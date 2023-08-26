Subscribe
Formula 1 / Dutch GP News

F1 Dutch GP – Start time, how to watch, starting grid & more

The 2023 Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix takes place this Sunday on August 27. Here's how you can watch the 13th round of the 2023 F1 season.

Rachit Thukral
By:
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19

Red Bull star Max Verstappen will start his home race from pole position ahead of McLaren's Lando Norris and Mercedes driver George Russell.

What time does qualifying for the Dutch Grand Prix start?

The Dutch GP will begin at 3pm local time (+2 GMT) at Zandvoort.

  • Date: Sunday, August 27, 2023
  • Start time: 13:00 GMT / 14:00 BST / 15:00 CEST / 15:00 SAT / 16:00 EAT / 09:00 ET / 06:00 PT / 23:00 AEST / 22:00 JST / 18:30 IST

2023 Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

10:30

11:30

12:30

06:30

03:30

20:30

19:30

16:00

FP2

14:00

 15:00

16:00

 10:00

07:00

 00:00¹

23:30

 19:30

FP3

09:30

10:30

11:30

05:30

 02:30

19:30

 18:30

15:00

Q

13:00

14:00

15:00

09:00

06:00

 23:00

22:00

18:30

Race 

13:00

14:00

15:00

09:00

06:00

23:00

22:00

 18:30

How can I watch the Dutch Grand Prix?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world. 

Europe

  • Austria - Servus TV / ORF
  • Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports
  • Croatia - Sport Klub
  • Czech Republic - AMC
  • Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
  • Finland - Viaplay / V sport + / V sport 1
  • France - Canal+
  • Germany - Sky 
  • Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+
  • Hungary - M4
  • Italy - Sky
  • Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra
  • Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay
  • Poland - Viaplay
  • Portugal - Sport TV
  • Spain - F1 DAZN
  • Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
  • Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
  • UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas

  • USA - ESPN
  • Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
  • Latin America - ESPN

Asia

  • China - CCTV/ Great Sports TV / Guangdong Television Channel
  • India - F1 TV only
  • Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN
  • Malaysia - beIN SPORTS
  • Indonesia- beIN SPORTS
  • Singapore - beIN SPORTS
  • Thailand - beIN SPORTS
  • Turkey - S Sport / S Sport Plus
  • Vietnam - K+

Oceania

  • Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo
  • New Zealand - Sky

Africa

  • Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream the F1 Dutch Grand Prix?

Viewers can subscribe to F1 TV in selected countries to stream the race on a device of their choice.

Sky Sports and Movistar also offer their own live streaming service in the UK and Spain respectively.

F1 Dutch Grand Prix - Starting grid:

     
Driver Info
   
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Time km/h
1 Netherlands M. Verstappen Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull 1'10.567 217.274
2 United Kingdom L. Norris Lando Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes +0.537 215.633
3 United Kingdom G. Russell George Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes +0.727 215.058
4 Thailand A. Albon Alex Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes +0.852 214.682
5 Spain F. Alonso Fernando Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes +0.939 214.421
6 Spain C. Sainz Carlos Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari +1.187 213.680
7 Mexico S. Perez Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull +1.313 213.305
8 Australia O. Piastri Oscar Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes +1.371 213.133
9 Monaco C. Leclerc Charles Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari +2.098 211.001
10 United States L. Sargeant Logan Sargeant Williams 2 Williams Mercedes +6.181 199.775
11 Canada L. Stroll Lance Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes +9.554 191.365
12 France P. Gasly Pierre Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Renault +9.561 191.348
13 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes +9.584 191.293
14 Japan Y. Tsunoda Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 22 AlphaTauri Red Bull +9.663 191.105
15 Germany N. Hulkenberg Nico Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari +9.683 191.057
16 China Z. Guanyu Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo F1 Team KICK 24 Alfa Romeo Ferrari +11.500 186.827
17 France E. Ocon Esteban Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault +11.543 186.729
18 Denmark K. Magnussen Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 Haas Ferrari +11.625 186.543
19 Finland V. Bottas Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo F1 Team KICK 77 Alfa Romeo Ferrari +11.693 186.389
20 New Zealand L. Lawson Liam Lawson AlphaTauri 40 AlphaTauri Red Bull +12.853 183.797
View full results
shares
comments

