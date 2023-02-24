2023 F1 Bahrain test: Sainz heads Sargeant in Friday morning running

Listen to this article

On a hot Friday morning, Haas' Kevin Magnussen led the early running with a first representative time, a 1m33.710s on Pirelli's mid-range C3 compound.

Sainz then grabbed the lead with a 1m32.653s effort, which he later improved to a 1m32.486s in his C3-shod Ferrari.

It meant the Spaniard had improved on Max Verstappen's Thursday benchmark by four tenths, with Ferrari continuing to head the top speed charts.

Sainz's compatriot Fernando Alonso soon joined him at the front after the Aston Martin driver posted a 1m33.278s and then a 1m33.182s on the same compound.

Just before the halfway mark of the 4h15 morning session, Alfa Romeo's Zhou Guanyu split the Spaniards by going second with a 1m33.170s lap.

After disappearing into the garage for an hour to work on the front end, Alonso returned to reclaim the spot with a 1m32.969s on C2s.

Zhou's morning was a mixed bag, too, with the Chinese driver disappearing for a lengthy spell in the garage which restricted him to 43 laps.

Newcomer Sargeant was the last of the 10 morning runners to get a time on the board as the American continued acclimatising to the Williams FW45.

In the final hour, he gradually moved up to second with a 1m32.968s and then set a late 1m32.549s to get within 0.063s of Sainz's benchmark.

Behind Alonso and Zhou, Magnussen was next up in fifth, the Haas man the last driver to stay within a second of the leader, followed by Alpine's Esteban Ocon.

Friday morning marked the first appearance for Sergio Perez, as Red Bull was the only team not to split Thursday between its two drivers.

On his 2023 test debut Perez worked through plenty of test items on a productive morning, just like teammate Verstappen on Thursday. The Mexican completed 76 laps, the best of which kept him in seventh.

Lewis Hamilton had a low-key session for Mercedes, remaining in eighth with team boss Toto Wolff admitting to F1 TV its W14 car "was out of balance" in the morning heat, circumstances which are not representative of the Bahrain Grand Prix's night-time qualifying and race.

The seven-time world champion did return to the garage for some minor repairs after being one of several cars to shed pieces of bodywork.

Far behind the other runners Lando Norris was ninth for McLaren, appearing to struggle with the handling of a bucking MCL60.

Yuki Tsunoda was Friday morning's productivity king, logging a mammoth 85 laps as he finished bottom on the timesheets.

The trouble-free session allowed teams to get plenty of mileage in and help Pirelli with development work on C3 prototypes.

The only stoppage occurred at the end: a virtual safety car followed by a brief red flag for a systems test by race control.

That then led to a pair of practice starts to bring the session to a close. On the second start, Norris provided some minor excitement by stalling ahead of Sainz, who had to swerve to avoid hitting the McLaren.

After a one-hour lunch break testing resumes at 15:15 local Bahrain time.

Pos Driver Car Time Gap Laps 1 Carlos Sainz Ferrari SF-23 1'32.486 70 2 Logan Sargeant Williams FW45 1'32.549 0.063 74 3 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin AMR23 1'32.969 0.483 64 4 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo C43 1'33.170 0.684 43 5 Kevin Magnussen Haas VF-23 1'33.442 0.956 67 6 Esteban Ocon Alpine A523 1'33.490 1.004 49 7 Sergio Perez Red Bull RB19 1'33.751 1.265 76 8 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes F1 W14 E Performance 1'33.954 1.468 72 9 Lando Norris McLaren MCL60 1'35.522 3.036 65 10 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri AT04 1'35.708 3.222 85