2023 F1 Australian Grand Prix session timings and preview

Listen to this article

Red Bull heads to Melbourne as the favourite following dominant performances in both Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, but the team has only once managed to score a race win at Albert Park during its near-two decade stint in F1.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc won the last edition of the Australian GP in 2022 and will be hoping to repeat that result this year after struggling compared to both Red Bull and Aston Martin drivers in the opening two flyaway races of the season.

2023 Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEDT/AEST JST IST FP1 01:30 02:30 03:30 21:30 18:30 12:30 10:30 07:00 FP2 05:00 06:00 07:00 01:00 22:00 16:00 14:00 10:30 FP3 01:30 02:30 03:30 21:30 18:30 12:30 10:30 07:00 Q 05:00 06:00 07:00 01:00 22:00 16:00 14:00 10:30 Race 05:00 06:00 07:00 01:00 22:00 15:00 14:00 10:30

2023 Formula 1 Australian GP session timings in the UK/Portugal

Friday 31st March 2023

Free Practice 1: 02:30 - 03:30 BST

Free Practice 2: 06:00 - 07:00 BST

Saturday 1st April 2023

Free Practice 3: 02:30 - 03:30 BST

Qualifying: 06:00 - 07:00 BST

Sunday 2nd April 2023

Race: 06:00 BST

2023 Formula 1 Australian GP session timings in Europe

Friday 31st March 2023

Free Practice 1: 03:30 - 04:30 CEST

Free Practice 2: 07:00 - 08:00 CEST

Saturday 1st April 2023

Free Practice 3: 03:30 - 08:30 CEST

Qualifying: 07:00 - 08:00 CEST

Sunday 2nd April 2023

Race: 07:00 CEST

2023 Formula 1 Australian GP session timings in the US (ET)

Thursday 30th March 2023

Free Practice 1: 21:30 - 22:30 ET

Friday 31st March 202

Free Practice 2: 01:00 - 02:00 ET

Free Practice 3: 21:30 - 22:30 ET

Saturday 1st April 2023

Qualifying: 01:00 - 02:00 ET

Sunday 2nd April 2023

Race: 01:00 ET

2023 Formula 1 Australian GP session timings in the US (PT)

Thursday 30th March 2023

Free Practice 1: 18:30 - 19:30 PT

Free Practice 2: 22:00 - 23:00 PT

Friday 31st March 202

Free Practice 3: 18:30 - 19:30 PT

Qualifying: 22:00 - 23:00 PT

Saturday 1st April 2023

Race: 22:00 PT

2023 Formula 1 Australian GP session timings in Australia

Friday 31st March 2023

Free Practice 1: 12:30 - 13:30 AEDT

Free Practice 2: 16:00 - 17:00 AEDT

Saturday 1st April 2023

Free Practice 3: 12:30 - 13:30 AEDT

Qualifying: 16:00 - 17:00 AEDT

Sunday 2nd April 2023

Race: 15:00 AEST

2023 Formula 1 Australian GP session timings in Japan

Friday 31st March 2023

Free Practice 1: 10:30 - 11:30 JST

Free Practice 2: 14:00 - 15:00 JST

Saturday 1st April 2023

Free Practice 3: 10:30 - 11:30 JST

Qualifying: 14:00 - 15:00 JST

Sunday 2nd April 2023

Race: 14:00 JST

2023 Formula 1 Australian GP session timings in Africa

Friday 31st March 2023

Free Practice 1: 03:30 - 04:30 SAT / 04:30 - 05:30 EAT

Free Practice 2: 07:00 - 08:00 SAT / 08:00 - 09:00 EAT

Saturday 1st April 2023

Free Practice 3: 03:30 - 04:30 SAT / 04:30 - 05:30 EAT

Qualifying: 07:00 - 08:00 SAT / 08:00 - 09:00 EAT

Sunday 2nd April 2023

Race: 07:00 SAT / 08:00 EAT

2023 Formula 1 Australian GP session timings in India

Friday 31st March 2023

Free Practice 1: 07:00 - 08:00 IST

Free Practice 2: 10:30 - 11:30 IST

Saturday 1st April 2023

Free Practice 3: 07:00 - 08:00 IST

Qualifying: 10:30 - 11:30

Sunday 2nd April 2023

Race: 10:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Pirelli tyre allocation for the Australian Grand Prix

Pirelli has nominated C2 (hard), C3 (medium) and C4 (soft) tyres for the Australian GP.