F1 Abu Dhabi GP qualifying – Start time, how to watch, TV channel

Charles Leclerc led the way for Ferrari in first practice, with Lando Norris ending up second-fastest for McLaren.

Max Verstappen was only third-quickest after both Red Bull drivers skipped FP1 to allow the team to complete their mandatory rookie driver running.

What time does qualifying for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix start?

The qualifying for the Abu Dhabi GP will begin at 6pm local time (+4 GMT) on Saturday.

Date : Saturday, November 25, 2023

: Saturday, November 25, 2023 Start time: 14:00 GMT / 15:00 CET / 16:00 SAT / 17:00 EAT / 09:00 ET / 06:00 PT / 01:00 AEDT (Sunday) / 23:00 JST / 19:30 IST

2023 Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session GMT CET ET PT AEDT JST IST FP1 09:30 10:30 04:30 01:30 20:30 18:30 15:00 FP2 13:00 14:00 08:00 05:00 00:00¹ 22:00 18:30 FP3 10:30 11:30 05:30 02:30 21:30 19:30 16:00 Quali 14:00 15:00 09:00 06:00 01:00¹ 23:00 19:30 Race 13:00 14:00 08:00 05:00 00:00¹ 22:00 18:30

How can I watch qualifying?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.

Europe:

Austria - Servus TV / ORF

Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports

Croatia - Sport Klub

Czech Republic - AMC

Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay

Finland - Viaplay / V sport + / V sport 1

France - Canal+

Germany - Sky

Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+

Hungary - M4

Italy - Sky

Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra

Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay

Poland - Viaplay

Portugal - Sport TV

Spain - F1 DAZN

Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10

Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS

UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas:

USA - ESPN

Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo

Latin America - ESPN

Asia:

China - CCTV/ Great Sports TV / Guangdong Television Channel

India - F1 TV only

Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN

Malaysia - beIN SPORTS

Indonesia- beIN SPORTS

Singapore - beIN SPORTS

Thailand - beIN SPORTS

Turkey - S Sport / S Sport Plus

Vietnam - K+

Oceania:

Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo

New Zealand - Sky

Africa:

Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream qualifying?

Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream qualifying on a device of their choice. Some local broadcasters such as Sky TV (UK) and Movistar (Spain) also offer their own on-demand service.

Live commentary

Motorsport.com will bring the latest updates from Abu Dhabi throughout the weekend, including live commentary during qualifying on Saturday.

