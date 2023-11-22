2023 F1 Abu Dhabi GP: How to watch, TV times this weekend
The 2023 Formula 1 World Championship ends this weekend with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, and here’s how you can watch the action in the United States.
When is the 2023 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix?
This year’s race takes place on Sunday 26 November at 8.00am ET at Yas Marina.
There are two free practice sessions on Friday, and one on Saturday before qualifying.
Yas Marina track
Which TV channel shows F1 in the USA?
All Formula 1 races will be shown live on U.S. TV by either ESPN, ESPN2 or ABC this year, as well as being streamed live or on-demand via its digital platform.
To make sure you don’t miss any of the action across practice, qualifying or racing – which will vary across its channels during the season – here’s how to tune in this weekend.
Abu Dhabi GP ESPN TV schedule
Friday 24 November
|
Session/show
|
Time
|
Channel
|
Practice 1:
|
4:25am ET
|
ESPN2
|
Practice 2:
|
7:55am ET
|
ESPN2
|
F1 Show
|
9:15am ET
|
ESPN3
Saturday 25 November
|
Session/show
|
Time
|
Channel
|
Practice 3:
|
5.25pm ET
|
ESPN2
|
Qualifying:
|
8:55am ET
|
ESPN2
|
Ted’s Qualifying Notebook:
|
11:00am ET
|
ESPN3
Sunday 26 November
|
Session/show
|
Time
|
Channel
|
Grand Prix Sunday
|
6:30am ET
|
ESPN
|
Race:
|
7.55am ET
|
ESPN
|
F1 Kids:
|
7.55am ET
|
ESPNU
|
Checkered Flag:
|
10:00am ET
|
ESPN3
|
Ted’s Notebook:
|
11:00am ET
|
ESPN3
What happened in last year’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix?
Max Verstappen dominated from pole position for Red Bull, beating Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc – whose runner-up spot meant he beat Sergio Perez to second place in the championship by three points.
Sebastian Vettel scored a point for Aston Martin in his final F1 start.
Can I stream live F1 races in America?
Viewers in the United States can subscribe to F1 TV (f1tv.formula1.com) to stream the race on a device of their choice or via ESPN’s digital platform (espn.com/watch) with subscriptions.
All sessions will be streamed on the ESPN app and be available on demand.
