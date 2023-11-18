F1 Las Vegas GP – Start time, how to watch, starting grid & more

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc will lead the pack at the start of the much-anticipated Las Vegas GP, with Red Bull driver Max Verstappen joining him on the front row.

Carlos Sainz originally qualified second for the race behind team-mate Leclerc, but will line up 12th after picking up a 10-place grid penalty for taking on an additional energy store (battery). Sainz's car had to be rebuilt after he hit a loose manhole cover in opening practice.

What time does the Las Vegas Grand Prix start?

The Las Vegas GP will begin at 10pm local time (-8 GMT) on Saturday night.

Date : Saturday, November 18, 2023

: Saturday, November 18, 2023 Start time: 06:00 GMT (Sunday) / 07:00 CET (Sunday) / 08:00 SAT (Sunday) / 09:00 EAT (Sunday) / 01:00 ET (Sunday) / 22:00 PT (Saturday) / 17:00 AEDT (Sunday) / 15:00 JST (Sunday) / 11:30 IST (Sunday)

2023 Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session GMT CET ET PT AEDT JST IST FP1 04:30 05:30 23:30 20:30 15:30 13:30 10:00 FP2 10:30 11:30 05:30 02:30 21:30 19:30 16:00 FP3 04:30 05:30 23:30 20:30 15:30 13:30 10:00 Quali 08:00 09:00 03:00 00:00 19:00 17:00 13:30 Race 06:00 07:00 01:00 22:00 17:00 15:00 11:30

How can I watch the Las Vegas Grand Prix?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.

Europe:

Austria - Servus TV / ORF

Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports

Croatia - Sport Klub

Czech Republic - AMC

Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay

Finland - Viaplay / V sport + / V sport 1

France - Canal+

Germany - Sky

Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+

Hungary - M4

Italy - Sky

Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra

Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay

Poland - Viaplay

Portugal - Sport TV

Spain - F1 DAZN

Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10

Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS

UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas:

USA - ESPN

Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo

Latin America - ESPN

Asia:

China - CCTV/ Great Sports TV / Guangdong Television Channel

India - F1 TV only

Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN

Malaysia - beIN SPORTS

Indonesia- beIN SPORTS

Singapore - beIN SPORTS

Thailand - beIN SPORTS

Turkey - S Sport / S Sport Plus

Vietnam - K+

Oceania:

Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo

New Zealand - Sky

Africa:

Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix?

Viewers can subscribe to F1 TV in selected countries to stream the race on a device of their choice.

Sky Sports and Movistar also offer their own live streaming service in the UK and Spain respectively.

