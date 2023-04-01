F1 Australian Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch & more
The 2023 Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix takes place this Sunday on April 2. Here's how you can watch the third round of the 2023 F1 season.
Red Bull's Max Verstappen will start the race from pole position ahead of Mercedes duo George Russell and Lewis Hamilton.
Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) will line up fourth ahead of the top Ferrari of Carlos Sainz.
When is the 2023 F1 Australian Grand Prix?
The 2023 F1 Australian GP will begin at 3pm local time (+10 GMT) at the Albert Park Circuit in Melbourne.
- Date: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Start time: 15:00 local time / 05:00 GMT / 06:00 BST / 07:00 CEST / 07:00 SAST / 08:00 EAT / 01:00 ET / 22:00 PT (Saturday) / 15:00 AEST / 14:00 JST / 10:30 IST
2023 Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix session timings in different timezones
|
Session
|
GMT
|
BST
|
CEST
|
ET
|
PT
|
AEDT/AEST
|
JST
|
IST
|
FP1
|
01:30
|
02:30
|
03:30
|
21:30
|
18:30
|
12:30
|
10:30
|
07:00
|
FP2
|
05:00
|06:00
|
07:00
|01:00
|
22:00
|16:00
|
14:00
|10:30
|
FP3
|
01:30
|
02:30
|
03:30
|
21:30
|18:30
|
12:30
|10:30
|
07:00
|
Q
|
05:00
|
06:00
|
07:00
|
01:00
|
22:00
|16:00
|
14:00
|
10:30
|
Race
|
05:00
|
06:00
|
07:00
|
01:00
|
22:00
|
15:00
|
14:00
|10:30
How can I watch the Australian Grand Prix?
Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.
Europe:
- Austria - Servus TV / ORF
- Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports
- Croatia - Sport Klub
- Czech Republic - AMC
- Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
- Finland - Viaplay / V sport + / V sport 1
- France - Canal+
- Germany - Sky
- Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+
- Hungary - M4
- Italy - Sky
- Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra
- Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay
- Poland - Viaplay
- Portugal - Sport TV
- Spain - F1 DAZN
- Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
- Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
- UK - Sky Sports F1
Americas:
- USA - ESPN and ESPN+
- Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
- Latin America - ESPN
Asia:
- China - CCTV/ Great Sports TV / Guangdong Television Channel
- India - F1 TV only
- Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN
- Malaysia - beIN SPORTS
- Indonesia- beIN SPORTS
- Singapore - beIN SPORTS
- Thailand - beIN SPORTS
- Turkey - S Sport / S Sport Plus
- Vietnam - K+
Oceania:
- Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo
- New Zealand - Sky
Africa:
- Africa - SuperSport
Can I stream the F1 Australian Grand Prix?
Viewers can subscribe to F1 TV in selected countries to stream the race on a device of their choice.
Sky Sports and Movistar also offer their own live streaming service in the UK and Spain respectively.
F1 Australian Grand Prix - Starting grid:
|Cla
|#
|Driver
|Chassis
|Time
|Gap
|1
|1
|
Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1'16.732
|2
|63
|
George Russell
|Mercedes
|1'16.968
|0.236
|3
|44
|
Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1'17.104
|0.372
|4
|14
|
Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|1'17.139
|0.407
|5
|55
|
Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|1'17.270
|0.538
|6
|18
|
Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|1'17.308
|0.576
|7
|16
|
Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1'17.369
|0.637
|8
|23
|
Alex Albon
|Williams
|1'17.609
|0.877
|9
|10
|
Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|1'17.675
|0.943
|10
|27
|
Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|1'17.735
|1.003
|11
|31
|
Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|1'17.768
|1.036
|12
|22
|
Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri
|1'18.099
|1.367
|13
|4
|
Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1'18.119
|1.387
|14
|20
|
Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|1'18.129
|1.397
|15
|21
|
Nyck de Vries
|AlphaTauri
|1'18.335
|1.603
|16
|81
|
Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|1'18.517
|1.785
|17
|24
|
Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo
|1'18.540
|1.808
|18
|2
|
Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|1'18.557
|1.825
|19
|77
|
Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo
|1'18.714
|1.982
|20
|11
|
Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|View full results
Related video
Leclerc blames own F1 driving, Sainz miscommunication for poor qualifying
Perez, Bottas to start F1 Australian GP from pitlane
Latest news
Bagnaia “very angry” at Argentina MotoGP crash he didn't understand
Bagnaia “very angry” at Argentina MotoGP crash he didn't understand Bagnaia “very angry” at Argentina MotoGP crash he didn't understand
O’Ward, Palou excited by Texas race despite missing win
O’Ward, Palou excited by Texas race despite missing win O’Ward, Palou excited by Texas race despite missing win
Bezzecchi felt “desperate” when he saw MotoGP Argentina GP would be wet
Bezzecchi felt “desperate” when he saw MotoGP Argentina GP would be wet Bezzecchi felt “desperate” when he saw MotoGP Argentina GP would be wet
Quartararo unhappy Nakagami wasn’t punished for ‘destroying’ his Argentina MotoGP race
Quartararo unhappy Nakagami wasn’t punished for ‘destroying’ his Argentina MotoGP race Quartararo unhappy Nakagami wasn’t punished for ‘destroying’ his Argentina MotoGP race
How F1's new era has exposed the downside of its most important rule
How F1's new era has exposed the downside of its most important rule How F1's new era has exposed the downside of its most important rule
Why Piastri’s F1 homecoming will be a landmark occasion
Why Piastri’s F1 homecoming will be a landmark occasion Why Piastri’s F1 homecoming will be a landmark occasion
The recent Australian GP form history that will boost Ferrari in F1 2023
The recent Australian GP form history that will boost Ferrari in F1 2023 The recent Australian GP form history that will boost Ferrari in F1 2023
The cycle of F1 upheaval Williams must end to rediscover past glories
The cycle of F1 upheaval Williams must end to rediscover past glories The cycle of F1 upheaval Williams must end to rediscover past glories
The state of play in F1's technical silly season
The state of play in F1's technical silly season The state of play in F1's technical silly season
Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers
Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers
Why drivers are the least of Ferrari’s F1 worries
Why drivers are the least of Ferrari’s F1 worries Why drivers are the least of Ferrari’s F1 worries
How Vasseur has begun Ferrari’s mission to keep Leclerc on side
How Vasseur has begun Ferrari’s mission to keep Leclerc on side How Vasseur has begun Ferrari’s mission to keep Leclerc on side
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.