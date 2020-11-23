Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
13 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
27 Nov
FP1 in
4 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
Tickets
04 Dec
FP1 in
11 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
11 Dec
FP1 in
17 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Verstappen: F1 2022 rules not designed to stop Mercedes

shares
comments
Verstappen: F1 2022 rules not designed to stop Mercedes
By:
Co-author: Ronald Vording, Writer

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen has dismissed suggestions that the 2022 Formula 1 regulations are designed to stop Mercedes from dominating and says they "need to make racing more exciting".

In 2022, F1 moves to all-new technical regulations with cars designed to improve the show through a reduction of downforce.

The shift from downforce primarily generated by the surface of the car to a more ground-effect driven concept should reduce turbulent air, which has prevented drivers from racing each other closely for a number of years.

The technical changes coincide with the introduction of a budget cap and a more equitable prize money structure, as part of a wide-ranging overhaul of the sport to level the playing field.

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff argued some of the changes are designed to put the brakes on his team's crushing display of dominance in the V6 hybrid era, Mercedes scooping up all drivers' and constructors' titles since 2014.

Wolff said that "everything has been done to stop us", but that the new 2022 challenge "will motivate" the Brackley outfit to stay on top.

Red Bull's Verstappen, the driver who has been the biggest threat to Mercedes drivers Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas in both 2019 and 2020, refutes Wolff's claims that the new regulations are designed to stop Mercedes from winning.

Verstappen argues that the technical changes are necessary to improve the show.

"No, I think those rules are just the result of new owners listening to teams and drivers," Verstappen said in Turkey when asked about Wolff's comments by Motorsport.com.

"They hear that it is really difficult to overtake and that we want more close racing.

"You could see the current issues at Imola for example. Valtteri drove around with a car that was three to four tenths slower because of the damage, but I couldn’t get past him.

"Even though I was much faster, you could see that once I did get past him. We have to find a solution for that."

Read Also:

Verstappen has enjoyed the unpredictability of the 2020 MotoGP season and hopes F1's new rules will make qualifying less decisive in the future.

"We need the racing in F1 to be more exciting and drivers to be able to follow other cars more closely and not that qualifying is the deciding factor during a race weekend as it is right now," the Dutchman added.

"Take a look at the MotoGP championship for example. Even if you qualify tenth, you can still win the race. That hardly happens in Formula 1, just because it's so difficult to follow other cars at most of our circuits.

 "I think that's why the new regulations are coming in from 2022 onwards. And whether those new rules will slow Mercedes down or not, you can't even say that at this moment."

Related video

Russell: Praise from drivers appreciated but "background noise"

Previous article

Russell: Praise from drivers appreciated but "background noise"
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Max Verstappen
Teams Mercedes
Author Filip Cleeren

Trending Today

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR / Special feature

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

BUSCH: Regan Smith resigns from Bost Motorsports
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY / News

BUSCH: Regan Smith resigns from Bost Motorsports

Seidl: Wild Turkey was fun but F1 is about building best cars
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Seidl: Wild Turkey was fun but F1 is about building best cars

Russell: Praise from drivers appreciated but "background noise"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Russell: Praise from drivers appreciated but "background noise"

Verstappen: F1 2022 rules not designed to stop Mercedes
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Verstappen: F1 2022 rules not designed to stop Mercedes

Latest news

Verstappen: F1 2022 rules not designed to stop Mercedes
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Verstappen: F1 2022 rules not designed to stop Mercedes

Russell: Praise from drivers appreciated but "background noise"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Russell: Praise from drivers appreciated but "background noise"

Why Mercedes won’t leap into choosing a Wolff successor Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Commentary

Why Mercedes won’t leap into choosing a Wolff successor

Hamilton explains Brawn role in convincing him to join Mercedes
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton explains Brawn role in convincing him to join Mercedes

Trending

1
NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

2
NASCAR XFINITY

BUSCH: Regan Smith resigns from Bost Motorsports

3
Formula 1

Seidl: Wild Turkey was fun but F1 is about building best cars

4
Formula 1

Russell: Praise from drivers appreciated but "background noise"

17h
5
Formula 1

Verstappen: F1 2022 rules not designed to stop Mercedes

22min

Latest news

Verstappen: F1 2022 rules not designed to stop Mercedes
Formula 1

Verstappen: F1 2022 rules not designed to stop Mercedes

Russell: Praise from drivers appreciated but "background noise"
Formula 1

Russell: Praise from drivers appreciated but "background noise"

Why Mercedes won’t leap into choosing a Wolff successor
Formula 1

Why Mercedes won’t leap into choosing a Wolff successor

Hamilton explains Brawn role in convincing him to join Mercedes
Formula 1

Hamilton explains Brawn role in convincing him to join Mercedes

Seidl: Wild Turkey was fun but F1 is about building best cars
Formula 1

Seidl: Wild Turkey was fun but F1 is about building best cars

Latest videos

Aero Secrets Revealed By Dirty F1 Cars In The Turkish GP 06:49
Formula 1
Nov 20, 2020

Aero Secrets Revealed By Dirty F1 Cars In The Turkish GP

How Lance Stroll Lost The Turkish GP 06:38
Formula 1
Nov 20, 2020

How Lance Stroll Lost The Turkish GP

Wet weather, Spins & Wins | 2020 Turkish GP F1 Race Debrief 10:52
Formula 1
Nov 19, 2020

Wet weather, Spins & Wins | 2020 Turkish GP F1 Race Debrief

Fan Q&A with Lewis 05:49
Formula 1
Nov 19, 2020

Fan Q&A with Lewis

Could The Mercedes W11 Be The Greatest F1 Car Ever? 10:54
Formula 1
Nov 18, 2020

Could The Mercedes W11 Be The Greatest F1 Car Ever?

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.