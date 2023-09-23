Subscribe
Formula 1 / Japanese GP Results

2023 F1 Japanese GP qualifying results: Verstappen takes pole

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen took pole position for the Japanese Grand Prix, as Logan Sargeant crashed his Williams out of Q1 and caused a red flag.

Charles Bradley
By:
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19

Verstappen will start ahead of the McLarens of Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris in Sunday’s race after the one-hour qualifying session, which is split into three segments with five cars each being knocked out in Q1 and Q2 before the top-10 shootout of Q3.

Cla Driver  Car / Engine   Time   Delay 
1 Max Verstappen Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'28.877  
81 Oscar Piastri McLaren/Mercedes 1'29.458 0.581
4 Lando Norris McLaren/Mercedes 1'29.493 0.616
16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'29.542 0.665
11 Sergio Pérez Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'29.650 0.773
55 Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 1'29.850 0.973
44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'29.908 1.031
63 George Russell Mercedes 1'30.219 1.342
22 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT 1'30.303 1.426
10  14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'30.560 1.683
11  40 Liam Lawson AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT 1'30.508 1.631
12  10 Pierre Gasly Alpine/Renault 1'30.509 1.632
13  23 Alexander Albon Williams/Mercedes 1'30.537 1.660
14  31 Esteban Ocon Alpine/Renault 1'30.586 1.709
15  20 Kevin Magnussen Haas/Ferrari 1'30.665 1.788
16  77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo/Ferrari 1'31.049 2.172
17  18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'31.181 2.304
18  27 Nico Hülkenberg Haas/Ferrari 1'31.299 2.422
19  24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo/Ferrari 1'31.398 2.521
20  2 Logan Sargeant Williams/Mercedes - -

What happened in Japanese Grand Prix Q1?

Verstappen set the pace at 1m29.878s, with Norris getting within 0.185s on 1m30.063s, before Logan Sargeant planted his Williams in the tyrewall at the final corner and caused a red flag.

Falling at the first hurdle were Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo), Lance Stroll (Aston Martin), Nico Hulkenberg (Haas), Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo) and the uninjured Sargeant.

Japanese Grand Prix Q1 results: Verstappen fastest from Norris

Cla Driver  Car / Engine   Time   Delay   Laps 
1 Max Verstappen Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'29.878   3
4 Lando Norris McLaren/Mercedes 1'30.063 0.185 3
16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'30.393 0.515 5
40 Liam Lawson AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT 1'30.425 0.547 10
81 Oscar Piastri McLaren/Mercedes 1'30.439 0.561 5
55 Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 1'30.651 0.773 5
11 Sergio Pérez Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'30.652 0.774 6
22 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT 1'30.733 0.855 6
63 George Russell Mercedes 1'30.811 0.933 6
10  44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'30.811 0.933 6
11  10 Pierre Gasly Alpine/Renault 1'30.843 0.965 6
12  23 Alexander Albon Williams/Mercedes 1'30.941 1.063 6
13  31 Esteban Ocon Alpine/Renault 1'30.960 1.082 6
14  14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'30.971 1.093 6
15  20 Kevin Magnussen Haas/Ferrari 1'30.976 1.098 6
16  77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo/Ferrari 1'31.049 1.171 5
17  18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'31.181 1.303 7
18  27 Nico Hülkenberg Haas/Ferrari 1'31.299 1.421 6
19  24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo/Ferrari 1'31.398 1.520 6
2 Logan Sargeant Williams/Mercedes - - 2

What happened in Japanese Grand Prix Q2?

Leclerc set the quickest time towards the end of the session at 1m29.940s for P1, 0.024s ahead of Verstappen.

Knocked out at this point were AlphaTauri’s Liam Lawson (by 0.043s), Pierre Gasly (Alpine), Alex Albon (Williams), Esteban Ocon (Alpine) and Kevin Magnussen (Haas).

Japanese Grand Prix Q2 results: Leclerc fastest from Verstappen

Cla Driver  Car / Engine   Time   Delay   Laps 
16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'29.940   6
1 Max Verstappen Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'29.964 0.024 3
11 Sergio Pérez Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'29.965 0.025 6
44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'30.040 0.100 6
55 Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 1'30.067 0.127 6
81 Oscar Piastri McLaren/Mercedes 1'30.122 0.182 3
22 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT 1'30.204 0.264 6
63 George Russell Mercedes 1'30.268 0.328 6
4 Lando Norris McLaren/Mercedes 1'30.296 0.356 3
10  14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'30.465 0.525 6
11  40 Liam Lawson AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT 1'30.508 0.568 6
12  10 Pierre Gasly Alpine/Renault 1'30.509 0.569 6
13  23 Alexander Albon Williams/Mercedes 1'30.537 0.597 6
14  31 Esteban Ocon Alpine/Renault 1'30.586 0.646 6
15  20 Kevin Magnussen Haas/Ferrari 1'30.665 0.725 3

What happened in Japanese Grand Prix Q3?

On the first runs, Verstappen set the benchmark at 1m29.012s, four tenths ahead of Piastri and Norris.

On the final runs, Verstappen improved to 1m28.877s but the McLarens couldn’t go faster. The second Red Bull of Sergio Perez could only manage fifth, behind Charles Leclerc (Ferrari).

Singapore GP winner Carlos Sainz will start sixth for Ferrari, ahead of the Mercedes duo of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell.

Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri) and Fernando Alonso (Aston) rounded out the top 10.

Japanese Grand Prix Q3 results: Verstappen takes pole

Cla Driver  Car / Engine   Time   Delay   Laps 
1 Max Verstappen Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'28.877   6
81 Oscar Piastri McLaren/Mercedes 1'29.458 0.581 6
4 Lando Norris McLaren/Mercedes 1'29.493 0.616 6
16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'29.542 0.665 3
11 Sergio Pérez Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'29.650 0.773 6
55 Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 1'29.850 0.973 3
44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'29.908 1.031 6
63 George Russell Mercedes 1'30.219 1.342 3
22 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT 1'30.303 1.426 6
10  14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'30.560 1.683 3
