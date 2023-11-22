Subscribe
Formula 1 Abu Dhabi GP
News

2023 F1 Abu Dhabi GP: How to watch, TV times this weekend

The 2023 Formula 1 World Championship ends this weekend with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, and here’s how you can watch the action in the United States.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB18, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari F1-75 at the start

When is the 2023 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix?

This year’s race takes place on Sunday 26 November at 8.00am ET at Yas Marina.

There are two free practice sessions on Friday, and one on Saturday before qualifying.

Yas Marina track

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Yas Marina track

Which TV channel shows F1 in the USA?

All Formula 1 races will be shown live on U.S. TV by either ESPN, ESPN2 or ABC this year, as well as being streamed live or on-demand via its digital platform.

To make sure you don’t miss any of the action across practice, qualifying or racing – which will vary across its channels during the season – here’s how to tune in this weekend.

Abu Dhabi GP ESPN TV schedule

Friday 24 November

Session/show

Time

Channel

Practice 1:

4:25am ET

ESPN2

Practice 2:

7:55am ET

ESPN2

F1 Show

9:15am ET

ESPN3

Saturday 25 November

Session/show

Time

Channel

Practice 3:

5.25pm ET

ESPN2

Qualifying:

8:55am ET

ESPN2

Ted’s Qualifying Notebook:

11:00am ET

ESPN3

Sunday 26 November

Session/show

Time

Channel

Grand Prix Sunday

6:30am ET

ESPN

Race:

7.55am ET

ESPN

F1 Kids:

7.55am ET

ESPNU

Checkered Flag:

10:00am ET

ESPN3

Ted’s Notebook:

11:00am ET

ESPN3

What happened in last year’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix?

Max Verstappen dominated from pole position for Red Bull, beating Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc – whose runner-up spot meant he beat Sergio Perez to second place in the championship by three points.

Sebastian Vettel scored a point for Aston Martin in his final F1 start.

Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR22, performs donuts in celebration at the end of his final race in F1

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR22, performs donuts in celebration at the end of his final race in F1

 Can I stream live F1 races in America?

Viewers in the United States can subscribe to F1 TV (f1tv.formula1.com) to stream the race on a device of their choice or via ESPN’s digital platform (espn.com/watch) with subscriptions.

All sessions will be streamed on the ESPN app and be available on demand.

