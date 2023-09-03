Subscribe
F1 Italian GP – Start time, how to watch, starting grid & more

The 2023 Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix takes place this Sunday on September 3. Here's how you can watch the 14th round of the 2023 F1 season.

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23, Pierre Gasly, Alpine A523

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz will start the race from pole position after topping qualifying in front of the Tifosi.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen will line up second and will be hoping to chase down Sainz and set a new record for most consecutive grand prix victories. He equalled the previous record set by Sebastian Vettel in 2013 at the Dutch GP.

What time does the Italian Grand Prix start?

The Italian GP will begin at 3pm local time (+2 GMT) at Monza.

  • Date: Sunday, September 3, 2023
  • Start time: 13:00 GMT / 14:00 BST / 15:00 CEST / 15:00 SAT / 16:00 EAT / 09:00 ET / 06:00 PT / 23:00 AEST / 22:00 JST / 18:30 IST

2023 Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

11:30

12:30

13:30

07:30

04:30

21:30

20:30

17:00

FP2

15:00

 16:00

17:00

 11:00

08:00

 01:00¹

00:00¹

 20:30

FP3

10:30

11:30

12:30

06:30

 03:30

20:30

 19:30

16:00

Q

14:00

15:00

16:00

10:00

07:00

 00:00¹

23:00

19:30

Race 

13:00

14:00

15:00

09:00

06:00

23:00

22:00

 18:30

Can I stream the F1 Italian Grand Prix?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world. 

Europe

  • Austria - Servus TV / ORF
  • Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports
  • Croatia - Sport Klub
  • Czech Republic - AMC
  • Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
  • Finland - Viaplay / V sport + / V sport 1
  • France - Canal+
  • Germany - Sky 
  • Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+
  • Hungary - M4
  • Italy - Sky
  • Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra
  • Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay
  • Poland - Viaplay
  • Portugal - Sport TV
  • Spain - F1 DAZN
  • Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
  • Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
  • UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas

  • USA - ESPN
  • Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
  • Latin America - ESPN

Asia

  • China - CCTV/ Great Sports TV / Guangdong Television Channel
  • India - F1 TV only
  • Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN
  • Malaysia - beIN SPORTS
  • Indonesia- beIN SPORTS
  • Singapore - beIN SPORTS
  • Thailand - beIN SPORTS
  • Turkey - S Sport / S Sport Plus
  • Vietnam - K+

Oceania

  • Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo
  • New Zealand - Sky

Africa

  • Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream the F1 Italian Grand Prix?

Viewers can subscribe to F1 TV in selected countries to stream the race on a device of their choice.

Sky Sports and Movistar also offer their own live streaming service in the UK and Spain respectively.

F1 Italian Grand Prix - Starting grid:

     
Driver Info
   
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Time km/h
1 Spain C. Sainz Carlos Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari 1'20.294 259.730
2 Netherlands M. Verstappen Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull +0.013 259.688
3 Monaco C. Leclerc Charles Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari +0.067 259.513
4 United Kingdom G. Russell George Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes +0.377 258.516
5 Mexico S. Perez Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull +0.394 258.462
6 Thailand A. Albon Alex Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes +0.466 258.231
7 Australia O. Piastri Oscar Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes +0.491 258.151
8 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes +0.526 258.040
9 United Kingdom L. Norris Lando Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes +0.685 257.533
10 Spain F. Alonso Fernando Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes +1.123 256.147
11 Japan Y. Tsunoda Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 22 AlphaTauri Red Bull +1.300 255.592
12 New Zealand L. Lawson Liam Lawson AlphaTauri 40 AlphaTauri Red Bull +1.464 255.079
13 Germany N. Hulkenberg Nico Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari +1.482 255.023
14 Finland V. Bottas Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo 77 Alfa Romeo Ferrari +1.646 254.513
15 United States L. Sargeant Logan Sargeant Williams 2 Williams Mercedes +1.650 254.500
16 China Z. Guanyu Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo 24 Alfa Romeo Ferrari +2.096 253.122
17 France P. Gasly Pierre Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Renault +2.251 252.647
18 France E. Ocon Esteban Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault +2.254 252.638
19 Denmark K. Magnussen Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 Haas Ferrari +2.298 252.503
20 Canada L. Stroll Lance Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes +2.566 251.687
View full results
