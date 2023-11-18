F1 Las Vegas GP – Start time, how to watch, starting grid & more
The 2023 Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix takes place this Saturday night on November 18. Here's how you can watch the penultimate of the 2023 F1 season on TV.
Ferrari's Charles Leclerc will lead the pack at the start of the much-anticipated Las Vegas GP, with Red Bull driver Max Verstappen joining him on the front row.
Carlos Sainz originally qualified second for the race behind team-mate Leclerc, but will line up 12th after picking up a 10-place grid penalty for taking on an additional energy store (battery). Sainz's car had to be rebuilt after he hit a loose manhole cover in opening practice.
What time does the Las Vegas Grand Prix start?
The Las Vegas GP will begin at 10pm local time (-8 GMT) on Saturday night.
- Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Start time: 06:00 GMT (Sunday) / 07:00 CET (Sunday) / 08:00 SAT (Sunday) / 09:00 EAT (Sunday) / 01:00 ET (Sunday) / 22:00 PT (Saturday) / 17:00 AEDT (Sunday) / 15:00 JST (Sunday) / 11:30 IST (Sunday)
2023 Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix session timings in different timezones
|
Session
|
GMT
|
CET
|
ET
|
PT
|
AEDT
|
JST
|
IST
|
FP1
|
04:30
|
05:30
|
23:30
|
20:30
|
15:30
|
13:30
|
10:00
|
FP2
|
10:30
|
11:30
|05:30
|
02:30
|21:30
|
19:30
|16:00
|
FP3
|
04:30
|
05:30
|
23:30
|20:30
|
15:30
|13:30
|
10:00
|Quali
|
08:00
|
09:00
|
03:00
|
00:00
|19:00
|
17:00
|
13:30
|
Race
|
06:00
|
07:00
|
01:00
|
22:00
|
17:00
|
15:00
|11:30
How can I watch the Las Vegas Grand Prix?
Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.
Europe:
- Austria - Servus TV / ORF
- Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports
- Croatia - Sport Klub
- Czech Republic - AMC
- Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
- Finland - Viaplay / V sport + / V sport 1
- France - Canal+
- Germany - Sky
- Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+
- Hungary - M4
- Italy - Sky
- Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra
- Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay
- Poland - Viaplay
- Portugal - Sport TV
- Spain - F1 DAZN
- Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
- Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
- UK - Sky Sports F1
Americas:
- USA - ESPN
- Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
- Latin America - ESPN
Asia:
- China - CCTV/ Great Sports TV / Guangdong Television Channel
- India - F1 TV only
- Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN
- Malaysia - beIN SPORTS
- Indonesia- beIN SPORTS
- Singapore - beIN SPORTS
- Thailand - beIN SPORTS
- Turkey - S Sport / S Sport Plus
- Vietnam - K+
Oceania:
- Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo
- New Zealand - Sky
Africa:
- Africa - SuperSport
Can I stream the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix?
Viewers can subscribe to F1 TV in selected countries to stream the race on a device of their choice.
Sky Sports and Movistar also offer their own live streaming service in the UK and Spain respectively.
F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix - Starting grid:
|Driver Info
|
|
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Chassis
|Engine
|Time
|km/h
|1
|C. Leclerc Ferrari
|16
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|
1'32.726
|240.748
|2
|M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing
|1
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|
+0.378
1'33.104
|239.770
|3
|G. Russell Mercedes
|63
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|
+0.386
1'33.112
|239.749
|4
|P. Gasly Alpine
|10
|Alpine
|Renault
|
+0.513
1'33.239
|239.423
|5
|A. Albon Williams
|23
|Williams
|Mercedes
|
+0.597
1'33.323
|239.207
|6
|L. Sargeant Williams
|2
|Williams
|Mercedes
|
+0.787
1'33.513
|238.721
|7
|V. Bottas Alfa Romeo
|77
|Alfa Romeo
|Ferrari
|
+0.799
1'33.525
|238.691
|8
|K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team
|20
|Haas
|Ferrari
|
+0.811
1'33.537
|238.660
|9
|F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing
|14
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|
+0.829
1'33.555
|238.614
|10
|L. Hamilton Mercedes
|44
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|
+1.111
1'33.837
|237.897
|11
|S. Perez Red Bull Racing
|11
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|
+1.129
1'33.855
|237.852
|12
|C. Sainz Ferrari
|55
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|
+0.044
1'32.770
|240.633
|13
|N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team
|27
|Haas
|Ferrari
|
+1.253
1'33.979
|237.538
|14
|D. Ricciardo AlphaTauri
|3
|AlphaTauri
|Red Bull
|
+1.582
1'34.308
|236.709
|15
|L. Norris McLaren
|4
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|
+1.977
1'34.703
|235.722
|16
|E. Ocon Alpine
|31
|Alpine
|Renault
|
+2.108
1'34.834
|235.396
|17
|G. Zhou Alfa Romeo
|24
|Alfa Romeo
|Ferrari
|
+2.123
1'34.849
|235.359
|18
|O. Piastri McLaren
|81
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|
+2.124
1'34.850
|235.356
|19
|L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing
|18
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|
+1.473
1'34.199
|236.983
|20
|Y. Tsunoda AlphaTauri
|22
|AlphaTauri
|Red Bull
|
+3.721
1'36.447
|231.459
