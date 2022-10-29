Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1 / Mexico City GP News

F1 Mexico Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

The Autodromo Hermanos Rodríguez plays hosts the 20th round of the 2022 Formula 1 season this weekend on October 28-30. Here's how and when you can watch qualifying for the Mexico City Grand Prix on Saturday.

Rachit Thukral
By:
F1 Mexico Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel
Listen to this article

Ferrari led the way in first practice for the Mexico GP, with Carlos Sainz topping the times ahead of teammate Charles Leclerc.

Ferrari has been on pole twice in Mexico since the country's return to the F1 calendar seven years ago, most recently with Charles Leclerc in 2019.

Mercedes has six poles out of six attempts, while Red Bull has topped qualifying only once in Mexico City courtesy of Daniel Ricciardo in 2018.

What time does qualifying for the Mexico City Grand Prix start?

Qualifying for the Mexico GP will begin at 3pm local time (-5 GMT) at Autodromo Hermanos Rodríguez.

  • Date: Saturday, October 29, 2022 
  • Start time: 20:00 GMT / 21:00 BST / 22:00 CEST / 22:00 SAST / 23:00 EAT / 16:00 ET / 13:00 PT / 07:00 AEST (Sunday) / 05:00 JST (Sunday) / 01:30 IST (Sunday)

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2022 Formula 1 Mexico Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

BST

CEST/CET

ET

PT

AEDT

JST

IST

FP1

18:00

19:00

20:00

14:00

11:00

05:00¹

03:00¹

23:30

FP2

 21:00 22:00

23:00

 17:00

14:00

 08:00¹

06:00¹

 02:30¹

FP3

17:00

18:00

19:00

13:00

 10:00

04:00¹

 02:00¹

22:30

Q

20:00

21:00

22:00

16:00

13:00

 07:00¹

05:00¹

01:30¹

Race 

20:00

-

21:00

16:00

13:00

07:00¹

05:00¹

 01:30¹

Please note clocks will move back one hour at 2am local time in UK, Ireland and Portugal and 3am local time in Central Europe on Sunday.

How can I watch qualifying?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world. 

Europe

  • Austria - Servus TV / ORF
  • Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sport Open
  • Czech Republic - AMC
  • Denmark - TV3 / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
  • Finland - Viaplay
  • France - Canal+
  • Germany - Sky / RTL
  • Greece - ERT / Cosmote TV
  • Hungary - M4
  • Italy - Sky
  • Netherlands - Viaplay
  • Poland - Eleven Sports
  • Portugal - Sport TV
  • Spain - Movistar / DAZN
  • Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
  • Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
  • UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas

  • USA - ESPNEWS/ESPN3
  • Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
  • Latin America - Fox Sports / ESPN

Asia

  • China - Great Sports TV / Guangdong TV
  • India - Star Sports
  • Japan - Fuji Television
  • Malaysia - Astro Sports
  • Indonesia- 0 Channel / Champions TV / Vidio
  • Singapore - Singtel / Starhub
  • Thailand - True Visions
  • Turkey - S Sport / S Sport Plus
  • Vietnam - K+

Oceania

  • Australia - Fox Sports / Network 10
  • New Zealand - Spark Sports

Africa

  • Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream qualifying?

Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream qualifying on a device of their choice. Some local broadcasters such as Sky TV (UK) and Movistar (Spain) also offer their own on-demand service. 

Live commentary

Motorsport.com will bring the latest updates from Mexico throughout the weekend, including live commentary during qualifying on Saturday.

Mexico City GP - FP1 results:

Cla Driver Chassis Time Gap
1 Spain Carlos Sainz
Ferrari 1'20.707
2 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari 1'20.753 0.046
3 Mexico Sergio Perez
Red Bull 1'20.827 0.120
4 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull 1'20.827 0.120
5 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes 1'20.849 0.142
6 Spain Fernando Alonso
Alpine 1'20.899 0.192
7 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Alfa Romeo 1'21.083 0.376
8 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren 1'21.120 0.413
9 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri 1'21.310 0.603
10 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Aston Martin 1'21.525 0.818
11 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
McLaren 1'21.762 1.055
12 China Zhou Guanyu
Alfa Romeo 1'21.820 1.113
13 Canada Lance Stroll
Aston Martin 1'21.865 1.158
14 Germany Mick Schumacher
Haas 1'21.952 1.245
15 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams 1'22.912 2.205
16 New Zealand Liam Lawson
AlphaTauri 1'23.861 3.154
17 United States Logan Sargeant
Williams 1'24.246 3.539
18 Netherlands Nyck de Vries
Mercedes 1'24.582 3.875
19 Australia Jack Doohan
Alpine 1'24.615 3.908
20 Brazil Pietro Fittipaldi
Haas 1'26.766 6.059
View full results

Mexico City GP - FP2 results:

Cla Driver Chassis Time Gap
1 United Kingdom George Russell
Mercedes 1'19.970
2 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
AlphaTauri 1'20.798 0.828
3 France Esteban Ocon
Alpine 1'21.177 1.207
4 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes 1'21.509 1.539
5 Mexico Sergio Perez
Red Bull 1'21.579 1.609
6 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull 1'21.588 1.618
7 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari 1'21.618 1.648
8 Spain Carlos Sainz
Ferrari 1'21.693 1.723
9 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Alfa Romeo 1'21.993 2.023
10 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri 1'22.104 2.134
11 Spain Fernando Alonso
Alpine 1'22.337 2.367
12 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Aston Martin 1'22.371 2.401
13 Thailand Alex Albon
Williams 1'22.447 2.477
14 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren 1'22.738 2.768
15 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
McLaren 1'22.763 2.793
16 Canada Lance Stroll
Aston Martin 1'22.840 2.870
17 Germany Mick Schumacher
Haas 1'22.879 2.909
18 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas 1'23.316 3.346
19 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams 1'23.320 3.350
20 China Zhou Guanyu
Alfa Romeo 1'23.369 3.399
View full results
shares
comments

