Subscribe
Formula 1 Brazilian GP
Results

2023 F1 Brazilian GP results: Max Verstappen wins, Alonso stars

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen won the Brazilian Grand Prix, which was red-flagged after a big first corner crash between Kevin Magnussen and Alex Albon.

Charles Bradley
Author Charles Bradley
Updated
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23, George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14, the rest of the field for the restart

Verstappen controlled the race, despite a restart following a shunt at Turn 1 at the original start that required barrier repairs.

Verstappen fended off an early attack from McLaren’s Lando Norris while he was protecting his tyres but then pulled well clear.

Fernando Alonso drove a brilliant race to finish third for Aston Martin, fending off Red Bull’s Sergio Perez to the finish line by 0.053s.

Read Also:

2023 F1 Brazilian Grand Prix results

Cla   Nº   Driver   Car / Engine   Laps   Gap 
1 Max Verstappen Red Bull/Honda RBPT 71 -
4 Lando Norris McLaren/Mercedes 71 -8.277
14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin/Mercedes 71 -34.155
11 Sergio Pérez Red Bull/Honda RBPT 71 -34.208
18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin/Mercedes 71 -40.845
55 Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 71 -50.188
10 Pierre Gasly Alpine/Renault 71 -56.093
44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 71 -1'02.859
22 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT 71 -1'09.880
10  31 Esteban Ocon Alpine/Renault 70 -
11  2 Logan Sargeant Williams/Mercedes 70 -
12  27 Nico Hülkenberg Haas/Ferrari 70 -
13  3 Daniel Ricciardo AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT 70 -
14  81 Oscar Piastri McLaren/Mercedes 69 -
63 George Russell Mercedes 57 -
77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo/Ferrari 39 -
24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo/Ferrari 22 -
20 Kevin Magnussen Haas/Ferrari 0 -
23 Alexander Albon Williams/Mercedes 0 -
16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 0 -

How the 2023 F1 Brazilian Grand Prix unfolded

Polesitter Verstappen led the charge to Turn 1, aided by Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc crashing on the warm-up lap due to a hydraulic failure so he was alone on the front row, to head Norris, Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) and the slow-starting Aston Martins of Alonso and Lance Stroll.

The safety car was called almost immediately to recover the crashed cars of Kevin Magnussen (Haas) and Alex Albon (Williams), the latter hitting both Haases on his way to the barriers. Oscar Piastri’s McLaren was also hit by Magnussen’s spinning car, while Daniel Ricciardo’s AlphaTauri was hit by Albon’s flying left-rear tyre – and both lost a lap while repairs were made. A red flag was required to fix the barriers.

After a 30-minute delay, the race was resumed with a standing start – Verstappen on pole, ahead of Norris, Hamilton, Alonso and Stroll.

Verstappen kept his pole advantage into Turn 1 from Norris, as Alonso passed Hamilton – who had locked-up into Turn 1 – into Descida do Lago to pick up third. George Russell ran fifth in the second Mercedes, ahead of Perez, as Stroll fell back to seventh.

Norris attacked Verstappen when DRS was enabled, which prompted Verstappen to stop protecting his tyres in the high-speed corners and quickly pulled 2s out of reach.

Hamilton led a DRS train of team-mate Russell, Perez, Stroll, Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz and Pierre Gasly (Alpine).

Perez passed Russell for fifth at Turn 1 on lap 14, and repelled Russell’s efforts to regain the spot a few corners later. Perez then picked off Hamilton four laps later at the same spot to snatch fourth.

Hamilton was the first of the frontrunners to pit on lap 19, swapping to mediums, followed by Russell a tour later.

Perez stopped on lap 21 but had been undercut by Hamilton and rejoined behind him. Perez attacked again on lap 23 and swept past Hamilton at Descida do Lago.

Verstappen was 3.4s clear before he pitted along with Norris on lap 28 and they rejoined 4.7s apart, Verstappen then extending his advantage after their stops to lead by over 5s at the midway point.

Russell caught Hamilton, but couldn’t pass him, so Sainz swept past Russell at half distance to pick up seventh. He then DRS-ed past Hamilton on lap 37 to take sixth.

Russell fell back to ninth behind Pierre Gasly’s Alpine, and then triggered the second round of pitstops for more soft tyres on lap 46, with Perez then attempting to undercut Alonso for third. Alonso reacted and rejoined 3.8s clear of Perez.

Verstappen pitted for his final stop with 15 laps to go, reeling off the remaining laps to win by 8s from Norris. Alonso drove superbly to hold Perez at bay for the final spot on the podium by just 0.053s after they swapped places in the closing stages.

Stroll suffered a slow second stop but held off Sainz for fifth, ahead of Gasly and Hamilton. Yuki Tsunoda was ninth for AlphaTauri from Alpine’s Esteban Ocon.

Russell retired with a dozen laps remaining due to an imminent power unit failure.

Read Also:

2023 F1 Brazilian Grand Prix fastest laps

Cla Driver  Car / Engine   Time   Delay   Km/h 
4 Lando Norris McLaren/Mercedes 1'12.486   214.005
1 Max Verstappen Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'13.422 0.936 211.277
3 Daniel Ricciardo AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT 1'13.866 1.380 210.007
18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'14.007 1.521 209.607
11 Sergio Pérez Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'14.124 1.638 209.276
31 Esteban Ocon Alpine/Renault 1'14.206 1.720 209.045
22 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT 1'14.231 1.745 208.974
81 Oscar Piastri McLaren/Mercedes 1'14.310 1.824 208.752
55 Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 1'14.406 1.920 208.483
10  14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'14.442 1.956 208.382
11  10 Pierre Gasly Alpine/Renault 1'14.521 2.035 208.161
12  44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'14.739 2.253 207.554
13  63 George Russell Mercedes 1'14.934 2.448 207.014
14  27 Nico Hülkenberg Haas/Ferrari 1'15.036 2.550 206.732
15  77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo/Ferrari 1'15.731 3.245 204.835
16  2 Logan Sargeant Williams/Mercedes 1'15.738 3.252 204.816
17  24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo/Ferrari 1'16.232 3.746 203.489

 

Read Also:
shares
comments
Previous article Perez: Alonso's Brazil fight only possible with "few drivers" on F1 grid
Next article FIA: Brazilian GP F1 track invasion was "unacceptable situation"
Charles Bradley
More from
Charles Bradley
2023 F1 Brazilian GP results: Max Verstappen wins sprint

2023 F1 Brazilian GP results: Max Verstappen wins sprint

Formula 1
Brazilian GP

2023 F1 Brazilian GP results: Max Verstappen wins sprint 2023 F1 Brazilian GP results: Max Verstappen wins sprint

Revised 2023 Brazilian GP F1 qualifying results: Verstappen on pole

Revised 2023 Brazilian GP F1 qualifying results: Verstappen on pole

Formula 1
Brazilian GP

Revised 2023 Brazilian GP F1 qualifying results: Verstappen on pole Revised 2023 Brazilian GP F1 qualifying results: Verstappen on pole

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Latest news

Kevin Harvick's "great ride" comes to close at Phoenix

Kevin Harvick's "great ride" comes to close at Phoenix

NAS NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II

Kevin Harvick's "great ride" comes to close at Phoenix Kevin Harvick's "great ride" comes to close at Phoenix

Jota not disappointed by Bahrain WEC podium near-miss

Jota not disappointed by Bahrain WEC podium near-miss

WEC WEC
Bahrain

Jota not disappointed by Bahrain WEC podium near-miss Jota not disappointed by Bahrain WEC podium near-miss

Ford's Rushbrook: Sweeping NASCAR titles "makes a statement"

Ford's Rushbrook: Sweeping NASCAR titles "makes a statement"

NAS NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II

Ford's Rushbrook: Sweeping NASCAR titles "makes a statement" Ford's Rushbrook: Sweeping NASCAR titles "makes a statement"

Red Bull: Norris F1 Brazil GP battle was a “cat and mouse” game

Red Bull: Norris F1 Brazil GP battle was a “cat and mouse” game

F1 Formula 1
Brazilian GP

Red Bull: Norris F1 Brazil GP battle was a “cat and mouse” game Red Bull: Norris F1 Brazil GP battle was a “cat and mouse” game

Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Brazilian GP

Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

The crucial lap that swung F1's Brazilian GP from Norris to Verstappen

The crucial lap that swung F1's Brazilian GP from Norris to Verstappen

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Brazilian GP

The crucial lap that swung F1's Brazilian GP from Norris to Verstappen The crucial lap that swung F1's Brazilian GP from Norris to Verstappen

The obstacles that make hydrogen unattractive for F1’s sustainability push

The obstacles that make hydrogen unattractive for F1’s sustainability push

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The obstacles that make hydrogen unattractive for F1’s sustainability push The obstacles that make hydrogen unattractive for F1’s sustainability push

How BRM’s engine overreach hindered a pioneering F1 Lotus

How BRM’s engine overreach hindered a pioneering F1 Lotus

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

How BRM’s engine overreach hindered a pioneering F1 Lotus How BRM’s engine overreach hindered a pioneering F1 Lotus

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe