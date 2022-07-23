Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Ferrari, Red Bull and Mercedes F1 upgrades explained Next / Sainz: It will be trickier to climb through F1 French GP field than expected
Formula 1 / French GP News

F1 French Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

Circuit Paul Ricard hosts the 12th round of the 2022 Formula 1 season this weekend on July 22-24. Here's how and when you can watch qualifying for the French Grand Prix.

Rachit Thukral
By:
F1 French Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel
Listen to this article

Ferrari led the way in Friday practice ahead of qualifying, with Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc enjoying a sizeable advantage over the top Red Bull of Max Verstappen in the more representative FP2.

Mercedes cemented its status as the third team, while McLaren, AlphaTauri and Haas also finished inside the top 10.

What time does qualifying for the French Grand Prix start?

Qualifying for the French GP will begin at 4pm local time (+2 GMT) at the Circuit Paul Ricard in Le Castellet.

  • Date: Saturday, July 23, 2022 
  • Start time: 14:00 GMT / 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST / 16:00 SAST / 17:00 EAT / 10:00 ET / 07:00 PT / 00:00 AEST (Sunday) / 23:00 JST / 19:30 IST 

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2022 Formula 1 French Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

12:00

13:00

14:00

08:00

05:00

22:00

21:00

17:30

FP2

 15:00 16:00

17:00

 11:00

09:00

 01:00¹

00:00¹

 20:30

FP3

11:00

12:00

13:00

07:00

 04:00

21:00

 20:00

16:30

Q

14:00

15:00

16:00

10:00

07:00

 00:00¹

23:00

19:30

Race 

13:00

14:00

15:00

09:00

06:00

23:00

22:00

 18:30

How can I watch qualifying?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world. 

Europe

  • Austria - Servus TV / ORF
  • Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sport Open
  • Czech Republic - AMC
  • Denmark - TV3 / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
  • Finland - Viaplay
  • France - Canal+
  • Germany - Sky / RTL
  • Greece - ERT / Cosmote TV
  • Hungary - M4
  • Italy - Sky
  • Netherlands - Viaplay
  • Poland - Eleven Sports
  • Portugal - Sport TV
  • Spain - Movistar / DAZN
  • Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
  • Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
  • UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas

  • USA - ESPN2
  • Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
  • Latin America - Fox Sports / ESPN

Asia

  • China - Great Sports TV / Guangdong TV
  • India - Star Sports
  • Japan - Fuji Television
  • Malaysia - Astro Sports
  • Indonesia- 0 Channel / Champions TV / Vidio
  • Singapore - Singtel / Starhub
  • Thailand - True Visions
  • Turkey - S Sport / S Sport Plus
  • Vietnam - K+

Oceania

  • Australia - Fox Sports / Network 10
  • New Zealand - Spark Sports

Africa

  • Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream qualifying?

Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream qualifying on a device of their choice. Some local broadcasters such as Sky TV (UK) and Movistar (Spain) also offer their own on-demand service. 

Live commentary

Motorsport.com will bring the latest updates from Paul Ricard throughout the weekend, including live commentary during qualifying on Saturday.

French GP - FP1 results:

Cla Driver Chassis Time Gap
1 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari 1'33.930
2 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull 1'34.021 0.091
3 Spain Carlos Sainz
Ferrari 1'34.268 0.338
4 United Kingdom George Russell
Mercedes 1'34.881 0.951
5 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri 1'34.979 1.049
6 Mexico Sergio Perez
Red Bull 1'35.174 1.244
7 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren 1'35.232 1.302
8 Thailand Alex Albon
Williams 1'35.414 1.484
9 Netherlands Nyck de Vries
Mercedes 1'35.426 1.496
10 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
McLaren 1'35.660 1.730
11 China Zhou Guanyu
Alfa Romeo 1'35.676 1.746
12 Canada Lance Stroll
Aston Martin 1'35.810 1.880
13 France Esteban Ocon
Alpine 1'35.828 1.898
14 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Aston Martin 1'35.851 1.921
15 Spain Fernando Alonso
Alpine 1'35.875 1.945
16 Germany Mick Schumacher
Haas 1'36.022 2.092
17 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas 1'36.104 2.174
18 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
AlphaTauri 1'36.127 2.197
19 Poland Robert Kubica
Alfa Romeo 1'36.332 2.402
20 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams 1'37.043 3.113
View full results

French GP - FP2 results:

Cla Driver Chassis Time Gap
1 Spain Carlos Sainz
Ferrari 1'32.527
2 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari 1'32.628 0.101
3 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull 1'33.077 0.550
4 United Kingdom George Russell
Mercedes 1'33.291 0.764
5 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes 1'33.517 0.990
6 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren 1'33.607 1.080
7 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri 1'33.906 1.379
8 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas 1'33.928 1.401
9 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
McLaren 1'33.984 1.457
10 Mexico Sergio Perez
Red Bull 1'34.060 1.533
11 Spain Fernando Alonso
Alpine 1'34.259 1.732
12 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Alfa Romeo 1'34.264 1.737
13 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Aston Martin 1'34.420 1.893
14 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
AlphaTauri 1'34.540 2.013
15 Canada Lance Stroll
Aston Martin 1'34.595 2.068
16 Thailand Alex Albon
Williams 1'34.653 2.126
17 China Zhou Guanyu
Alfa Romeo 1'34.654 2.127
18 France Esteban Ocon
Alpine 1'34.660 2.133
19 Germany Mick Schumacher
Haas 1'35.195 2.668
20 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams 1'35.412 2.885
View full results
