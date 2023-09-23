Subscribe
F1 Japanese GP – Start time, how to watch, starting grid & more

The 2023 Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix takes place this Sunday on September 24. Here's how you can watch the 16th round of the 2023 F1 season.

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen will start Honda's home race from pole position after an impressive effort in qualifying, with McLaren duo Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris lining up right behind him in second and third.

Charles Leclerc will lead Ferrari's charge in fourth.

What time does the Japanese Grand Prix start?

The Japanese GP will begin at 2pm local time (+9 GMT) at Suzuka.

  • Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023
  • Start time: 05:00 GMT / 06:00 BST / 07:00 CEST / 07:00 SAT / 08:00 EAT / 01:00 ET / 22:00 PT (Saturday) / 15:00 AEST / 14:00 JST / 10:30 IST

2023 Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

02:30

03:30

04:30

22:30

19:30

12:30

11:30

08:00

FP2

06:00

 07:00

08:00

 02:00

23:00

 16:00

15:00

 11:30

FP3

02:30

03:30

04:30

22:30

 19:30

12:30

 11:30

08:00

Q

06:00

07:00

08:00

02:00

23:00

 16:00

15:00

11:30

Race 

05:00

06:00

07:00

01:00

22:00

15:00

14:00

 10:30

How can I watch the Japanese Grand Prix?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world. 

Europe

  • Austria - Servus TV / ORF
  • Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports
  • Croatia - Sport Klub
  • Czech Republic - AMC
  • Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
  • Finland - Viaplay / V sport + / V sport 1
  • France - Canal+
  • Germany - Sky 
  • Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+
  • Hungary - M4
  • Italy - Sky
  • Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra
  • Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay
  • Poland - Viaplay
  • Portugal - Sport TV
  • Spain - F1 DAZN
  • Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
  • Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
  • UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas

  • USA - ESPN2
  • Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
  • Latin America - ESPN

Asia

  • China - CCTV/ Great Sports TV / Guangdong Television Channel
  • India - F1 TV only
  • Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN
  • Malaysia - beIN SPORTS
  • Indonesia- beIN SPORTS
  • Singapore - beIN SPORTS
  • Thailand - beIN SPORTS
  • Turkey - S Sport / S Sport Plus
  • Vietnam - K+

Oceania

  • Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo
  • New Zealand - Sky

Africa

  • Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream the F1 Japanese Grand Prix?

Viewers can subscribe to F1 TV in selected countries to stream the race on a device of their choice.

Sky Sports and Movistar also offer their own live streaming service in the UK and Spain respectively.

F1 Japanese Grand Prix - Starting grid:

     
Driver Info
   
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Time km/h
1 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull 1'28.877 235.214
2 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes +0.581 233.687
3 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes +0.616 233.595
4 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari +0.665 233.468
5 Mexico S. Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull +0.773 233.186
6 Spain C. Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari +0.973 232.667
7 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes +1.031 232.517
8 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes +1.342 231.716
9 Japan Y. Tsunoda AlphaTauri 22 AlphaTauri Red Bull +1.426 231.500
10 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes +1.683 230.843
11 New Zealand L. Lawson AlphaTauri 40 AlphaTauri Red Bull +1.631 230.976
12 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Renault +1.632 230.973
13 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes +1.660 230.902
14 France E. Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault +1.709 230.777
15 Denmark K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 Haas Ferrari +1.788 230.576
16 Finland V. Bottas Alfa Romeo 77 Alfa Romeo Ferrari +2.172 229.603
17 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes +2.304 229.271
18 Germany N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari +2.422 228.975
19 China G. Zhou Alfa Romeo 24 Alfa Romeo Ferrari +2.521 228.727
20 United States L. Sargeant Williams 2 Williams Mercedes
View full results
