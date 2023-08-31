2023 F1 Italian Grand Prix session timings and preview

2023 Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEST JST IST FP1 11:30 12:30 13:30 07:30 04:30 21:30 20:30 17:00 FP2 15:00 16:00 17:00 11:00 08:00 01:00¹ 00:00¹ 20:30 FP3 10:30 11:30 12:30 06:30 03:30 20:30 19:30 16:00 Q 14:00 15:00 16:00 10:00 07:00 00:00¹ 23:00 19:30 Race 13:00 14:00 15:00 09:00 06:00 23:00 22:00 18:30

2023 Formula 1 Italian GP session timings in the UK/Portugal

Friday 1st September 2023

Free Practice 1: 12:30 - 13:30 BST

Free Practice 2: 16:00 - 17:00 BST

Saturday 2nd September 2023

Free Practice 3: 11:30 - 12:30 BST

Qualifying: 15:00 - 16:00 BST

Sunday 3rd September 2023

Race: 14:00 BST

2023 Formula 1 Italian GP session timings in Europe

Friday 1st September 2023

Free Practice 1: 13:30 - 14:30 CEST

Free Practice 2: 17:00 - 18:00 CEST

Saturday 2nd September 2023

Free Practice 3: 12:30 - 13:30 CEST

Qualifying: 16:00 - 17:00 CEST

Sunday 3rd September 2023

Race: 15:00 CEST

2023 Formula 1 Italian GP session timings in the US

Friday 1st September 2023

Free Practice 1: 07:30 - 08:30 ET / 04:30 - 05:30 PT

Free Practice 2: 11:00 -12:00 ET / 08:00 - 09:00 PT

Saturday 2nd September 2023

Free Practice 3: 06:30 - 07:30 ET / 03:30 - 04:30 PT

Qualifying: 10:00 - 11:00 ET / 07:00 - 08:00 PT

Sunday 3rd September 2023

Race: 09:00 ET / 06:00 PT

2023 Formula 1 Italian GP session timings in Australia

Friday 1st September 2023

Free Practice 1: 21:30 - 22:30 AEST

Saturday 2nd September 2023

Free Practice 2: 01:00 - 02:00 AEST

Free Practice 3: 20:30 - 21:30 AEST

Sunday 3rd September 2023

Qualifying: 00:00 - 01:00 AEST

Race: 23:00 AEST

2023 Formula 1 Italian GP session timings in Japan

Friday 1st September 2023

Free Practice 1: 20:30 - 21:30 JST

Saturday 2nd September 2023

Free Practice 2: 00:00 - 01:00 JST

Free Practice 3: 19:30 - 20:30 JST

Qualifying: 23:00 - 00:00 JST

Sunday 3rd September 2023

Race: 22:00 JST

2023 Formula 1 Italian GP session timings in Africa

Friday 1st September 2023

Free Practice 1: 13:30 - 14:30 SAT / 14:30 - 15:30 EAT

Free Practice 2: 17:00 - 18:00 SAT / 18:00 - 19:00 EAT

Saturday 2nd September 2023

Free Practice 3: 12:30 - 13:30 SAT / 13:30 - 14:30 EAT

Qualifying: 16:00 - 17:00 SAT / 17:00 - 18:00 EAT

Sunday 3rd September 2023

Race: 15:00 SAT / 16:00 EAT

2023 Formula 1 Italian GP session timings in India

Friday 1st September 2023

Free Practice 1: 17:00 - 18:00 IST

Free Practice 2: 20:30 - 21:30 IST

Saturday 2nd September 2023

Free Practice 3: 16:00 - 17:00 IST

Qualifying: 19:30 - 20:30

Sunday 3rd September 2023

Race: 18:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Pirelli tyre allocation for the Italian Grand Prix

Pirelli has nominated C3 (hard), C3 (medium) and C5 (soft) tyres for the Italian GP, which are the three softest compounds in its range. The Alternate Tyre Allocation will return at Monza, with drivers limited to just 11 sets of tyres this weekend. Further, they will be obliged to use the hard tyres in Q1, medium tyres in Q2 and soft tyres in Q3.