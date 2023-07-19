2023 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix session timings and preview
Formula 1 travels to the Hungaroring this weekend for the 10th round of the season. Here's how you can watch the 2023 Hungarian Grand Prix.
Lewis Hamilton is the most successful F1 driver in history at the Hungaroring, having won the race eight times in his illustrious career - including in his rookie season back in 2007.
However, Max Verstappen's dominance in 2023 means Hamilton is unlikely to add to the tally this weekend. The Dutchman has been near-untouchable in F1 this season, with his victory at Silvestone marking his sixth successive triumph of the campaign and eighth overall.
Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez won the other two races at Jeddah and Baku, but his recent qualifying form leaves Verstappen as the favourite for the Hungarian GP.
2023 Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix session timings in different timezones
|
Session
|
GMT
|
BST
|
CEST
|
ET
|
PT
|
AEST
|
JST
|
IST
|
FP1
|
11:30
|
12:30
|
13:30
|
07:30
|
04:30
|
21:30
|
20:30
|
17:00
|
FP2
|
15:00
|16:00
|
17:00
|11:00
|
08:00
|01:00¹
|
00:30¹
|20:30
|
FP3
|
10:30
|
11:30
|
12:30
|
06:30
|03:30
|
20:30
|19:30
|
16:00
|
Q
|
14:00
|
15:00
|
16:00
|
10:00
|
07:00
|00:00¹
|
23:00
|
19:30
|
Race
|
13:00
|
14:00
|
15:00
|
09:00
|
06:00
|
23:00
|
22:00
|18:30
2023 Formula 1 Hungarian GP session timings in the UK/Portugal
Friday 21st July 2023
- Free Practice 1: 12:30 - 13:30 BST
- Free Practice 2: 16:00 - 17:00 BST
Saturday 22nd July 2023
- Free Practice 3: 11:30 - 12:30 BST
- Qualifying: 15:00 - 16:00 BST
Sunday 23rd July 2023
- Race: 14:00 BST
2023 Formula 1 Hungarian GP session timings in Europe
Friday 21st July 2023
- Free Practice 1: 13:30 - 14:30 CEST
- Free Practice 2: 17:00 - 18:00 CEST
Saturday 22nd July 2023
- Free Practice 3: 12:30 - 13:30 CEST
- Qualifying: 16:00 - 17:00 CEST
Sunday 23rd July 2023
- Race: 15:00 CEST
2023 Formula 1 Hungarian GP session timings in the US
Friday 21st July 2023
- Free Practice 1: 07:30 - 08:30 ET / 04:30 - 05:30 PT
- Free Practice 2: 11:00 -12:00 ET / 08:00 - 09:00 PT
Saturday 22nd July 2023
- Free Practice 3: 06:30 - 07:30 ET / 03:30 - 04:30 PT
- Qualifying: 10:00 - 11:00 ET / 07:00 - 08:00 PT
Sunday 23rd July 2023
- Race: 09:00 ET / 06:00 PT
2023 Formula 1 Hungarian GP session timings in Australia
Friday 26th 21st July 2023
- Free Practice 1: 21:30 - 22:30 AEST
Saturday 22nd July 2023
- Free Practice 2: 01:00 - 02:00 AEST
- Free Practice 3: 20:30 - 21:30 AEST
Sunday 23rd July 2023
- Qualifying: 00:00 - 01:00 AEST
- Race: 23:00 AEST
2023 Formula 1 Hungarian GP session timings in Japan
Friday 21st July 2023
- Free Practice 1: 20:30 - 21:30 JST
Saturday 22nd July 2023
- Free Practice 2: 00:30 - 01:30 JST
- Free Practice 3: 19:30 - 20:30 JST
- Qualifying: 23:00 - 00:00 JST
Sunday 23rd July 2023
- Race: 22:00 JST
2023 Formula 1 Hungarian GP session timings in Africa
Friday 21st July 2023
- Free Practice 1: 13:30 - 14:30 SAT / 14:30 - 15:30 EAT
- Free Practice 2: 17:00 - 18:00 SAT / 18:00 - 19:00 EAT
Saturday 22nd July 2023
- Free Practice 3: 12:30 - 13:30 SAT / 13:30 - 14:30 EAT
- Qualifying: 16:00 - 17:00 SAT / 17:00 - 18:00 EAT
Sunday 23rd July 2023
- Race: 15:00 SAT / 16:00 EAT
2023 Formula 1 Hungarian GP session timings in India
Friday 21st July 2023
- Free Practice 1: 17:00 - 18:00 IST
- Free Practice 2: 20:30 - 21:30 IST
Saturday 22nd July 2023
- Free Practice 3: 16:00 - 17:00 IST
- Qualifying: 19:30 - 20:30
Sunday 23rd July 2023
- Race: 18:30 IST
Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.
Pirelli tyre allocation for the Hungarian Grand Prix
Pirelli has nominated C3 (hard), C4 (medium) and C5 (soft) tyres for the Hungarian GP, which are the three softest compounds in its range.
Related video
What to expect from F1’s new tyre allocation rule in Hungary
The next dominoes that could fall in the F1 driver market
