2023 F1 Brazilian GP: TV times and how to stream in the US

When is the 2023 F1 Brazilian Grand Prix?

This year’s race, officially called the Sao Paulo Grand Prix, takes place on Sunday 5 November, and is broadcast on ESPN2 at 12:00pm ET from Interlagos.

This is a sprint format weekend, so qualifying takes place on Friday after a single practice session. The sprint event happens on Saturday after a ‘sprint shootout’ qualifying.

Which channels show F1 on TV in the USA?

All Formula 1 races will be shown live on U.S. TV by either ESPN, ESPN2 or ABC this year, as well as being streamed live or on-demand via its digital platform.

To make sure you don’t miss any of the action across practice, qualifying or racing – which will vary across its channels during the season – here’s how to tune in this weekend.

F1 Brazilian GP ESPN TV schedule

Friday 3 November

Session/show Time Channel Practice 1: 10:25am ET ESPN2 Qualifying: 1.55pm ET ESPN2 Ted’s Qualifying Notebook: 4:00pm ET ESPN3

Saturday 4 November

Session/show Time Channel Sprint Shootout: 9:55am ET ESPN2 Sprint Race: 2:55pm ET ESPNews Ted’s Sprint Notebook: 4:00pm ET ESPN3

Sunday 5 November

Session/show Time Channel Grand Prix Sunday: 10:30am ET ESPNews Race: 11.55am ET ESPN2 Checkered Flag: 2:00pm ET ESPN3 Ted’s Notebook: 3:00pm ET ESPN3 Race Replay: 7:00pm ET ESPNews Please note that daylight saving ends in the U.S. at 2:00am ET on Sunday, with clocks moving back an hour.

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images George Russell, Mercedes AMG, 1st position, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG, 2nd position, congratulate each other in Parc Ferme

What happened in last year's F1 Brazilian Grand Prix?

George Russell scored his maiden F1 victory, leading a Mercedes 1-2 with Lewis Hamilton. Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz finished third, while Max Verstappen could only finish sixth after an early clash with the second Ferrari of Charles Leclerc.

His race was further soured by him refusing to obey team orders to let team-mate Sergio Perez past him.

Can I stream live F1 races in America?

Viewers in the United States can subscribe to F1 TV (f1tv.formula1.com) to stream the race on a device of their choice or via ESPN’s digital platform (espn.com/watch) with subscriptions.

All sessions will be streamed on the ESPN app and be available on demand.

Where can I watch the entire 2023 F1 season on TV?

Here are all the race dates and start times for the 2023 Formula 1 World Championship calendar, including which channel the race is being shown on in the United States.