Subscribe
Previous / Fuel burn set for F1 return as result of 2026 engine plan Next / What F1 GPS data reveals about McLaren’s shining Silverstone qualifying
Formula 1 / British GP News

F1 British GP – Start time, how to watch, starting grid & more

The 2023 Formula 1 British Grand Prix takes place this Sunday on July 9. Here's how you can watch the 10th round of the 2023 F1 season.

Rachit Thukral
By:
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19, Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR23, Pierre Gasly, Alpine A523

Red Bull's Max Verstappen will start the race from pole position after a dominant showing in qualifying, with Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri lining up second and third after an impressive performance from the McLaren duo.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz will be fourth and fifth on the grid, ahead of Mercedes pair George Russell and Lewis Hamilton.

Sergio Perez will take the start from 16th after being eliminated in Q1.

When is the F1 British Grand Prix?

The 2023 F1 British GP will begin at 3pm local time (+1 GMT) at Silverstone.

  • Date: Sunday, July 09, 2023
  • Start time: 14:00 GMT / 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST / 16:00 SAST / 17:00 EAT / 10:00 ET / 07:00 PT / 00:00 AEST (Monday) / 23:00 JST / 19:30 IST

2023 Formula 1 British Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

11:30

12:30

13:30

07:30

04:30

21:30

20:30

17:00

FP2

15:00

 16:00

17:00

 11:00

08:00

 01:00¹

00:30¹

 20:30

FP3

10:30

11:30

12:30

06:30

 03:30

20:30

 19:30

16:00

Q

14:00

15:00

16:00

10:00

07:00

 00:00¹

23:00

19:30

Race 

14:00

15:00

16:00

10:00

07:00

00:00¹

23:00

 19:30

How can I watch the British Grand Prix?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world. 

Europe

  • Austria - Servus TV / ORF
  • Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports
  • Croatia - Sport Klub
  • Czech Republic - AMC
  • Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
  • Finland - Viaplay / V sport + / V sport 1
  • France - Canal+
  • Germany - Sky 
  • Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+
  • Hungary - M4
  • Italy - Sky
  • Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra
  • Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay
  • Poland - Viaplay
  • Portugal - Sport TV
  • Spain - F1 DAZN
  • Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
  • Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
  • UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas

  • USA - ESPN2
  • Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
  • Latin America - ESPN

Asia

  • China - CCTV/ Great Sports TV / Guangdong Television Channel
  • India - F1 TV only
  • Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN
  • Malaysia - beIN SPORTS
  • Indonesia- beIN SPORTS
  • Singapore - beIN SPORTS
  • Thailand - beIN SPORTS
  • Turkey - S Sport / S Sport Plus
  • Vietnam - K+

Oceania

  • Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo
  • New Zealand - Sky

Africa

  • Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream the F1 British Grand Prix?

Viewers can subscribe to F1 TV in selected countries to stream the race on a device of their choice.

Sky Sports and Movistar also offer their own live streaming service in the UK and Spain respectively.

F1 British Grand Prix - Starting grid:

Cla Driver Chassis Time Gap
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull 1'26.720
2 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren 1'26.961 0.241
3 Australia Oscar Piastri
McLaren 1'27.092 0.372
4 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari 1'27.136 0.416
5 Spain Carlos Sainz
Ferrari 1'27.148 0.428
6 United Kingdom George Russell
Mercedes 1'27.155 0.435
7 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes 1'27.211 0.491
8 Thailand Alex Albon
Williams 1'27.530 0.810
9 Spain Fernando Alonso
Aston Martin 1'27.659 0.939
10 France Pierre Gasly
Alpine 1'27.689 0.969
11 Germany Nico Hulkenberg
Haas 1'28.896 2.176
12 Canada Lance Stroll
Aston Martin 1'28.935 2.215
13 France Esteban Ocon
Alpine 1'28.956 2.236
14 United States Logan Sargeant
Williams 1'29.031 2.311
15 Mexico Sergio Perez
Red Bull 1'29.968 3.248
16 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
AlphaTauri 1'30.025 3.305
17 China Zhou Guanyu
Alfa Romeo 1'30.123 3.403
18 Netherlands Nyck de Vries
AlphaTauri 1'30.513 3.793
19 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas 1'32.378 5.658
20 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Alfa Romeo
View full results
shares
comments

Related video

Fuel burn set for F1 return as result of 2026 engine plan

What F1 GPS data reveals about McLaren’s shining Silverstone qualifying
Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
DTM Norisring: Preining passes Rast to win, reclaim points lead

DTM Norisring: Preining passes Rast to win, reclaim points lead

DTM
Norisring

DTM Norisring: Preining passes Rast to win, reclaim points lead DTM Norisring: Preining passes Rast to win, reclaim points lead

DTM Norisring: Rast claims first pole for BMW in Sunday qualifying

DTM Norisring: Rast claims first pole for BMW in Sunday qualifying

DTM
Norisring

DTM Norisring: Rast claims first pole for BMW in Sunday qualifying DTM Norisring: Rast claims first pole for BMW in Sunday qualifying

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Jakarta ePrix II

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

Latest news

DTM Norisring: Preining passes Rast to win, reclaim points lead

DTM Norisring: Preining passes Rast to win, reclaim points lead

DTM DTM
Norisring

DTM Norisring: Preining passes Rast to win, reclaim points lead DTM Norisring: Preining passes Rast to win, reclaim points lead

Brad Pitt appearance made F1 drivers' briefing "best ever"

Brad Pitt appearance made F1 drivers' briefing "best ever"

F1 Formula 1
British GP

Brad Pitt appearance made F1 drivers' briefing "best ever" Brad Pitt appearance made F1 drivers' briefing "best ever"

Martins: F2 engineer initially gave cryptic message about Silverstone penalty

Martins: F2 engineer initially gave cryptic message about Silverstone penalty

F2 FIA F2
Silverstone

Martins: F2 engineer initially gave cryptic message about Silverstone penalty Martins: F2 engineer initially gave cryptic message about Silverstone penalty

Russell: Mercedes can fight but McLaren won’t go backwards in F1 British GP

Russell: Mercedes can fight but McLaren won’t go backwards in F1 British GP

F1 Formula 1
British GP

Russell: Mercedes can fight but McLaren won’t go backwards in F1 British GP Russell: Mercedes can fight but McLaren won’t go backwards in F1 British GP

The key Silverstone moments that shaped Russell into an F1 star

The key Silverstone moments that shaped Russell into an F1 star

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
British GP
GP Racing

The key Silverstone moments that shaped Russell into an F1 star The key Silverstone moments that shaped Russell into an F1 star

Why Horner is not a lone voice in F1 2026’s rules disconnect

Why Horner is not a lone voice in F1 2026’s rules disconnect

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
British GP
Jonathan Noble

Why Horner is not a lone voice in F1 2026’s rules disconnect Why Horner is not a lone voice in F1 2026’s rules disconnect

The forgotten F1 folly that hampered Lauda in a British GP shambles

The forgotten F1 folly that hampered Lauda in a British GP shambles

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
British GP
GP Racing

The forgotten F1 folly that hampered Lauda in a British GP shambles The forgotten F1 folly that hampered Lauda in a British GP shambles

The simple solution to F1's Austria track limits hullabaloo

The simple solution to F1's Austria track limits hullabaloo

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

The simple solution to F1's Austria track limits hullabaloo The simple solution to F1's Austria track limits hullabaloo

Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

The VSC tactic that encouraged Red Bull to lose the lead in Verstappen's Austrian GP triumph

The VSC tactic that encouraged Red Bull to lose the lead in Verstappen's Austrian GP triumph

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The VSC tactic that encouraged Red Bull to lose the lead in Verstappen's Austrian GP triumph The VSC tactic that encouraged Red Bull to lose the lead in Verstappen's Austrian GP triumph

Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet

Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet

Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem

Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe