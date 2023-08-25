2023 F1 Dutch Grand Prix session timings and preview
Formula 1 travels to Zandvoort this weekend for the 13th round of the season. Here's how you can watch the 2023 Dutch Grand Prix.
After a month-long break, F1 returns to action this weekend with the Dutch GP. Red Bull has dominated F1 in 2023, winning every race in the first half of the season, and there is nothing to suggest that this trend wouldn't continue in the Netherlands, the home turf of Max Verstappen.
2023 Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix session timings in different timezones
|
Session
|
GMT
|
BST
|
CEST
|
ET
|
PT
|
AEST
|
JST
|
IST
|
FP1
|
10:30
|
11:30
|
12:30
|
06:30
|
03:30
|
20:30
|
19:30
|
16:00
|
FP2
|
14:00
|15:00
|
16:00
|10:00
|
07:00
|00:00¹
|
23:30
|19:30
|
FP3
|
09:30
|
10:30
|
11:30
|
05:30
|02:30
|
19:30
|18:30
|
15:00
|
Q
|
13:00
|
14:00
|
15:00
|
09:00
|
06:00
|23:00
|
22:00
|
18:30
|
Race
|
13:00
|
14:00
|
15:00
|
09:00
|
06:00
|
23:00
|
22:00
|18:30
2023 Formula 1 Dutch GP session timings in the UK/Portugal
Friday 25th August 2023
- Free Practice 1: 11:30 - 12:30 BST
- Free Practice 2: 15:00 - 16:00 BST
Saturday 26th August 2023
- Free Practice 3: 10:30 - 11:30 BST
- Qualifying: 14:00 - 15:00 BST
Sunday 27th August 2023
- Race: 14:00 BST
2023 Formula 1 Dutch GP session timings in Europe
Friday 25th August 2023
- Free Practice 1: 12:30 - 13:30 CEST
- Free Practice 2: 16:00 - 17:00 CEST
Saturday 26th August 2023
- Free Practice 3: 11:30 - 12:30 CEST
- Qualifying: 15:00 - 16:00 CEST
Sunday 27th August 2023
- Race: 15:00 CEST
2023 Formula 1 Dutch GP session timings in the US
Friday 25th August 2023
- Free Practice 1: 06:30 - 07:30 ET / 03:30 - 04:30 PT
- Free Practice 2: 10:00 -11:00 ET / 07:00 - 08:00 PT
Saturday 26th August 2023
- Free Practice 3: 05:30 - 06:30 ET / 02:30 - 03:30 PT
- Qualifying: 09:00 - 10:00 ET / 06:00 - 07:00 PT
Sunday 27th August 2023
- Race: 09:00 ET / 06:00 PT
2023 Formula 1 Dutch GP session timings in Australia
Friday 26th 25th August 2023
- Free Practice 1: 20:30 - 21:30 AEST
- Free Practice 2: 00:00 - 01:00 AEST
Saturday 26th August 2023
- Free Practice 3: 19:30 - 20:30 AEST
- Qualifying: 23:00 - 00:00 AEST
Sunday 27th August 2023
- Race: 23:00 AEST
2023 Formula 1 Dutch GP session timings in Japan
Friday 25th August 2023
- Free Practice 1: 19:30 - 20:30 JST
- Free Practice 2: 23:30 - 00:30 JST
Saturday 26th August 2023
- Free Practice 3: 18:30 - 19:30 JST
- Qualifying: 22:00 - 23:00 JST
Sunday 27th August 2023
- Race: 22:00 JST
2023 Formula 1 Dutch GP session timings in Africa
Friday 25th August 2023
- Free Practice 1: 12:30 - 13:30 SAT / 13:30 - 14:30 EAT
- Free Practice 2: 16:00 - 17:00 SAT / 17:00 - 18:00 EAT
Saturday 26th August 2023
- Free Practice 3: 11:30 - 12:30 SAT / 12:30 - 13:30 EAT
- Qualifying: 15:00 - 16:00 SAT / 16:00 - 17:00 EAT
Sunday 27th August 2023
- Race: 15:00 SAT / 16:00 EAT
2023 Formula 1 Dutch GP session timings in India
Friday 25th August 2023
- Free Practice 1: 16:00 - 17:00 IST
- Free Practice 2: 19:30 - 20:30 IST
Saturday 26th August 2023
- Free Practice 3: 15:00 - 16:00 IST
- Qualifying: 18:30 - 19:30
Sunday 27th August 2023
- Race: 18:30 IST
Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.
Pirelli tyre allocation for the Dutch Grand Prix
Pirelli has nominated C1 (hard), C2 (medium) and C3 (soft) tyres for the Dutch GP, which are the three hardest compounds in its range.
Related video
Sainz: Red Bull deserves dominance, F1 shouldn’t step in
Norris: McLaren has adjusted to "new reality" of being F1 podium fighters
Latest news
Ricciardo focused on "right way" F1 recovery after Dutch GP injury
Ricciardo focused on "right way" F1 recovery after Dutch GP injury Ricciardo focused on "right way" F1 recovery after Dutch GP injury
What we learned from Friday F1 practice at the Dutch GP
What we learned from Friday F1 practice at the Dutch GP What we learned from Friday F1 practice at the Dutch GP
F1 results: Lando Norris fastest in Dutch GP practice
F1 results: Lando Norris fastest in Dutch GP practice F1 results: Lando Norris fastest in Dutch GP practice
Ferrari risks missing Q3 as high-downforce struggles continue - Sainz
Ferrari risks missing Q3 as high-downforce struggles continue - Sainz Ferrari risks missing Q3 as high-downforce struggles continue - Sainz
The concerning questions raised by Alpine's latest F1 upheaval
The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval
Williams FW11B: The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life
Williams FW11B: The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life Williams FW11B: The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life
How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles
How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles
Why Zandvoort offers Ricciardo the best chance of first F1 comeback success
Why Zandvoort offers Ricciardo the best chance of first F1 comeback success Why Zandvoort offers Ricciardo the best chance of first F1 comeback success
How restoring old F1 cars helps McLaren manage its modern issues
How restoring old F1 cars helps McLaren manage its modern issues How restoring old F1 cars helps McLaren manage its modern issues
The future high-stakes F1 battle that could transform the pecking order
The future high-stakes F1 battle that could transform the pecking order The future high-stakes F1 battle that could transform the pecking order
The story of F1's first failed Big Apple grand prix
The story of F1's first failed Big Apple grand prix The story of F1's first failed Big Apple grand prix
The Verstappen trait Hulkenberg aimed to replicate during his F1 wilderness years
The Verstappen trait Hulkenberg aimed to replicate during his F1 wilderness years The Verstappen trait Hulkenberg aimed to replicate during his F1 wilderness years
