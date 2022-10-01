F1 Singapore Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

Listen to this article

Ferrari led the way in Friday practice for the Singapore GP, with Carlos Sainz topping FP2 from teammate Charles Leclerc.

Mercedes emerged as the second-quickest team on Friday with George Russell ending up third behind the Ferrari duo in FP2. Russell's teammate and seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton also topped FP1 earlier in the day.

The best of the two Red Bulls was Max Verstappen in fourth, nearly four tenths down on Sainz's chart-topping time, while Sergio Perez ended up a distant ninth in the order.

What time does qualifying for the Singapore Grand Prix start?

Qualifying for the Singapore GP will begin at 9pm local time (+8 GMT) at the Marina Bay Street Circuit.

Date : Saturday, October 1, 2022

: Saturday, October 1, 2022 Start time: 13:00 GMT / 14:00 BST / 15:00 CEST / 15:00 SAST / 16:00 EAT / 09:00 ET / 06:00 PT / 23:00 AEST / 22:00 JST / 18:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2022 Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEST JST IST FP1 10:00 11:00 12:00 06:00 03:00 20:00 19:00 15:30 FP2 13:00 14:00 15:00 09:00 06:00 23:00 22:00 18:30 FP3 10:00 11:00 12:00 06:00 03:00 20:00 19:00 15:30 Q 13:00 14:00 15:00 09:00 06:00 23:00 22:00 18:30 Race 12:00 13:00 14:00 08:00 05:00 22:00 22:00 17:30

How can I watch qualifying?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.

Europe:

Austria - Servus TV / ORF

Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sport Open

Czech Republic - AMC

Denmark - TV3 / TV3 Sport / Viaplay

Finland - Viaplay

France - Canal+

Germany - Sky / RTL

Greece - ERT / Cosmote TV

Hungary - M4

Italy - Sky

Netherlands - Viaplay

Poland - Eleven Sports

Portugal - Sport TV

Spain - Movistar / DAZN

Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10

Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS

UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas:

USA - ESPN2

Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo

Latin America - Fox Sports / ESPN

Asia:

China - Great Sports TV / Guangdong TV

India - Star Sports

Japan - Fuji Television

Malaysia - Astro Sports

Indonesia- 0 Channel / Champions TV / Vidio

Singapore - Singtel / Starhub

Thailand - True Visions

Turkey - S Sport / S Sport Plus

Vietnam - K+

Oceania:

Australia - Fox Sports / Network 10

New Zealand - Spark Sports

Africa:

Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream qualifying?

Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream qualifying on a device of their choice. Some local broadcasters such as Sky TV (UK) and Movistar (Spain) also offer their own on-demand service.

Live commentary

Motorsport.com will bring the latest updates from Singapore throughout the weekend, including live commentary during qualifying on Saturday.

