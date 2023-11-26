F1 Abu Dhabi GP – Start time, how to watch, starting grid & more
The 2023 Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix takes place this Sunday on November 26. Here's how you can watch the final race of the 2023 F1 season on TV.
Red Bull's Max Verstappen will start the race from pole position after bouncing back from a difficult run in practice.
Ferrari driver Charles Lerclerc will line up alongside Verstappen in second.
What time does the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix start?
The Abu Dhabi GP will begin at 5pm local time (+4 GMT) at the Yas Marina Circuit on Sunday.
- Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023
- Start time: 17:00 local time / 13:00 GMT / 14:00 CET / 15:00 SAT / 16:00 EAT / 08:00 ET / 05:00 PT / 00:00 AEDT (Monday) / 22:00 JST / 18:30 IST
2023 Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix session timings in different timezones
|
Session
|
GMT
|
CET
|
ET
|
PT
|
AEDT
|
JST
|
IST
|
FP1
|
09:30
|
10:30
|
04:30
|
01:30
|
20:30
|
18:30
|
15:00
|
FP2
|
13:00
|
14:00
|08:00
|
05:00
|00:00
|
22:00
|18:30
|
FP3
|
10:30
|
11:30
|
05:30
|02:30
|
21:30
|19:30
|
16:00
|Quali
|
14:00
|
15:00
|
09:00
|
06:00
|01:00
|
23:00
|
19:30
|
Race
|
13:00
|
14:00
|
08:00
|
05:00
|
00:00
|
22:00
|18:30
How can I watch the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix?
Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.
Europe:
- Austria - Servus TV / ORF
- Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports
- Croatia - Sport Klub
- Czech Republic - AMC
- Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
- Finland - Viaplay / V sport + / V sport 1
- France - Canal+
- Germany - Sky
- Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+
- Hungary - M4
- Italy - Sky
- Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra
- Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay
- Poland - Viaplay
- Portugal - Sport TV
- Spain - F1 DAZN
- Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
- Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
- UK - Sky Sports F1
Americas:
- USA - ESPN
- Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
- Latin America - ESPN
Asia:
- China - CCTV/ Great Sports TV / Guangdong Television Channel
- India - F1 TV only
- Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN
- Malaysia - beIN SPORTS
- Indonesia- beIN SPORTS
- Singapore - beIN SPORTS
- Thailand - beIN SPORTS
- Turkey - S Sport / S Sport Plus
- Vietnam - K+
Oceania:
- Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo
- New Zealand - Sky
Africa:
- Africa - SuperSport
Can I stream the F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix?
Viewers can subscribe to F1 TV in selected countries to stream the race on a device of their choice.
Sky Sports and Movistar also offer their own live streaming service in the UK and Spain respectively.
F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Starting grid:
|Driver Info
|
|
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Chassis
|Engine
|Time
|km/h
|1
|M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing
|1
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|
1'23.445
|227.833
|2
|C. Leclerc Ferrari
|16
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|
+0.139
1'23.584
|227.455
|3
|O. Piastri McLaren
|81
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|
+0.337
1'23.782
|226.917
|4
|G. Russell Mercedes
|63
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|
+0.343
1'23.788
|226.901
|5
|L. Norris McLaren
|4
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|
+0.371
1'23.816
|226.825
|6
|Y. Tsunoda AlphaTauri
|22
|AlphaTauri
|Red Bull
|
+0.523
1'23.968
|226.414
|7
|F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing
|14
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|
+0.639
1'24.084
|226.102
|8
|N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team
|27
|Haas
|Ferrari
|
+0.663
1'24.108
|226.037
|9
|S. Perez Red Bull Racing
|11
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|
+0.726
1'24.171
|225.868
|10
|P. Gasly Alpine
|10
|Alpine
|Renault
|
+1.103
1'24.548
|224.861
|11
|L. Hamilton Mercedes
|44
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|
+0.914
1'24.359
|225.365
|12
|E. Ocon Alpine
|31
|Alpine
|Renault
|
+0.946
1'24.391
|225.279
|13
|L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing
|18
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|
+0.977
1'24.422
|225.197
|14
|A. Albon Williams
|23
|Williams
|Mercedes
|
+0.994
1'24.439
|225.151
|15
|D. Ricciardo AlphaTauri
|3
|AlphaTauri
|Red Bull
|
+0.997
1'24.442
|225.143
|16
|C. Sainz Ferrari
|55
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|
+1.293
1'24.738
|224.357
|17
|K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team
|20
|Haas
|Ferrari
|
+1.319
1'24.764
|224.288
|18
|V. Bottas Alfa Romeo
|77
|Alfa Romeo
|Ferrari
|
+1.343
1'24.788
|224.225
|19
|G. Zhou Alfa Romeo
|24
|Alfa Romeo
|Ferrari
|
+1.714
1'25.159
|223.248
|20
|L. Sargeant Williams
|2
|Williams
|Mercedes
|
|View full results
