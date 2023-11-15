Subscribe
Formula 1 Las Vegas GP
News

2023 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix session timings and preview

Formula 1 makes its highly-anticipated visit to the 'Sin City' this weekend for the penultimate round of the season. Here's how you can watch the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix on TV.

Rachit Thukral
Author Rachit Thukral
Updated
Las Vegas board

The Las Vegas GP will run to a schedule like no other, with the race taking place on Saturday night. This means it would be broadcast in the early hours of Sunday in Europe and Asia.

The track action begins a day earlier than normal on Thursday evening with Free Practice 1, followed by FP2 at midnight.

Another hour-long practice follows on Friday before the all-important qualifying session, which will take place at 12:00am local time.

The race will begin at 10pm on Saturday.

2023 Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

CET

ET

PT

AEDT

JST

IST

FP1

04:30

05:30

23:30

20:30

15:30

13:30

10:00

FP2

08:00

09:00

 03:00

00:00

 19:00

17:00

 13:30

FP3

04:30

05:30

23:30

 20:30

15:30

 13:30

10:00
Quali

08:00

09:00

03:00

00:00

 19:00

17:00

13:30

Race 

06:00

07:00

01:00

22:00

17:00

15:00

 11:30

2023 Formula 1 Las Vegas GP session timings in the UK/Portugal 

Friday 17th November 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 04:30 - 05:30 GMT
  • Free Practice 2: 08:00 - 09:00 GMT

Saturday 18th November 2023

  • Free Practice 3: 04:30 - 05:30 GMT
  • Qualifying: 08:00 - 09:00 GMT

Sunday 19th November 2023

  • Race: 06:00 GMT

2023 Formula 1 Las Vegas GP session timings in Europe

Friday 17th November 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 05:30 - 06:30 CET
  • Free Practice 2: 09:00 - 10:00 CET

Saturday 18th November 2023

  • Free Practice 3: 05:30 - 16:30 CET
  • Qualifying: 09:00 - 10:00 CET

Sunday 19th November 2023

  • Race: 07:00 CET

2023 Formula 1 Las Vegas GP session timings in the US (Eastern Time)

Thursday 16th November 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 23:30 - 00:30 ET 

Friday 17th November 2023

  • Free Practice 2: 03:00 - 04:00 ET 
  • Free Practice 3: 23:30 - 00:30 ET 

Saturday 18th November 2023

  • Qualifying: 03:00 - 04:00 ET 

Sunday 19th November 2023

  • Race: 01:00 ET 

2023 Formula 1 Las Vegas GP session timings in the US (Pacific Time)

Thursday 16th November 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 20:30 - 21:30 PT

Friday 17th November 2023

  • Free Practice 2: 00:00 - 01:00 PT
  • Free Practice 3: 20:30 - 21:30 PT

Saturday 18th November 2023

  • Qualifying: 00:00 - 01:00 PT 
  • Race:  22:00 PT

2023 Formula 1 Las Vegas GP session timings in Australia

Friday 17th November 2023

  • Free Practice: 15:30 - 16:30 AEDT
  • Free Practice 2: 19:00 - 20:00 AEDT

Saturday 18th November 2023

  • Free Practice 3: 15:30 - 16:30 AEDT
  • Qualifying: 19:00 - 20:00 AEDT

Sunday 19th November 2023

  • Race: 17:00 AEDT

2023 Formula 1 Las Vegas GP session timings in Japan

Friday 17th November 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 13:30 - 14:30 JST
  • Free Practice 2: 17:00 - 18:00 JST

Saturday 18th November 2023

  • Free Practice 3: 13:30 - 14:30 JST 
  • Qualifying: 17:00 - 18:00 JST

Sunday 19th November 2023

  • Race: 15:00 JST

2023 Formula 1 Las Vegas GP session timings in Africa

Friday 17th November 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 06:30 - 07:30 SAT / 07:30 - 08:30 EAT
  • Free Practice 2: 10:00 - 11:00 SAT / 11:00 - 12:00 EAT 

Saturday 18th November 2023

  • Free Practice 3: 06:30 - 07:30 SAT / 07:30 - 08:30 EAT
  • Qualifying: 10:00 - 11:00 SAT / 11:00 - 12:00 EAT

Sunday 19th November 2023

  • Race: 08:00 SAT / 09:00 EAT

2023 Formula 1 Las Vegas GP session timings in India

Friday 17th November 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 10:00 - 11:00 IST
  • Free Practice 2: 13:30 - 14:30 IST 

Saturday 18th November 2023

  • Free Practice 3: 10:00 - 11:00 IST
  • Qualifying: 13:30 - 14:30 IST

Sunday 19th November 2023

  • Race: 11:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Pirelli tyre allocation for the Las Vegas Grand Prix

Pirelli has nominated the three softest tyres from its range for Vegas, namely C3 (hard), C4 (medium) and C5 (soft).

shares
comments

Related video

Previous article Why F1 in America “feels different” now to previous eras
Next article F1 bans three key colours from Sphere during Vegas GP action
Rachit Thukral
More from
Rachit Thukral
2023 MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

2023 MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

MotoGP
Qatar GP

2023 MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more 2023 MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

DTM champion Preining "can imagine" LMDh future after Porsche test

DTM champion Preining "can imagine" LMDh future after Porsche test

WEC

DTM champion Preining "can imagine" LMDh future after Porsche test DTM champion Preining "can imagine" LMDh future after Porsche test

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Jakarta ePrix II

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

Latest news

Three drivers could share third 2024 WRC Hyundai, says Abiteboul

Three drivers could share third 2024 WRC Hyundai, says Abiteboul

WRC WRC
Rally Japan

Three drivers could share third 2024 WRC Hyundai, says Abiteboul Three drivers could share third 2024 WRC Hyundai, says Abiteboul

Nissan suggests NDDP moniker no longer suited to #3 drivers

Nissan suggests NDDP moniker no longer suited to #3 drivers

SGT Super GT

Nissan suggests NDDP moniker no longer suited to #3 drivers Nissan suggests NDDP moniker no longer suited to #3 drivers

Verstappen felt like “a clown” at glitzy Las Vegas F1 opening ceremony

Verstappen felt like “a clown” at glitzy Las Vegas F1 opening ceremony

F1 Formula 1
Las Vegas GP

Verstappen felt like “a clown” at glitzy Las Vegas F1 opening ceremony Verstappen felt like “a clown” at glitzy Las Vegas F1 opening ceremony

Lappi gets part-time 2024 WRC programme with Hyundai

Lappi gets part-time 2024 WRC programme with Hyundai

WRC WRC

Lappi gets part-time 2024 WRC programme with Hyundai Lappi gets part-time 2024 WRC programme with Hyundai

Why Las Vegas is Ferrari's best chance to snare another 2023 F1 win from Red Bull

Why Las Vegas is Ferrari's best chance to snare another 2023 F1 win from Red Bull

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP

Why Las Vegas is Ferrari's best chance to snare another 2023 F1 win from Red Bull Why Las Vegas is Ferrari's best chance to snare another 2023 F1 win from Red Bull

The story of the hotel car park that hosted F1's first two trips to Vegas

The story of the hotel car park that hosted F1's first two trips to Vegas

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP

The story of the hotel car park that hosted F1's first two trips to Vegas The story of the hotel car park that hosted F1's first two trips to Vegas

The contrasting fortunes of 1993's bottom six F1 teams

The contrasting fortunes of 1993's bottom six F1 teams

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The contrasting fortunes of 1993's bottom six F1 teams The contrasting fortunes of 1993's bottom six F1 teams

F1 folk: A journey from Alonso's kart mechanic to Verstappen's F1 tutor

F1 folk: A journey from Alonso's kart mechanic to Verstappen's F1 tutor

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

F1 folk: A journey from Alonso's kart mechanic to Verstappen's F1 tutor F1 folk: A journey from Alonso's kart mechanic to Verstappen's F1 tutor

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe