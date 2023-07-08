Subscribe
Previous / What we learned from Friday F1 practice at the British GP Next / McLaren and Alpine debut new F1 front wings at the British GP
Formula 1 / British GP News

F1 British GP qualifying – Start time, how to watch, TV channel

Silverstone plays host to the 10th round of the 2023 Formula 1 season on July 7-9. Here's how and when you can watch qualifying for the British Grand Prix on Saturday.

Rachit Thukral
By:
THe drivers practice their start procedures at the end of FP1

Red Bull led the way on Friday, with Max Verstappen topping both practice sessions in the utterly-dominant RB19.

Alex Albon showed rapid pace on Friday for Williams, which is celebrating 800th grands prix with a special livery at Silverstone, finishing third-fastest in both sessions.

What time does qualifying for the British Grand Prix start?

Qualifying for the British GP will begin at 3pm local time (+1 GMT) at Silverstone

  • Date: Friday, July 08, 2023
  • Start time: 14:00 GMT / 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST / 16:00 SAT / 17:00 EAT / 10:00 ET / 07:00 PT / 00:00 AEST (Sunday) / 23:00 JST / 19:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2023 Formula 1 British Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

11:30

12:30

13:30

07:30

04:30

21:30

20:30

17:00

FP2

15:00

 16:00

17:00

 11:00

08:00

 01:00¹

00:30¹

 20:30

FP3

10:30

11:30

12:30

06:30

 03:30

20:30

 19:30

16:00

Q

14:00

15:00

16:00

10:00

07:00

 00:00¹

23:00

19:30

Race 

14:00

15:00

16:00

10:00

07:00

00:00¹

23:00

 19:30

How can I watch qualifying?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world. 

Europe

  • Austria - Servus TV / ORF
  • Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports
  • Croatia - Sport Klub
  • Czech Republic - AMC
  • Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
  • Finland - Viaplay / V sport + / V sport 1
  • France - Canal+
  • Germany - Sky 
  • Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+
  • Hungary - M4
  • Italy - Sky
  • Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra
  • Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay
  • Poland - Viaplay
  • Portugal - Sport TV
  • Spain - F1 DAZN
  • Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
  • Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
  • UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas

  • USA - ESPN2
  • Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
  • Latin America - ESPN

Asia

  • China - CCTV/ Great Sports TV / Guangdong Television Channel
  • India - F1 TV only
  • Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN
  • Malaysia - beIN SPORTS
  • Indonesia- beIN SPORTS
  • Singapore - beIN SPORTS
  • Thailand - beIN SPORTS
  • Turkey - S Sport / S Sport Plus
  • Vietnam - K+

Oceania

  • Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo
  • New Zealand - Sky

Africa

  • Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream qualifying?

Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream qualifying on a device of their choice. Some local broadcasters such as Sky TV (UK) and Movistar (Spain) also offer their own on-demand service. 

Live commentary

Motorsport.com will bring the latest updates from Silverstone throughout the weekend, including live commentary during qualifying on Saturday.

British GP - FP1 results:

Cla Driver Chassis Time Gap
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull 1'28.600
2 Mexico Sergio Perez
Red Bull 1'29.048 0.448
3 Thailand Alex Albon
Williams 1'29.089 0.489
4 Spain Fernando Alonso
Aston Martin 1'29.268 0.668
5 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari 1'29.280 0.680
6 France Esteban Ocon
Alpine 1'29.319 0.719
7 Spain Carlos Sainz
Ferrari 1'29.357 0.757
8 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren 1'29.441 0.841
9 Canada Lance Stroll
Aston Martin 1'29.471 0.871
10 Australia Oscar Piastri
McLaren 1'29.658 1.058
11 Netherlands Nyck de Vries
AlphaTauri 1'29.691 1.091
12 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes 1'29.768 1.168
13 France Pierre Gasly
Alpine 1'29.828 1.228
14 United Kingdom George Russell
Mercedes 1'29.874 1.274
15 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Alfa Romeo 1'30.090 1.490
16 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
AlphaTauri 1'30.092 1.492
17 United States Logan Sargeant
Williams 1'30.124 1.524
18 China Zhou Guanyu
Alfa Romeo 1'30.321 1.721
19 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas 1'30.385 1.785
20 Germany Nico Hulkenberg
Haas 1'30.591 1.991
View full results

British GP - FP2 results:

Cla Driver Chassis Time Gap
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull 1'28.078
2 Spain Carlos Sainz
Ferrari 1'28.100 0.022
3 Thailand Alex Albon
Williams 1'28.296 0.218
4 Mexico Sergio Perez
Red Bull 1'28.342 0.264
5 United States Logan Sargeant
Williams 1'28.766 0.688
6 Canada Lance Stroll
Aston Martin 1'28.866 0.788
7 Germany Nico Hulkenberg
Haas 1'28.880 0.802
8 France Pierre Gasly
Alpine 1'28.889 0.811
9 Australia Oscar Piastri
McLaren 1'28.926 0.848
10 Spain Fernando Alonso
Aston Martin 1'29.134 1.056
11 China Zhou Guanyu
Alfa Romeo 1'29.225 1.147
12 United Kingdom George Russell
Mercedes 1'29.238 1.160
13 France Esteban Ocon
Alpine 1'29.242 1.164
14 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren 1'29.260 1.182
15 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes 1'29.283 1.205
16 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Alfa Romeo 1'29.378 1.300
17 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas 1'29.439 1.361
18 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
AlphaTauri 1'29.483 1.405
19 Netherlands Nyck de Vries
AlphaTauri 1'29.571 1.493
20 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari
View full results
shares
comments

Related video

What we learned from Friday F1 practice at the British GP

McLaren and Alpine debut new F1 front wings at the British GP

Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
DTM Norisring: Van der Linde beats Preining to pole in Saturday qualifying

DTM Norisring: Van der Linde beats Preining to pole in Saturday qualifying

DTM
Norisring

DTM Norisring: Van der Linde beats Preining to pole in Saturday qualifying DTM Norisring: Van der Linde beats Preining to pole in Saturday qualifying

2023 F1 British Grand Prix session timings and preview

2023 F1 British Grand Prix session timings and preview

Formula 1
British GP

2023 F1 British Grand Prix session timings and preview 2023 F1 British Grand Prix session timings and preview

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Jakarta ePrix II

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

Latest news

WEC Monza: Peugeot beats Ferrari to lead final practice

WEC Monza: Peugeot beats Ferrari to lead final practice

WEC WEC
Monza

WEC Monza: Peugeot beats Ferrari to lead final practice WEC Monza: Peugeot beats Ferrari to lead final practice

Mercedes reveals involvement in Brad Pitt's F1 movie

Mercedes reveals involvement in Brad Pitt's F1 movie

F1 Formula 1
British GP

Mercedes reveals involvement in Brad Pitt's F1 movie Mercedes reveals involvement in Brad Pitt's F1 movie

F3 Britain: Colapinto takes first win of 2023

F3 Britain: Colapinto takes first win of 2023

F3 FIA F3
Silverstone

F3 Britain: Colapinto takes first win of 2023 F3 Britain: Colapinto takes first win of 2023

Pirelli: F1 drivers make "easy" complaints about tyres

Pirelli: F1 drivers make "easy" complaints about tyres

F1 Formula 1
British GP

Pirelli: F1 drivers make "easy" complaints about tyres Pirelli: F1 drivers make "easy" complaints about tyres

Why Horner is not a lone voice in F1 2026’s rules disconnect

Why Horner is not a lone voice in F1 2026’s rules disconnect

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
British GP
Jonathan Noble

Why Horner is not a lone voice in F1 2026’s rules disconnect Why Horner is not a lone voice in F1 2026’s rules disconnect

The forgotten F1 folly that hampered Lauda in a British GP shambles

The forgotten F1 folly that hampered Lauda in a British GP shambles

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
British GP
GP Racing

The forgotten F1 folly that hampered Lauda in a British GP shambles The forgotten F1 folly that hampered Lauda in a British GP shambles

The simple solution to F1's Austria track limits hullabaloo

The simple solution to F1's Austria track limits hullabaloo

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

The simple solution to F1's Austria track limits hullabaloo The simple solution to F1's Austria track limits hullabaloo

Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

The VSC tactic that encouraged Red Bull to lose the lead in Verstappen's Austrian GP triumph

The VSC tactic that encouraged Red Bull to lose the lead in Verstappen's Austrian GP triumph

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The VSC tactic that encouraged Red Bull to lose the lead in Verstappen's Austrian GP triumph The VSC tactic that encouraged Red Bull to lose the lead in Verstappen's Austrian GP triumph

Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet

Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet

Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem

Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem

Who will replace Hamilton on the British F1 throne?

Who will replace Hamilton on the British F1 throne?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

Who will replace Hamilton on the British F1 throne? Who will replace Hamilton on the British F1 throne?

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe