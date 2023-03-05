Subscribe
Previous / F1 qualifying results: Verstappen takes Bahrain GP pole Next / What F1 GPS data tells us about Red Bull, Ferrari and Aston Martin
Formula 1 / Bahrain GP News

2023 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

The 2023 Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix takes place this Sunday on March 5. Here's how you can watch the opening round of the 2023 F1 season.

Rachit Thukral
By:
2023 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more
Listen to this article

Reigning champion Max Verstappen will start the race from pole position after leading a Red Bull 1-2 in Saturday's qualifying.

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz will form an all-Ferrari second row, while Fernando Alonso will take the start from fifth in his first race for Aston Martin.

A difficult qualifying session for Mercedes left George Russell and Lewis Hamilton sixth and seventh respectively on the grid.

When is the F1 Bahrain Grand Prix?

The 2022 F1 Bahrain GP will begin at 5pm local time (+3 GMT) at the Bahrain International Circuit.

  • Date: Sunday, March 5, 2023
  • Start time: 18:00 local time / 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET / 17:00 SAST / 18:00 EAT / 10:00 ET / 07:00 PT / 02:00 AEST (Monday) / 00:00 JST (Monday) / 20:30 IST

2023 Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

CET

ET

PT

AEDT

JST

IST

FP1

11:30

12:30

06:30

03:30

22:30

20:30

17:00

FP2

 15:00

16:00

 10:00

07:00

 02:00¹

00:00¹

 20:30

FP3

11:30

12:30

06:30

 03:30

22:30

 20:30

17:00

Q

15:00

16:00

10:00

07:00

 02:00¹

00:00¹

20:30

Race 

15:00

16:00

10:00

07:00

02:00¹

00:00¹

 20:30

How can I watch the Bahrain Grand Prix?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world. 

Europe

  • Austria - Servus TV / ORF
  • Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports
  • Croatia - Sport Klub
  • Czech Republic - AMC
  • Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
  • Finland - Viaplay / V sport + / V sport 1
  • France - Canal+
  • Germany - Sky 
  • Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+
  • Hungary - M4
  • Italy - Sky
  • Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra
  • Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay
  • Poland - Viaplay
  • Portugal - Sport TV
  • Spain - F1 DAZN
  • Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
  • Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
  • UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas

  • USA - ESPN
  • Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
  • Latin America - ESPN

Asia

  • China - CCTV/ Great Sports TV / Guangdong Television Channel
  • India - F1 TV only
  • Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN
  • Malaysia - beIN SPORTS
  • Indonesia- beIN SPORTS
  • Singapore - beIN SPORTS
  • Thailand - beIN SPORTS
  • Turkey - S Sport / S Sport Plus
  • Vietnam - K+

Oceania

  • Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo
  • New Zealand - Sky

Africa

  • Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream the F1 Bahrain Grand Prix?

Viewers can subscribe to F1 TV in selected countries to stream the race on a device of their choice.

Sky Sports and Movistar also offer their own live streaming service in the UK and Spain respectively.

F1 Bahrain Grand Prix - Starting grid:

 Cla   Nº   Driver   Car / Engine   Time  Gap
1 Max Verstappen Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'29.708 -
2 11  Sergio Pérez Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'29.846 0.138
3 16  Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'30.000 0.292
4 55  Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 1'30.154 0.446
5 14  Fernando Alonso Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'30.336 0.628
6 63  George Russell Mercedes 1'30.340 0.632
7 44  Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'30.384 0.676
8 18  Lance Stroll Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'30.836 1.128
9 31  Esteban Ocon Alpine/Renault 1'30.984 1.276
10 27  Nico Hülkenberg Haas/Ferrari 1'31.055 1.347
11 Lando Norris McLaren/Mercedes 1'31.381 1.673
12 77  Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo/Ferrari 1'31.443 1.735
13 24  Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo/Ferrari 1'31.473 1.765
14 22  Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT 1'32.510 2.802
15 23  Alexander Albon Williams/Mercedes - -
16 Logan Sargeant Williams/Mercedes 1'31.652 1.944
17 20  Kevin Magnussen Haas/Ferrari 1'31.892 2.184
18 81  Oscar Piastri McLaren/Mercedes 1'32.101 2.393
19 21  Nyck de Vries AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT 1'32.121 2.413
20 10  Pierre Gasly Alpine/Renault 1'32.181 2.473
shares
comments

Related video

F1 qualifying results: Verstappen takes Bahrain GP pole

What F1 GPS data tells us about Red Bull, Ferrari and Aston Martin
Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
F1 Bahrain Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

F1 Bahrain Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

Formula 1
Bahrain GP

How to watch Bahrain GP qualifying F1 Bahrain Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

DTM champion Tomcyzk joins Abt as motorsport director

DTM champion Tomcyzk joins Abt as motorsport director

DTM

Tomcyzk joins Abt as director DTM champion Tomcyzk joins Abt as motorsport director

Why Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence

Why Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Hyderabad ePrix

The significance of Hyderabad race Why Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence

Latest news

Why Oyu spurned established teams for TGM Super Formula tie-up

Why Oyu spurned established teams for TGM Super Formula tie-up

Super Formula

Why Oyu spurned established teams for TGM Super Formula tie-up Why Oyu spurned established teams for TGM Super Formula tie-up

Russell: Red Bull will win every single race in 2023 F1 season

Russell: Red Bull will win every single race in 2023 F1 season

Formula 1

Russell: Red Bull will win every single race in 2023 F1 season Russell: Red Bull will win every single race in 2023 F1 season

Wallace and Reddick "finally able to finish a race" at Vegas

Wallace and Reddick "finally able to finish a race" at Vegas

NAS NASCAR Cup

Wallace and Reddick "finally able to finish a race" at Vegas Wallace and Reddick "finally able to finish a race" at Vegas

Truex gambles big in Vegas, but comes up short of the win

Truex gambles big in Vegas, but comes up short of the win

NAS NASCAR Cup

Truex gambles big in Vegas, but comes up short of the win Truex gambles big in Vegas, but comes up short of the win

Why F1's new rules can't yet be ruled a total success

Why F1's new rules can't yet be ruled a total success

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
GP Racing

Evaluating F1's new rules Why F1's new rules can't yet be ruled a total success

How F1's comeback merchant can make a lasting impression at Haas

How F1's comeback merchant can make a lasting impression at Haas

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

How F1's comeback merchant can make a lasting impression at Haas How F1's comeback merchant can make a lasting impression at Haas

A bad week or the dark horse from F1 testing?

A bad week or the dark horse from F1 testing?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing
Jonathan Noble

A bad week or the dark horse from F1 testing? A bad week or the dark horse from F1 testing?

The rookies looking to make their mark on F1 in 2023

The rookies looking to make their mark on F1 in 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Stuart Codling

The rookie crop of F1 2023 The rookies looking to make their mark on F1 in 2023

The key factors behind F1’s Premier League-style managerial revolving door

The key factors behind F1’s Premier League-style managerial revolving door

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

The key factors behind F1’s Premier League-style managerial revolving door The key factors behind F1’s Premier League-style managerial revolving door

The tangible steps Alpine has taken to meeting its humble F1 2023 targets

The tangible steps Alpine has taken to meeting its humble F1 2023 targets

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing
Matt Kew

The tangible steps Alpine has taken to meeting its humble F1 2023 targets The tangible steps Alpine has taken to meeting its humble F1 2023 targets

Why "grounded" Hamilton remains confident in Mercedes' F1 recovery

Why "grounded" Hamilton remains confident in Mercedes' F1 recovery

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

Why "grounded" Hamilton remains confident in Mercedes' F1 recovery Why "grounded" Hamilton remains confident in Mercedes' F1 recovery

Has Alonso made the right choice gambling on Aston Martin F1?

Has Alonso made the right choice gambling on Aston Martin F1?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing
Luke Smith

Has Alonso chosen the right team? Has Alonso made the right choice gambling on Aston Martin F1?

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.