2023 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more
The 2023 Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix takes place this Sunday on March 5. Here's how you can watch the opening round of the 2023 F1 season.
Reigning champion Max Verstappen will start the race from pole position after leading a Red Bull 1-2 in Saturday's qualifying.
Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz will form an all-Ferrari second row, while Fernando Alonso will take the start from fifth in his first race for Aston Martin.
A difficult qualifying session for Mercedes left George Russell and Lewis Hamilton sixth and seventh respectively on the grid.
When is the F1 Bahrain Grand Prix?
The 2022 F1 Bahrain GP will begin at 5pm local time (+3 GMT) at the Bahrain International Circuit.
- Date: Sunday, March 5, 2023
- Start time: 18:00 local time / 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET / 17:00 SAST / 18:00 EAT / 10:00 ET / 07:00 PT / 02:00 AEST (Monday) / 00:00 JST (Monday) / 20:30 IST
2023 Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix session timings in different timezones
|
Session
|
GMT
|
CET
|
ET
|
PT
|
AEDT
|
JST
|
IST
|
FP1
|
11:30
|
12:30
|
06:30
|
03:30
|
22:30
|
20:30
|
17:00
|
FP2
|15:00
|
16:00
|10:00
|
07:00
|02:00¹
|
00:00¹
|20:30
|
FP3
|
11:30
|
12:30
|
06:30
|03:30
|
22:30
|20:30
|
17:00
|
Q
|
15:00
|
16:00
|
10:00
|
07:00
|02:00¹
|
00:00¹
|
20:30
|
Race
|
15:00
|
16:00
|
10:00
|
07:00
|
02:00¹
|
00:00¹
|20:30
How can I watch the Bahrain Grand Prix?
Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.
Europe:
- Austria - Servus TV / ORF
- Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports
- Croatia - Sport Klub
- Czech Republic - AMC
- Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
- Finland - Viaplay / V sport + / V sport 1
- France - Canal+
- Germany - Sky
- Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+
- Hungary - M4
- Italy - Sky
- Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra
- Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay
- Poland - Viaplay
- Portugal - Sport TV
- Spain - F1 DAZN
- Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
- Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
- UK - Sky Sports F1
Americas:
- USA - ESPN
- Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
- Latin America - ESPN
Asia:
- China - CCTV/ Great Sports TV / Guangdong Television Channel
- India - F1 TV only
- Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN
- Malaysia - beIN SPORTS
- Indonesia- beIN SPORTS
- Singapore - beIN SPORTS
- Thailand - beIN SPORTS
- Turkey - S Sport / S Sport Plus
- Vietnam - K+
Oceania:
- Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo
- New Zealand - Sky
Africa:
- Africa - SuperSport
Can I stream the F1 Bahrain Grand Prix?
Viewers can subscribe to F1 TV in selected countries to stream the race on a device of their choice.
Sky Sports and Movistar also offer their own live streaming service in the UK and Spain respectively.
F1 Bahrain Grand Prix - Starting grid:
|Cla
|Nº
|Driver
|Car / Engine
|Time
|Gap
|1
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull/Honda RBPT
|1'29.708
|-
|2
|11
|Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull/Honda RBPT
|1'29.846
|0.138
|3
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1'30.000
|0.292
|4
|55
|Carlos Sainz Jr.
|Ferrari
|1'30.154
|0.446
|5
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin/Mercedes
|1'30.336
|0.628
|6
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1'30.340
|0.632
|7
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1'30.384
|0.676
|8
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin/Mercedes
|1'30.836
|1.128
|9
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine/Renault
|1'30.984
|1.276
|10
|27
|Nico Hülkenberg
|Haas/Ferrari
|1'31.055
|1.347
|11
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren/Mercedes
|1'31.381
|1.673
|12
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo/Ferrari
|1'31.443
|1.735
|13
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo/Ferrari
|1'31.473
|1.765
|14
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT
|1'32.510
|2.802
|15
|23
|Alexander Albon
|Williams/Mercedes
|-
|-
|16
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams/Mercedes
|1'31.652
|1.944
|17
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas/Ferrari
|1'31.892
|2.184
|18
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren/Mercedes
|1'32.101
|2.393
|19
|21
|Nyck de Vries
|AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT
|1'32.121
|2.413
|20
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine/Renault
|1'32.181
|2.473
