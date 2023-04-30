Subscribe
Formula 1 / Azerbaijan GP News

2023 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

The 2023 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix takes place this Sunday on April 30. Here's how you can watch the fourth round of the 2023 F1 season.

Rachit Thukral
By:
Ferrari's Charles Leclerc will line up on pole position after topping Friday's qualifying session, with Red Bull duo Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez starting right behind him in second and third position.

When is the F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix?

The 2023 F1 Azerbaijan GP will begin at 3pm local time (+4 GMT) at the Baku City Circut.

  • Date: Sunday, April 30, 2023
  • Start time: 15:00 local time / 11:00 GMT / 12:00 BST / 13:00 CET / 13:00 SAST / 14:00 EAT / 07:00 ET / 04:00 PT / 21:00 AEST / 20:00 JST / 16:30 IST

2023 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

09:30

10:30

11:30

05:30

02:30

19:30

18:30

15:00

Qualifying

 13:00 14:00

15:00

 09:00

06:00

 23:00

22:00

 18:30

Sprint Q

08:30

09:30

10:30

04:30

 01:30

18:30

 17:30

14:00
Sprint

13:30

14:30

15:30

09:30

06:30

 23:30

22:30

19:00

Race 

11:00

12:00

13:00

07:00

04:00

21:00

20:00

 16:30

How can I watch the Azerbaijan Grand Prix?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world. 

Europe

  • Austria - Servus TV / ORF
  • Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports
  • Croatia - Sport Klub
  • Czech Republic - AMC
  • Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
  • Finland - Viaplay / V sport + / V sport 1
  • France - Canal+
  • Germany - Sky 
  • Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+
  • Hungary - M4
  • Italy - Sky
  • Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra
  • Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay
  • Poland - Viaplay
  • Portugal - Sport TV
  • Spain - F1 DAZN
  • Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
  • Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
  • UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas

  • USA - ESPN
  • Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
  • Latin America - ESPN

Asia

  • China - CCTV/ Great Sports TV / Guangdong Television Channel
  • India - F1 TV only
  • Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN
  • Malaysia - beIN SPORTS
  • Indonesia- beIN SPORTS
  • Singapore - beIN SPORTS
  • Thailand - beIN SPORTS
  • Turkey - S Sport / S Sport Plus
  • Vietnam - K+

Oceania

  • Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo
  • New Zealand - Sky

Africa

  • Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream the F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix?

Viewers can subscribe to F1 TV in selected countries to stream the race on a device of their choice.

Sky Sports and Movistar also offer their own live streaming service in the UK and Spain respectively.

F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Starting grid:

Cla Driver Chassis Time Gap
1 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari 1'40.203
2 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull 1'40.391 0.188
3 Mexico Sergio Perez
Red Bull 1'40.495 0.292
4 Spain Carlos Sainz
Ferrari 1'41.016 0.813
5 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes 1'41.177 0.974
6 Spain Fernando Alonso
Aston Martin 1'41.253 1.050
7 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren 1'41.281 1.078
8 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
AlphaTauri 1'41.581 1.378
9 Canada Lance Stroll
Aston Martin 1'41.611 1.408
10 Australia Oscar Piastri
McLaren 1'41.611 1.408
11 United Kingdom George Russell
Mercedes 1'41.654 1.451
12 France Esteban Ocon
Alpine 1'41.798 1.595
13 Thailand Alex Albon
Williams 1'41.818 1.615
14 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Alfa Romeo 1'42.259 2.056
15 United States Logan Sargeant
Williams 1'42.395 2.192
16 China Zhou Guanyu
Alfa Romeo 1'42.642 2.439
17 Germany Nico Hulkenberg
Haas 1'42.755 2.552
18 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas 1'43.417 3.214
19 France Pierre Gasly
Alpine 1'44.853 4.650
20 Netherlands Nyck de Vries
AlphaTauri 1'55.282 15.079
View full results
