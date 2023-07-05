Subscribe
2023 F1 British Grand Prix session timings and preview

Formula 1 travels to Silverstone this weekend for the 10th round of the season. Here's how you can watch the 2023 British Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari F1-75, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB18 and Esteban Ocon, Alpine A522 as behind George Russell, Mercedes W13 collides with Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo C42

Red Bull may have been unbeaten in 2023, but the Austrian squad has yet to register a win at Silverstone since F1 switched to V6 turbo hybrid engines in 2014. Red Bull's last victory at the British GP came back in 2012, courtesy of Mark Webber, with all subsequent races won by either Mercedes or Ferrari.

That is not to say Red Bull is not the favourite for Silverstone, and all odds points toward another Max Verstappen triumph. However, one can expect Mercedes, Aston Martin and Ferrari - or at least one of these three teams - to be closer to Red Bull this time around.

2023 Formula 1 British Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

11:30

12:30

13:30

07:30

04:30

21:30

20:30

17:00

FP2

15:00

 16:00

17:00

 11:00

08:00

 01:00¹

00:30¹

 20:30

FP3

10:30

11:30

12:30

06:30

 03:30

20:30

 19:30

16:00

Q

14:00

15:00

16:00

10:00

07:00

 00:00¹

23:00

19:30

Race 

14:00

15:00

16:00

10:00

07:00

00:00¹

23:00

 19:30

2023 Formula 1 British GP session timings in the UK/Portugal 

Friday 7th July 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 12:30 - 13:30 BST
  • Free Practice 2: 16:00 - 17:00 BST

Saturday 8th July 2023

  • Free Practice 3: 11:30 - 12:30 BST
  • Qualifying: 15:00 - 16:00 BST

Sunday 9th July 2023

  • Race: 15:00 BST

2023 Formula 1 British GP session timings in Europe

Friday 7th July 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 13:30 - 14:30 CEST
  • Free Practice 2: 17:00 - 18:00 CEST

Saturday 8th July 2023

  • Free Practice 3: 12:30 - 13:30 CEST
  • Qualifying: 16:00 - 17:00 CEST

Sunday 9th July 2023

  • Race: 16:00 CEST

2023 Formula 1 British GP session timings in the US 

Friday 7th July 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 07:30 - 08:30 ET / 04:30 - 05:30 PT
  • Free Practice 2: 11:00 -12:00 ET / 08:00 - 09:00 PT

Saturday 8th July 2023

  • Free Practice 3: 06:30 - 07:30 ET / 03:30 - 04:30 PT
  • Qualifying: 10:00 - 11:00 ET / 07:00 - 08:00 PT 

Sunday 9th July 2023

  • Race: 10:00 ET / 07:00 PT

2023 Formula 1 British GP session timings in Australia

Friday 26th 7th July 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 21:30 - 22:30 AEST

Saturday 8th July 2023

  • Free Practice 2: 01:00 - 02:00 AEST
  • Free Practice 3: 20:30 - 21:30 AEST

Sunday 9th July 2023

  • Qualifying: 00:00 - 01:00 AEST

Monday 10th July 2023

  • Race: 00:00 AEST

2023 Formula 1 British GP session timings in Japan

Friday 7th July 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 20:30 - 21:30 JST

Saturday 8th July 2023

  • Free Practice 2: 00:30 - 01:30 JST 
  • Free Practice 3: 19:30 - 20:30 JST
  • Qualifying: 23:00 - 00:00 JST

Sunday 9th July 2023

  • Race: 23:00 JST

2023 Formula 1 British GP session timings in Africa

Friday 7th July 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 13:30 - 14:30 SAT / 14:30 - 15:30 EAT
  • Free Practice 2: 17:00 - 18:00 SAT / 18:00 - 19:00 EAT

Saturday 8th July 2023

  • Free Practice 3: 12:30 - 13:30 SAT / 13:30 - 14:30 EAT
  • Qualifying: 16:00 - 17:00 SAT / 17:00 - 18:00 EAT

Sunday 9th July 2023

  • Race: 16:00 SAT / 17:00 EAT

2023 Formula 1 British GP session timings in India

Friday 7th July 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 17:00 - 18:00 IST
  • Free Practice 2: 20:30 - 21:30 IST 

Saturday 8th July 2023

  • Free Practice 3: 16:00 - 17:00 IST
  • Qualifying: 19:30 - 20:30

Sunday 9th July 2023

  • Race: 19:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Pirelli tyre allocation for the British Grand Prix

Pirelli has nominated C1 (hard), C2 (medium) and C3 (soft) tyres for the British GP, which are the three hardest compounds in its range.

