2023 F1 Brazilian Grand Prix session timings and preview

Mercedes have won the last two races at Interlagos, with Lewis Hamilton triumphing in 2021 (his last victory till date) and George Russell claiming top top honours in '22.

Max Verstappen hasn't won a race in Brazil since 2019.

2023 Formula 1 Brazilian Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session GMT CET ET PT AEDT JST IST FP1 14:30 15:30 10:30 07:30 01:30¹ 23:30 20:00 Quali 18:00 19:00 14:00 11:00 05:00¹ 03:00¹ 23:30 Shootout 14:00 15:00 10:00 07:00 01:00¹ 23:00¹ 19:30 Sprint 18:30 19:30 14:30 11:30 05:30¹ 03:30¹ 00:00¹ Race 17:00 18:00 12:00 09:00 04:00¹ 02:00¹ 22:30¹

2023 Formula 1 Brazilian GP session timings in Brazil

Friday 3rd November 2023

Free Practice 1: 11:30 - 12:30 local time

Qualifying: 15:00 - 16:00 local time

Saturday 4th November 2023

Sprint shootout: 11:00 - 11:44 local time

Sprint: 15:30 - 16:30 local time

Sunday 5th November 2023

Race: 14:00 local time

2023 Formula 1 Brazilian GP session timings in the UK/Portugal

Friday 3rd November 2023

Free Practice 1: 14:30 - 15:30 GMT

Qualifying: 18:00 - 19:00 GMT

Saturday 4th November 2023

Sprint shootout: 14:00 - 14:44 GMT

Sprint: 18:30 GMT

Sunday 5th November 2023

Race: 17:00 GMT

2023 Formula 1 Brazilian GP session timings in Europe

Friday 3rd November 2023

Free Practice 1: 15:30 - 16:30 CET

Qualifying: 19:00 - 20:00 CET

Saturday 4th November 2023

Sprint shootout: 15:00 - 15:44 CET

Sprint: 19:30 CET

Sunday 5th November 2023

Race: 18:00 CET

2023 Formula 1 Brazilian GP session timings in the US

Friday 3rd November 2023

Free Practice 1: 10:30 - 11:30 ET / 07:30 - 08:30 PT

Qualifying: 14:00 -15:00 ET / 11:00 - 12:00 PT

Saturday 4th November 2023

Sprint shootout: 10:00 - 10:44 ET / 07:00 - 07:44 PT

Sprint: 14:30 / 11:30 PT

Sunday 5th November 2023

Race: 12:00 ET / 09:00 PT

Please note that daylight saving ends in the US at 2:00am on Sunday, with clocks moving back an hour.

2023 Formula 1 Brazilian GP session timings in Australia

Saturday 4th November 2023

Free Practice: 01:30 - 02:30 AEDT

Qualifying: 05:00 - 06:00 AEDT

Sunday 5th November 2023

Sprint shootout: 01:00 - 01:44 AEDT

Sprint: 05:30 AEDT

Monday 6th November 2023

Race: 04:00 AEDT

2023 Formula 1 Brazilian GP session timings in Japan

Friday 3rd November 2023

Free Practice 1: 23:30 - 00:30 JST

Saturday 4th November 2023

Qualifying: 03:00 - 04:00 JST

Sprint shootout: 23:00 - 23:44 JST

Sunday 5th November 2023

Sprint: 03:30 JST

Monday 30th October 2023

Race: 02:00 JST

2023 Formula 1 Brazilian GP session timings in Africa

Friday 3rd November 2023

Free Practice 1: 16:30 - 17:30 SAT / 17:30 - 18:30 EAT

Qualifying: 20:00 - 21:00 SAT / 21:00 - 22:00 EAT

Saturday 4th November 2023

Sprint shootout: 16:00 - 16:44 SAT / 17:00 - 17:44 EAT

Sprint: 20:30 SAT / 21:30 EAT

Sunday 5th November 2023

Race: 19:00 SAT / 20:00 EAT

2023 Formula 1 Brazilian GP session timings in India

Friday 3rd November 2023

Free Practice 1: 20:00 - 21:00 IST

Qualifying: 23:30 - 23:30 IST

Saturday 4th November 2023

Sprint shootout: 19:30 - 20:14 IST

Sunday 5th November 2023

Sprint: 00:00 IST

Race: 22:30 IST

Pirelli tyre allocation for the Brazilian Grand Prix

Pirelli has nominated C3 (hard), C4 (medium) and C5 (soft) tyres from its range to Interlagos.