2023 F1 Australian Grand Prix session timings and preview
Formula 1 travels to the Melbourne this weekend for the third round of the season. Here's how you can watch the 2023 Australian Grand Prix.
Red Bull heads to Melbourne as the favourite following dominant performances in both Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, but the team has only once managed to score a race win at Albert Park during its near-two decade stint in F1.
Ferrari's Charles Leclerc won the last edition of the Australian GP in 2022 and will be hoping to repeat that result this year after struggling compared to both Red Bull and Aston Martin drivers in the opening two flyaway races of the season.
2023 Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix session timings in different timezones
|
Session
|
GMT
|
BST
|
CEST
|
ET
|
PT
|
AEDT/AEST
|
JST
|
IST
|
FP1
|
01:30
|
02:30
|
03:30
|
21:30
|
18:30
|
12:30
|
10:30
|
07:00
|
FP2
|
05:00
|06:00
|
07:00
|01:00
|
22:00
|16:00
|
14:00
|10:30
|
FP3
|
01:30
|
02:30
|
03:30
|
21:30
|18:30
|
12:30
|10:30
|
07:00
|
Q
|
05:00
|
06:00
|
07:00
|
01:00
|
22:00
|16:00
|
14:00
|
10:30
|
Race
|
05:00
|
06:00
|
07:00
|
01:00
|
22:00
|
15:00
|
14:00
|10:30
2023 Formula 1 Australian GP session timings in the UK/Portugal
Friday 31st March 2023
- Free Practice 1: 02:30 - 03:30 BST
- Free Practice 2: 06:00 - 07:00 BST
Saturday 1st April 2023
- Free Practice 3: 02:30 - 03:30 BST
- Qualifying: 06:00 - 07:00 BST
Sunday 2nd April 2023
- Race: 06:00 BST
2023 Formula 1 Australian GP session timings in Europe
Friday 31st March 2023
- Free Practice 1: 03:30 - 04:30 CEST
- Free Practice 2: 07:00 - 08:00 CEST
Saturday 1st April 2023
- Free Practice 3: 03:30 - 08:30 CEST
- Qualifying: 07:00 - 08:00 CEST
Sunday 2nd April 2023
- Race: 07:00 CEST
2023 Formula 1 Australian GP session timings in the US (ET)
Thursday 30th March 2023
- Free Practice 1: 21:30 - 22:30 ET
Friday 31st March 202
- Free Practice 2: 01:00 - 02:00 ET
- Free Practice 3: 21:30 - 22:30 ET
Saturday 1st April 2023
- Qualifying: 01:00 - 02:00 ET
Sunday 2nd April 2023
- Race: 01:00 ET
2023 Formula 1 Australian GP session timings in the US (PT)
Thursday 30th March 2023
- Free Practice 1: 18:30 - 19:30 PT
- Free Practice 2: 22:00 - 23:00 PT
Friday 31st March 202
- Free Practice 3: 18:30 - 19:30 PT
- Qualifying: 22:00 - 23:00 PT
Saturday 1st April 2023
- Race: 22:00 PT
2023 Formula 1 Australian GP session timings in Australia
Friday 31st March 2023
- Free Practice 1: 12:30 - 13:30 AEDT
- Free Practice 2: 16:00 - 17:00 AEDT
Saturday 1st April 2023
- Free Practice 3: 12:30 - 13:30 AEDT
- Qualifying: 16:00 - 17:00 AEDT
Sunday 2nd April 2023
- Race: 15:00 AEST
2023 Formula 1 Australian GP session timings in Japan
Friday 31st March 2023
- Free Practice 1: 10:30 - 11:30 JST
- Free Practice 2: 14:00 - 15:00 JST
Saturday 1st April 2023
- Free Practice 3: 10:30 - 11:30 JST
- Qualifying: 14:00 - 15:00 JST
Sunday 2nd April 2023
- Race: 14:00 JST
2023 Formula 1 Australian GP session timings in Africa
Friday 31st March 2023
- Free Practice 1: 03:30 - 04:30 SAT / 04:30 - 05:30 EAT
- Free Practice 2: 07:00 - 08:00 SAT / 08:00 - 09:00 EAT
Saturday 1st April 2023
- Free Practice 3: 03:30 - 04:30 SAT / 04:30 - 05:30 EAT
- Qualifying: 07:00 - 08:00 SAT / 08:00 - 09:00 EAT
Sunday 2nd April 2023
- Race: 07:00 SAT / 08:00 EAT
2023 Formula 1 Australian GP session timings in India
Friday 31st March 2023
- Free Practice 1: 07:00 - 08:00 IST
- Free Practice 2: 10:30 - 11:30 IST
Saturday 1st April 2023
- Free Practice 3: 07:00 - 08:00 IST
- Qualifying: 10:30 - 11:30
Sunday 2nd April 2023
- Race: 10:30 IST
Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.
Pirelli tyre allocation for the Australian Grand Prix
Pirelli has nominated C2 (hard), C3 (medium) and C4 (soft) tyres for the Australian GP.
