1

What Red Bull was trying to hide from F1 rivals until testing started

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
What we learned from the first day of F1 2022 pre-season testing Prime

What we learned from the first day of F1 2022 pre-season testing

The 2022 Formula 1 pre-season tests got underway on Wednesday at Barcelona, where Lando Norris set the pace for McLaren. There's intense interest because of the rules overhaul for this year - so here are the standout lessons we picked up from the paddock...

Formula 1
9 h
How the new F1 cars look from the Barcelona trackside Prime

How the new F1 cars look from the Barcelona trackside

OPINION: It's still very early days as the all-new 2022 Formula 1 cars get accustomed to the Circuit de Catalunya-Barcelona for testing, but already some interesting deductions can be made from watching trackside. Here's what Motorsport.com discovered from the first morning observing F1's brave new era

Formula 1
11 h
The secrets revealed in Red Bull's belated RB18 unveiling Prime

The secrets revealed in Red Bull's belated RB18 unveiling

Red Bull was the first Formula 1 team to launch its 2022 season, but is the last to actually show off its new car. Finally unveiling its RB18 to the world on the first day of pre-season testing in Barcelona, here's what can be seen from the radical new challenger Max Verstappen will defend his 2021 title with

Formula 1
18 h
The reality behind Hamilton’s punchy vows for F1 2022 Prime

The reality behind Hamilton’s punchy vows for F1 2022

With a controversial 2021 Formula 1 season finale behind him, Lewis Hamilton is heading into this year in fighting spirit. Despite having the challenges of the series' new era to tackle, the seven-time world champion's determination could see him reach previously unscaled heights of driving feats

Formula 1
Feb 21, 2022
Karun Chandhok's 10 big questions facing F1 2022 Prime

Karun Chandhok's 10 big questions facing F1 2022

Formula 1's rules shakeup mean the start of a new era and plenty of unknowns heading into the 2022 season. Among other things, Sky pundit Karun Chandhok gives his views on the revamped technical regulations, the new face looking to assert himself at Mercedes, and the FIA's ongoing attempts to restore credibility after Abu Dhabi...

Formula 1
Feb 20, 2022
The "rabbit hole" that F1 needed to stay out of Prime

The "rabbit hole" that F1 needed to stay out of

OPINION: Formula 1 is undoubtedly aware of what is at stake with the new regulations having laid out a promise of a brighter future and a more competitive grid. But, as Ross Brawn has made clear, sticking to its previous path would have only caused long-term pain despite an enthralling 2021 campaign.

Formula 1
Feb 19, 2022
The intriguing Mercedes discrepancy keeping its F1 rivals guessing Prime

The intriguing Mercedes discrepancy keeping its F1 rivals guessing

Mercedes became the latest team to present a 2022 Formula 1 challenger on Friday as its W13 was revealed, with its silver livery making a comeback. But on the back of its fierce 2021 title battle and with an aerodynamic testing handicap, can Mercedes' new chariot mount a title defence - or will W13 prove to be unlucky?

Formula 1
Feb 18, 2022
The apparent tributes to Ferrari's history in its 2022 F1 car Prime

The apparent tributes to Ferrari's history in its 2022 F1 car

Ferrari has unveiled its bold new F1-75, which appears to take an outside-the-box interpretation of Formula 1's new 2022 regulations. A number of design cues that, unintentionally or not, draw attention to the past are among the curiosities in a concept the team hopes will end its lengthy title drought

Formula 1
Feb 17, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.