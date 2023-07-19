Subscribe
Formula 1 / Hungarian GP News

2023 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix session timings and preview

Formula 1 travels to the Hungaroring this weekend for the 10th round of the season. Here's how you can watch the 2023 Hungarian Grand Prix.

Rachit Thukral
By:
George Russell, Mercedes W13, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari F1-75, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL36, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13, the rest of the field at the start

Lewis Hamilton is the most successful F1 driver in history at the Hungaroring, having won the race eight times in his illustrious career - including in his rookie season back in 2007.

However, Max Verstappen's dominance in 2023 means Hamilton is unlikely to add to the tally this weekend. The Dutchman has been near-untouchable in F1 this season, with his victory at Silvestone marking his sixth successive triumph of the campaign and eighth overall. 

Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez won the other two races at Jeddah and Baku, but his recent qualifying form leaves Verstappen as the favourite for the Hungarian GP.

2023 Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

11:30

12:30

13:30

07:30

04:30

21:30

20:30

17:00

FP2

15:00

 16:00

17:00

 11:00

08:00

 01:00¹

00:30¹

 20:30

FP3

10:30

11:30

12:30

06:30

 03:30

20:30

 19:30

16:00

Q

14:00

15:00

16:00

10:00

07:00

 00:00¹

23:00

19:30

Race 

13:00

14:00

15:00

09:00

06:00

23:00

22:00

 18:30

2023 Formula 1 Hungarian GP session timings in the UK/Portugal 

Friday 21st July 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 12:30 - 13:30 BST
  • Free Practice 2: 16:00 - 17:00 BST

Saturday 22nd July 2023

  • Free Practice 3: 11:30 - 12:30 BST
  • Qualifying: 15:00 - 16:00 BST

Sunday 23rd July 2023

  • Race: 14:00 BST

2023 Formula 1 Hungarian GP session timings in Europe

Friday 21st July 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 13:30 - 14:30 CEST
  • Free Practice 2: 17:00 - 18:00 CEST

Saturday 22nd July 2023

  • Free Practice 3: 12:30 - 13:30 CEST
  • Qualifying: 16:00 - 17:00 CEST

Sunday 23rd July 2023

  • Race: 15:00 CEST

2023 Formula 1 Hungarian GP session timings in the US 

Friday 21st July 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 07:30 - 08:30 ET / 04:30 - 05:30 PT
  • Free Practice 2: 11:00 -12:00 ET / 08:00 - 09:00 PT

Saturday 22nd July 2023

  • Free Practice 3: 06:30 - 07:30 ET / 03:30 - 04:30 PT
  • Qualifying: 10:00 - 11:00 ET / 07:00 - 08:00 PT 

Sunday 23rd July 2023

  • Race: 09:00 ET / 06:00 PT

2023 Formula 1 Hungarian GP session timings in Australia

Friday 26th 21st July 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 21:30 - 22:30 AEST

Saturday 22nd July 2023

  • Free Practice 2: 01:00 - 02:00 AEST
  • Free Practice 3: 20:30 - 21:30 AEST

Sunday 23rd July 2023

  • Qualifying: 00:00 - 01:00 AEST
  • Race: 23:00 AEST

2023 Formula 1 Hungarian GP session timings in Japan

Friday 21st July 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 20:30 - 21:30 JST

Saturday 22nd July 2023

  • Free Practice 2: 00:30 - 01:30 JST 
  • Free Practice 3: 19:30 - 20:30 JST
  • Qualifying: 23:00 - 00:00 JST

Sunday 23rd July 2023

  • Race: 22:00 JST

2023 Formula 1 Hungarian GP session timings in Africa

Friday 21st July 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 13:30 - 14:30 SAT / 14:30 - 15:30 EAT
  • Free Practice 2: 17:00 - 18:00 SAT / 18:00 - 19:00 EAT

Saturday 22nd July 2023

  • Free Practice 3: 12:30 - 13:30 SAT / 13:30 - 14:30 EAT
  • Qualifying: 16:00 - 17:00 SAT / 17:00 - 18:00 EAT

Sunday 23rd July 2023

  • Race: 15:00 SAT / 16:00 EAT

2023 Formula 1 Hungarian GP session timings in India

Friday 21st July 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 17:00 - 18:00 IST
  • Free Practice 2: 20:30 - 21:30 IST 

Saturday 22nd July 2023

  • Free Practice 3: 16:00 - 17:00 IST
  • Qualifying: 19:30 - 20:30

Sunday 23rd July 2023

  • Race: 18:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Pirelli tyre allocation for the Hungarian Grand Prix

Pirelli has nominated C3 (hard), C4 (medium) and C5 (soft) tyres for the Hungarian GP, which are the three softest compounds in its range.

