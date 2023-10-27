2023 F1 Mexican Grand Prix session timings and preview

Red Bull's Max Verstappen has won four of the last seven races in Mexico since Autodromo Hermanos Rodríguez returned to the F1 calendar in 2015.

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton, who put on a challenge against Verstappen for victory in Austin before ultimately being disqualified, is the only other past winner on the grid, having won in 2016 and '19.

2023 Formula 1 Mexican Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session GMT BST CEST/CET ET PT AEDT JST IST FP1 18:30 19:30 20:30 14:30 11:30 05:30¹ 03:30¹ 00:00¹ FP2 22:00 23:00 00:00¹ 18:00 15:00 09:00¹ 07:00¹ 03:30¹ FP3 17:30 18:30 19:30 13:30 10:30 04:30¹ 02:30¹ 23:00 Quali 21:00 22:00 23:00 17:00 14:00 08:00¹ 06:00¹ 02:30¹ Race 20:00 - 21:00 16:00 13:00 07:00¹ 05:00¹ 01:30¹

2023 Formula 1 Mexican GP session timings in Mexico City

Friday 27th October 2023

Free Practice 1: 12:30 - 13:30 local time

Free Practice 2: 16:00 - 17:00 local time

Saturday 28th October 2023

Free Practice 3: 11:30 - 12:30 local time

Qualifying: 15:00 - 16:00 local time

Sunday 29th October 2023

Race: 14:00 local time

2023 Formula 1 Mexican GP session timings in the UK/Portugal

Friday 27th October 2023

Free Practice 1: 19:30 - 20:30 BST

Free Practice 2: 23:00 - 00:00 BST

Saturday 28th October 2023

Free Practice 3: 18:30 - 19:30 BST

Qualifying: 22:00 - 23:00 BST

Sunday 29th October 2023

Race: 20:00 GMT

Please note that daylight saving ends in UK at 2:00am on Sunday, with clocks moving back an hour.

2023 Formula 1 Mexican GP session timings in Europe

Friday 27th October 2023

Free Practice 1: 20:30 - 21:30 CEST

Saturday 28th October 2023

Free Practice 2: 00:00 - 01:00 CEST

Free Practice 3: 19:30 - 20:30 CEST

Qualifying: 23:00 - 01:00 CEST

Sunday 29th October 2023

Race: 21:00 CET

Please note that daylight saving ends in central Europe at 3:00am on Sunday, with clocks moving back an hour.

2023 Formula 1 Mexican GP session timings in the US

Friday 27th October 2023

Free Practice 1: 14:30 - 15:30 ET / 11:30 - 12:30 PT

Free Practice 2: 18:00 -19:00 ET / 15:00 - 16:00 PT

Saturday 28th October 2023

Free Practice 3: 13:30 - 14:30 ET / 10:30 - 11:30 PT

Qualifying: 17:00 - 18:00 ET / 14:00 - 15:00 PT

Sunday 29th October 2023

Race: 16:00 ET / 13:00 PT

2023 Formula 1 Mexican GP session timings in Australia

Saturday 28th October 2023

Free Practice: 05:30 - 06:30 AEDT

Free Practice 2: 09:00 - 10:00 AEDT

Sunday 29th October 2023

Free Practice 3: 04:30 - 05:30 AEDT

Qualifying: 08:00 - 09:00 AEDT

Monday 30th October 2023

Race: 07:00 AEDT

2023 Formula 1 Mexican GP session timings in Japan

Saturday 28th October 2023

Free Practice 1: 03:30 - 04:30 JST

Free Practice 2: 07:00 - 08:00 JST

Sunday 29th October 2023

Free Practice 3: 02:30 - 03:30 JST

Qualifying: 06:00 - 07:00 JST

Monday 30th October 2023

Race: 05:00 JST

2023 Formula 1 Mexican GP session timings in Africa

Friday 27th October 2023

Free Practice 1: 20:30 - 21:30 SAT / 21:30 - 22:30 EAT

Saturday 28th October 2023

Free Practice 2: 00:00 - 01:00 SAT / 01:00 - 02:00 EAT

Free Practice 3: 19:30 - 20:30 SAT / 20:30 - 21:30 EAT

Qualifying: 23:00 - 00:00 SAT / 00:00 - 01:00 EAT(Sunday)

Sunday 29th October 2023

Race: 22:00 SAT / 23:00 EAT

2023 Formula 1 Mexican GP session timings in India

Saturday 28th October 2023

Free Practice 1: 00:00 - 01:00 IST

Free Practice 2: 03:30 - 04:30 IST

Free Practice 3: 23:00 - 00:00 IST

Sunday 29th October 2023

Qualifying: 02:30 - 03:30

Monday 30th October 2023

Race: 01:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Pirelli tyre allocation for the Mexican Grand Prix

Pirelli has nominated C3 (hard), C4 (medium) and C5 (soft) tyres from its range to Mexico City.