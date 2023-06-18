F1 Canadian GP – Start time, how to watch, starting grid & more

Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen will start the race from pole position ahead of Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso.

Nico Hulkenberg of Haas F1 Team qualified second, but received a 3-place grid penalty for speeding under red flags and will start fifth.

The Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell will share the second row of the grid, while Ferrari duo Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz will start down in 10th and 11th respectively.

When is the F1 Canadian Grand Prix?

The 2023 F1 Canadian GP will begin at 2pm local time (-4 GMT) at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve

Date : Sunday, June 18, 2023

: Sunday, June 18, 2023 Start time: 14:00 local time / 18:00 GMT / 19:00 BST / 20:00 CEST / 20:00 SAST / 21:00 EAT / 14:00 ET / 11:00 PT / 04:00 AEST (Monday) / 03:00 JST (Monday) / 23:30 IST

2023 Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEST JST IST FP1 17:30 18:30 19:30 13:30 10:30 03:30¹ 02:30¹ 23:00 FP2 21:00 22:00 23:00 17:00 14:00 07:00¹ 06:30¹ 02:30¹ FP3 16:30 17:30 18:30 12:30 09:30 02:30¹ 01:30¹ 22:00 Q 20:00 21:00 22:00 16:00 13:00 06:00¹ 05:00¹ 01:30¹ Race 18:00 19:00 20:00 14:00 11:00 04:00¹ 03:00¹ 23:30

How can I watch the Canadian Grand Prix?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.

Europe:

Austria - Servus TV / ORF

Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports

Croatia - Sport Klub

Czech Republic - AMC

Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay

Finland - Viaplay / V sport + / V sport 1

France - Canal+

Germany - Sky

Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+

Hungary - M4

Italy - Sky

Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra

Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay

Poland - Viaplay

Portugal - Sport TV

Spain - F1 DAZN

Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10

Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS

UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas:

USA - ABC

Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo

Latin America - ESPN

Asia:

China - CCTV/ Great Sports TV / Guangdong Television Channel

India - F1 TV only

Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN

Malaysia - beIN SPORTS

Indonesia- beIN SPORTS

Singapore - beIN SPORTS

Thailand - beIN SPORTS

Turkey - S Sport / S Sport Plus

Vietnam - K+

Oceania:

Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo

New Zealand - Sky

Africa:

Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream the F1 Canadian Grand Prix?

Viewers can subscribe to F1 TV in selected countries to stream the race on a device of their choice.

Sky Sports and Movistar also offer their own live streaming service in the UK and Spain respectively.

F1 Canadian Grand Prix - Starting grid: