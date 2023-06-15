2023 F1 Canadian Grand Prix session timings and preview
Formula 1 travels to Montreal this weekend for the sixth round of the new season. Here's how you can watch the 2023 Canadian Grand Prix.
Red Bull's Max Verstappen goes to Montreal with an extended lead of 53 points following his fifth win of the 2023 F1 season in Barcelona a fortnight ago.
Lewis Hamilton is only fourth in the standings behind Verstappen, Red Bull's Sergio Perez and Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso, but he is the joint-most successful driver at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve with seven career wins.
2023 Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix session timings in different timezones
|
Session
|
GMT
|
BST
|
CEST
|
ET
|
PT
|
AEST
|
JST
|
IST
|
FP1
|
17:30
|
18:30
|
19:30
|
13:30
|
10:30
|
03:30¹
|
02:30¹
|
23:00
|
FP2
|
21:00
|22:00
|
23:00
|17:00
|
14:00
|07:00¹
|
06:30¹
|02:30¹
|
FP3
|
16:30
|
17:30
|
18:30
|
12:30
|09:30
|
02:30¹
|01:30¹
|
22:00
|
Q
|
20:00
|
21:00
|
22:00
|
16:00
|
13:00
|06:00¹
|
05:00¹
|
01:30¹
|
Race
|
18:00
|
19:00
|
20:00
|
14:00
|
11:00
|
04:00¹
|
03:00¹
|23:30
2023 Formula 1 Canadian GP session timings in Montreal
Friday 16th June 2023
- Free Practice 1: 13:30 - 14:30 local time
- Free Practice 2: 17:00 - 18:00 local time
Saturday 17th June 2023
- Free Practice 3: 12:30 - 13:30 local time
- Qualifying: 16:00 - 17:00 local time
Sunday 18th June 2023
- Race: 14:00 local time
2023 Formula 1 Canadian GP session timings in the UK/Portugal
Friday 16th June 2023
- Free Practice 1: 18:30 - 19:30 BST
- Free Practice 2: 22:00 - 23:00 BST
Saturday 17th June 2023
- Free Practice 3: 17:30 - 18:30 BST
- Qualifying: 21:00 - 22:00 BST
Sunday 18th June 2023
- Race: 19:00 BST
2023 Formula 1 Canadian GP session timings in Europe
Friday 16th June 2023
- Free Practice 1: 19:30 - 20:30 CEST
- Free Practice 2: 23:00 - 00:00 CEST
Saturday 17th June 2023
- Free Practice 3: 18:30 - 19:30 CEST
- Qualifying: 22:00 - 23:00 CEST
Sunday 18th June 2023
- Race: 20:00 CEST
2023 Formula 1 Canadian GP session timings in the US
Friday 16th June 2023
- Free Practice 1: 13:30 - 14:30 ET / 10:30 - 11:30 PT
- Free Practice 2: 17:00 - 18:00 ET / 14:00 - 15:00 PT
Saturday 17th June 2023
- Free Practice 3: 12:30 - 13:30 ET / 09:30 - 10:30 PT
- Qualifying: 16:00 - 17:00 ET / 13:00 - 14:00 PT
Sunday 18th June 2023
- Race: 14:00 ET / 11:00 PT
2023 Formula 1 Canadian GP session timings in Australia
Saturday 17th June 2023
- Free Practice 1: 03:30 - 04:30 AEST
- Free Practice 2: 07:00 - 08:00 AEST
Sunday 18th June 2023
- Free Practice 3: 02:30 - 03:30 AEST
- Qualifying: 06:00 - 07:00 AEST
Monday 19th June 2023
- Race: 04:00 AEST
2023 Formula 1 Canadian GP session timings in Japan
Saturday 17th June 2023
- Free Practice 1: 02:30 - 03:30 JST
- Free Practice 2: 06:30 - 07:30 JST
Sunday 18th June 2023
- Free Practice 3: 01:30 - 02:30 JST
- Qualifying: 05:00 - 06:00 JST
Monday 19th June 2023
- Race: 03:00 JST
2023 Formula 1 Canadian GP session timings in Africa
Friday 16th June 2023
- Free Practice 1: 19:30 - 20:30 SAT / 20:30 - 21:30 EAT
- Free Practice 2: 23:00 - 00:00 SAT / 00:00 - 01:00 EAT
Saturday 17th June 2023
- Free Practice 3: 18:30 - 19:30 SAT / 19:30 - 20:30 EAT
- Qualifying: 22:00 - 23:00 SAT / 23:00 - 00:00 EAT
Sunday 18th June 2023
- Race: 20:00 SAT / 21:00 EAT
2023 Formula 1 Canadian GP session timings in India
Friday 16th June 2023
- Free Practice 1: 23:00 - 00:00 IST
Saturday 17th June 2023
- Free Practice 2: 02:30 - 03:30 IST
- Free Practice 3: 22:00 - 23:00 IST
Sunday 18th June 2023
- Qualifying: 01:30 - 02:30
- Race: 23:30 IST
Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.
Pirelli tyre allocation for the Canadian Grand Prix
Pirelli has nominated C3 (hard), C4 (medium) and C5 (soft) tyres for the Canadian GP, are the three softest compounds in its range.
