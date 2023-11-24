2023 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix session timings and preview

While the drivers' and teams' championships are long decided, there is a finely poised battle between Ferrari and Mercedes for best-of-the-rest spot that could form an important sub-plot this weekend.

Only four points separate the two powerhouse squads, with a maximum of 26 on offer in Abu Dhabi.

2023 Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session GMT CET ET PT AEDT JST IST FP1 09:30 10:30 04:30 01:30 20:30 18:30 15:00 FP2 13:00 14:00 08:00 05:00 00:00 22:00 18:30 FP3 10:30 11:30 05:30 02:30 21:30 19:30 16:00 Quali 14:00 15:00 09:00 06:00 01:00 23:00 19:30 Race 13:00 14:00 08:00 05:00 00:00 22:00 18:30

2023 Formula 1 Abu Dhabi GP session timings in the UAE

Friday 24th November 2023

Free Practice 1: 13:30 - 14:30 local time

Free Practice 2: 17:00 - 18:00 local time

Saturday 25th November 2023

Free Practice 3: 14:30 - 15:30 local time

Qualifying: 18:00 - 19:00 local time

Sunday 26th November 2023

Race: 17:00 local time

2023 Formula 1 Abu Dhabi GP session timings in the UK/Portugal

Friday 24th November 2023

Free Practice 1: 09:30 - 10:30 GMT

Free Practice 2: 13:00 - 14:00 GMT

Saturday 25th November 2023

Free Practice 3: 10:30 - 11:30 GMT

Qualifying: 14:00 - 15:00 GMT

Sunday 26th November 2023

Race: 13:00 GMT

2023 Formula 1 Abu Dhabi GP session timings in Europe

Friday 24th November 2023

Free Practice 1: 10:30 - 11:30 CET

Free Practice 2: 14:00 - 15:00 CET

Saturday 25th November 2023

Free Practice 3: 11:30 - 12:30 CET

Qualifying: 15:00 - 16:00 CET

Sunday 26th November 2023

Race: 14:00 CET

2023 Formula 1 Abu Dhabi GP session timings in the US (Eastern Time)

Friday 24th November 2023

Free Practice 1: 04:30 - 05:30 ET

Free Practice 2: 08:00 - 09:00 ET

Saturday 25th November 2023

Free Practice 3: 05:30 - 06:30 ET

Qualifying: 09:00 - 10:00 ET

Sunday 26th November 2023

Race: 08:00 ET

2023 Formula 1 Abu Dhabi GP session timings in the US (Pacific Time)

Friday 24th November 2023

Free Practice 1: 01:30 - 02:30 PT

Free Practice 2: 05:00 - 06:00 PT

Saturday 25th November 2023

Free Practice 3: 02:30 - 03:30 PT

Qualifying: 06:00 - 07:00 PT

Sunday 26th November 2023

Race: 05:00 PT

2023 Formula 1 Abu Dhabi GP session timings in Australia

Friday 24th November 2023

Free Practice: 20:30 - 21:30 AEDT

Saturday 25th November 2023

Free Practice 2: 00:00 - 01:00 AEDT

Free Practice 3: 21:30 - 22:30 AEDT

Sunday 26th November 2023

Qualifying: 01:00 - 02:00 AEDT

Monday 27th November 2023

Race: 00:00 AEDT

2023 Formula 1 Abu Dhabi GP session timings in Japan

Friday 24th November 2023

Free Practice 1: 18:30 - 19:30 JST

Free Practice 2: 22:00 - 23:00 JST

Saturday 25th November 2023

Free Practice 3: 19:30 - 20:30 JST

Qualifying: 23:00 - 00:00 JST

Sunday 26th November 2023

Race: 22:00 JST

2023 Formula 1 Abu Dhabi GP session timings in Africa

Friday 24th November 2023

Free Practice 1: 11:30 - 12:30 SAT / 12:30 - 13:30 EAT

Free Practice 2: 15:00 - 16:00 SAT / 16:00 - 17:00 EAT

Saturday 25th November 2023

Free Practice 3: 12:30 - 13:30 SAT / 13:30 - 14:30 EAT

Qualifying: 16:00 - 17:00 SAT / 17:00 - 18:00 EAT

Sunday 26th November 2023

Race: 15:00 SAT / 16:00 EAT

2023 Formula 1 Abu Dhabi GP session timings in India

Friday 24th November 2023

Free Practice 1: 15:00 - 16:00 IST

Free Practice 2: 18:30 - 19:30 IST

Saturday 25th November 2023

Free Practice 3: 16:00 - 17:00 IST

Qualifying: 19:30 - 20:30 IST

Sunday 26th November 2023

Race: 18:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Pirelli tyre allocation for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Pirelli has nominated the three softest tyres from its range for Vbu Dhabi, namely C3 (hard), C4 (medium) and C5 (soft). This is the same allocation that was used in Vegas last week.