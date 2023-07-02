F1 Austrian GP – Start time, how to watch, starting grid & more

Max Verstappen will start Red Bull's home race from pole position after topping qualifying for the fourth successive occasion.

Ferrari duo Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz will line up second and third on the grid in their SF-23s, with Lando Norris next up in fourth for McLaren.

Verstappen's team-mate Sergio Perez failed to make it into Q3 and yet again will take the start from 15th on the grid.

When is the F1 Austrian Grand Prix?

The 2023 F1 Austrian GP will begin at 3pm local time (+2 GMT) at the Red Bull Ring.

Date : Sunday, July 02, 2023

: Sunday, July 02, 2023 Start time: 13:00 GMT / 14:00 BST / 15:00 CEST / 15:00 SAST / 16:00 EAT / 09:00 ET / 06:00 PT / 23:00 AEST / 22:00 JST / 18:30 IST

2023 Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEST JST IST FP1 11:30 12:30 13:30 07:30 04:30 21:30 20:30 17:00 Qualifying 15:00 16:00 17:00 11:00 08:00 01:00¹ 00:00¹ 20:30 Sprint Q 10:00 11:00 12:00 06:00 03:00 20:00 19:00 15:30 Sprint 14:30 15:30 16:30 10:30 07:30 00:30¹ 23:30 20:00 Race 13:00 14:00 15:00 09:00 06:00 23:00 22:00 18:30

How can I watch the Austrian Grand Prix?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.

Europe:

Austria - Servus TV / ORF

Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports

Croatia - Sport Klub

Czech Republic - AMC

Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay

Finland - Viaplay / V sport + / V sport 1

France - Canal+

Germany - Sky

Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+

Hungary - M4

Italy - Sky

Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra

Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay

Poland - Viaplay

Portugal - Sport TV

Spain - F1 DAZN

Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10

Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS

UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas:

USA - ESPN

Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo

Latin America - ESPN

Asia:

China - CCTV/ Great Sports TV / Guangdong Television Channel

India - F1 TV only

Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN

Malaysia - beIN SPORTS

Indonesia- beIN SPORTS

Singapore - beIN SPORTS

Thailand - beIN SPORTS

Turkey - S Sport / S Sport Plus

Vietnam - K+

Oceania:

Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo

New Zealand - Sky

Africa:

Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream the F1 Austrian Grand Prix?

Viewers can subscribe to F1 TV in selected countries to stream the race on a device of their choice.

Sky Sports and Movistar also offer their own live streaming service in the UK and Spain respectively.

F1 Austrian Grand Prix - Starting grid: