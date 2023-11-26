F1 Abu Dhabi GP – Start time, how to watch, starting grid & more

Red Bull's Max Verstappen will start the race from pole position after bouncing back from a difficult run in practice.

Ferrari driver Charles Lerclerc will line up alongside Verstappen in second.

What time does the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix start?

The Abu Dhabi GP will begin at 5pm local time (+4 GMT) at the Yas Marina Circuit on Sunday.

Date : Sunday, November 26, 2023

: Sunday, November 26, 2023 Start time: 17:00 local time / 13:00 GMT / 14:00 CET / 15:00 SAT / 16:00 EAT / 08:00 ET / 05:00 PT / 00:00 AEDT (Monday) / 22:00 JST / 18:30 IST

2023 Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session GMT CET ET PT AEDT JST IST FP1 09:30 10:30 04:30 01:30 20:30 18:30 15:00 FP2 13:00 14:00 08:00 05:00 00:00 22:00 18:30 FP3 10:30 11:30 05:30 02:30 21:30 19:30 16:00 Quali 14:00 15:00 09:00 06:00 01:00 23:00 19:30 Race 13:00 14:00 08:00 05:00 00:00 22:00 18:30

How can I watch the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.

Europe:

Austria - Servus TV / ORF

Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports

Croatia - Sport Klub

Czech Republic - AMC

Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay

Finland - Viaplay / V sport + / V sport 1

France - Canal+

Germany - Sky

Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+

Hungary - M4

Italy - Sky

Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra

Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay

Poland - Viaplay

Portugal - Sport TV

Spain - F1 DAZN

Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10

Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS

UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas:

USA - ESPN

Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo

Latin America - ESPN

Asia:

China - CCTV/ Great Sports TV / Guangdong Television Channel

India - F1 TV only

Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN

Malaysia - beIN SPORTS

Indonesia- beIN SPORTS

Singapore - beIN SPORTS

Thailand - beIN SPORTS

Turkey - S Sport / S Sport Plus

Vietnam - K+

Oceania:

Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo

New Zealand - Sky

Africa:

Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream the F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix?

Viewers can subscribe to F1 TV in selected countries to stream the race on a device of their choice.

Sky Sports and Movistar also offer their own live streaming service in the UK and Spain respectively.

F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Starting grid: