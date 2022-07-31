2022 F1 World Championship standings after the Hungarian GP

Listen to this article

Who is leading the 2022 F1 World Championship Drivers' points?

Red Bull’s reigning champion Verstappen pulled out another 17 points over Ferrari drivers’ title rival Charles Leclerc, who led in Hungary before a poor strategy decision dropped him back to finish sixth.

Verstappen’s lead is now 80 points over Leclerc as he bids for a second successive drivers’ title. His Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez’s fifth position in Hungary means he's within five points of Leclerc’s second spot in the points.

George Russell’s podium finish moves him two points ahead of Carlos Sainz in the second Ferrari into fourth in points.

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton’s runner-up finish puts him with 10 of Sainz in sixth.

2022 F1 World Championship standings for Drivers

Cla Driver Points Grands Prix 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 1 Max Verstappen 258 - 25 - 34 26 25 15 25 25 6 27 25 25 2 Charles Leclerc 178 26 19 26 15 18 - 12 - 10 12 32 - 8 3 Sergio Pérez 173 - 12 18 24 12 19 25 19 - 18 4 12 10 4 George Russell 158 12 10 15 12 10 15 10 15 12 - 17 15 15 5 Carlos Sainz Jr. 156 18 15 - 5 15 12 18 - 19 25 6 11 12 6 Lewis Hamilton 146 15 1 12 - 8 10 4 12 15 16 16 18 19 7 Lando Norris 76 - 6 10 19 - 4 9 2 - 8 6 6 6 8 Esteban Ocon 58 6 8 6 - 4 6 - 1 8 - 13 4 2 9 Valtteri Bottas 46 8 - 4 12 6 8 2 - 6 - - - - 10 Fernando Alonso 41 2 - - - - 2 6 6 2 10 1 8 4 11 Kevin Magnussen 22 10 2 - 3 - - - - - 1 6 - - 12 Daniel Ricciardo 19 - - 8 3 - - - 4 - - 2 2 - 13 Pierre Gasly 16 - 4 2 - - - - 10 - - - - - 14 Sebastian Vettel 16 - 4 - - 1 8 - 2 - - 1 15 Mick Schumacher 12 - - - - - - - - - 4 8 - - 16 Yuki Tsunoda 11 4 - - 6 - 1 - - - - - - - 17 Zhou Guanyu 5 1 - - - - - - - 4 - - - - 18 Lance Stroll 4 - - - 1 1 - - - 1 - - 1 - 19 Alexander Albon 3 - - 1 - 2 - - - - - - - - 20 Nicholas Latifi 0 - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Who is leading the 2022 F1 World Championship Constructors' points?

In the constructors’ points, Red Bull’s 35-point haul in Hungary moves it 97 clear of Ferrari after the Scuderia’s troubled day.

Mercedes outscored Ferrari by 14 points, closing the gap to 30. Alpine and McLaren tied on six points in Budapest, so the French marque four clear in fourth position.

The only other point scorer again was Aston Martin, which remains in ninth – now seven points behind AlphaTauri.

2022 F1 World Championship standings for Constructors

Cla Constructor Points Grands Prix 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 1 Red Bull 431 - 37 18 58 38 44 40 44 25 24 31 37 35 2 Ferrari 334 44 34 26 20 33 12 30 - 29 37 38 11 20 3 Mercedes 304 27 11 27 12 18 25 14 27 27 16 33 33 34 4 Alpine/Renault 99 8 8 6 - 4 8 6 7 10 10 14 12 6 5 McLaren/Mercedes 95 - 6 18 22 - 4 9 6 - 8 8 8 6 6 Alfa Romeo /Ferrari 51 9 - 4 12 6 8 2 - 10 - - - - 7 Haas/Ferrari 34 10 2 - 3 - - - - - 5 14 - - 8 AlphaTauri/Red Bull 27 4 4 2 6 - 1 - 10 - - - - - 9 Aston Martin/Mercedes 20 - - - 5 1 - 1 8 1 2 - 1 1 10 Williams /Mercedes 3 - - 1 - 2 - - - - - - - -