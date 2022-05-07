F1 Miami Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

Listen to this article

Mercedes driver George Russell set the pace in Friday practice for the Miami Grand Prix, leading the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc by just over a tenth of a second.

Sergio Perez was Red Bull's best representative in third, while Lewis Hamilton ended up fourth-quickest in the Mercedes.

Reigning champion Max Verstappen couldn't even log a single flying lap in second practice due to reliability issues, having also completed limited running in FP1.

What time does qualifying for the Miami Grand Prix start?

Qualifying for the Miami Grand Prix will begin at 16:00 local time (-4 GMT) at the Miami International Autodrome. The three-part session will last approximately one hour.

Date : Saturday, May 7, 2022

: Saturday, May 7, 2022 Start time: 20:00 GMT / 21:00 BST / 22:00 CEST / 22:00 SAST / 23:00 EAT / 16:00 ET / 13:00 PT / 06:00 AEST (Sunday) / 05:00 JST (Sunday) / 01:30 IST (Sunday)

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2022 Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEST JST IST FP1 18:30 19:30 20:30 14:30 11:30 04:30¹ 03:30¹ 00:00¹ FP2 21:30 22:30 23:30 17:30 14:30 07:30¹ 06:30¹ 03:00¹ FP3 17:00 18:00 19:00 13:00 10:00 03:00¹ 02:00¹ 22:30 Q 20:00 21:00 22:00 16:00 13:00 06:00¹ 05:00¹ 01:30¹ Race 19:30 20:30 21:30 15:30 12:30 05:30¹ 04:30¹ 01:00¹

How can I watch qualifying?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.

Europe:

Austria - Servus TV / ORF

Belgium - RTBF / Telent / Play Sport Open

Czech Republic - AMC

Denmark - TV3 / TV3 Sport / Viaplay

Finland - Viaplay

France - Canal+

Germany - Sky / RTL

Greece - ERT / Cosmote TV

Hungary - M4

Italy - Sky

Netherlands - Viaplay

Poland - Eleven Sports

Portugal - Sport TV

Spain - Movistar / DAZN

Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10

Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS

UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas:

USA - ESPN

Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo

Latin America - Fox Sports / ESPN

Asia:

China - Great Sports TV / Guangdong TV

India - Star Sports

Japan - Fuji Television

Malaysia - Astro Sports

Indonesia- 0 Channel / Champions TV / Vidio

Singapore - Singtel / Starhub

Thailand - True Visions

Turkey - S Sport / S Sport Plus

Vietnam - K+

Oceania:

Australia - Fox Sports / Network 10

New Zealand - Spark Sports

Africa:

Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream qualifying?

Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream qualifying on a device of their choice. Some local broadcasters such as Sky TV (UK) and Movistar (Spain) also offer their own on-demand service.

Live commentary

Motorsport.com will bring the latest updates from Miami throughout the weekend, including live commentary during qualifying on Saturday.

Miami Grand Prix - FP1 results:

Miami GP - FP2 results: