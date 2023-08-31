Subscribe
Formula 1 / Italian GP News

2023 F1 Italian Grand Prix session timings and preview

Formula 1 travels to Monza this weekend for the 14th round of the season. Here's how you can watch the 2023 Italian Grand Prix.

Rachit Thukral
By:
Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT03, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18, Fernando Alonso, Alpine A522, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL36, the remainder of the field on the opening lap

 

 

2023 Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

11:30

12:30

13:30

07:30

04:30

21:30

20:30

17:00

FP2

15:00

 16:00

17:00

 11:00

08:00

 01:00¹

00:00¹

 20:30

FP3

10:30

11:30

12:30

06:30

 03:30

20:30

 19:30

16:00

Q

14:00

15:00

16:00

10:00

07:00

 00:00¹

23:00

19:30

Race 

13:00

14:00

15:00

09:00

06:00

23:00

22:00

 18:30

2023 Formula 1 Italian GP session timings in the UK/Portugal 

Friday 1st September 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 12:30 - 13:30 BST
  • Free Practice 2: 16:00 - 17:00 BST

Saturday 2nd September 2023

  • Free Practice 3: 11:30 - 12:30 BST
  • Qualifying: 15:00 - 16:00 BST

Sunday 3rd September 2023

  • Race: 14:00 BST

2023 Formula 1 Italian GP session timings in Europe

Friday 1st September 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 13:30 - 14:30 CEST
  • Free Practice 2: 17:00 - 18:00 CEST

Saturday 2nd September 2023

  • Free Practice 3: 12:30 - 13:30 CEST
  • Qualifying: 16:00 - 17:00 CEST

Sunday 3rd September 2023

  • Race: 15:00 CEST

2023 Formula 1 Italian GP session timings in the US 

Friday 1st September 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 07:30 - 08:30 ET / 04:30 - 05:30 PT
  • Free Practice 2: 11:00 -12:00 ET / 08:00 - 09:00 PT

Saturday 2nd September 2023

  • Free Practice 3: 06:30 - 07:30 ET / 03:30 - 04:30 PT
  • Qualifying:  10:00 - 11:00 ET / 07:00 - 08:00 PT 

Sunday 3rd September 2023

  • Race: 09:00 ET / 06:00 PT

2023 Formula 1 Italian GP session timings in Australia

Friday 1st September 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 21:30 - 22:30 AEST

Saturday 2nd September 2023

  • Free Practice 2: 01:00 - 02:00 AEST
  • Free Practice 3: 20:30 - 21:30 AEST

Sunday 3rd September 2023

  • Qualifying: 00:00 - 01:00 AEST
  • Race: 23:00 AEST

2023 Formula 1 Italian GP session timings in Japan

Friday 1st September 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 20:30 - 21:30 JST

Saturday 2nd September 2023

  • Free Practice 2: 00:00 - 01:00 JST 
  • Free Practice 3: 19:30 - 20:30 JST
  • Qualifying: 23:00 - 00:00 JST

Sunday 3rd September 2023

  • Race: 22:00 JST

2023 Formula 1 Italian GP session timings in Africa

Friday 1st September 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 13:30 - 14:30 SAT / 14:30 - 15:30 EAT
  • Free Practice 2: 17:00 - 18:00 SAT / 18:00 - 19:00 EAT

Saturday 2nd September 2023

  • Free Practice 3: 12:30 - 13:30 SAT / 13:30 - 14:30 EAT
  • Qualifying: 16:00 - 17:00 SAT / 17:00 - 18:00 EAT

Sunday 3rd September 2023

  • Race: 15:00 SAT / 16:00 EAT

2023 Formula 1 Italian GP session timings in India

Friday 1st September 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 17:00 - 18:00 IST
  • Free Practice 2: 20:30 - 21:30 IST 

Saturday 2nd September 2023

  • Free Practice 3: 16:00 - 17:00 IST
  • Qualifying: 19:30 - 20:30

Sunday 3rd September 2023

  • Race: 18:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Pirelli tyre allocation for the Italian Grand Prix

Pirelli has nominated C3 (hard), C3 (medium) and C5 (soft) tyres for the Italian GP, which are the three softest compounds in its range. The Alternate Tyre Allocation will return at Monza, with drivers limited to just 11 sets of tyres this weekend. Further, they will be obliged to use the hard tyres in Q1, medium tyres in Q2 and soft tyres in Q3.

