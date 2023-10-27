2023 F1 Mexico GP results: Max Verstappen fastest in practice
Red Bull’s Max Verstappen was quickest in Mexico City Grand Prix practice, ahead of the 19th round of the 2023 Formula 1 World Championship.
Three-time world champion Verstappen was fastest in Free Practice 1, by 0.095s from Alex Albon’s Williams, and also paced FP2 with a fastest time of 1m18.686s.
Mexico GP FP1 results: Verstappen fastest from Albon
|Cla
|Nº
|Driver
|Car / Engine
|Time
|Delay
|Laps
|1
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull/Honda RBPT
|1'19.718
|29
|2
|23
|Alexander Albon
|Williams/Mercedes
|1'19.813
|0.095
|31
|3
|11
|Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull/Honda RBPT
|1'20.015
|0.297
|28
|4
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren/Mercedes
|1'20.237
|0.519
|30
|5
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1'20.297
|0.579
|30
|6
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren/Mercedes
|1'20.463
|0.745
|32
|7
|55
|Carlos Sainz Jr.
|Ferrari
|1'20.479
|0.761
|23
|8
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT
|1'20.568
|0.850
|30
|9
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine/Renault
|1'20.677
|0.959
|26
|10
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin/Mercedes
|1'20.687
|0.969
|26
|11
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1'20.724
|1.006
|25
|12
|27
|Nico Hülkenberg
|Haas/Ferrari
|1'20.968
|1.250
|29
|13
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo/Ferrari
|1'21.129
|1.411
|27
|14
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams/Mercedes
|1'21.157
|1.439
|30
|15
|50
|Ollie Bearman
|Haas/Ferrari
|1'21.313
|1.595
|31
|16
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin/Mercedes
|1'21.347
|1.629
|17
|17
|41
|Isack Hadjar
|AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT
|1'21.941
|2.223
|25
|18
|61
|Jack Doohan
|Alpine/Renault
|1'22.109
|2.391
|25
|19
|42
|Frederik Vesti
|Mercedes
|1'22.937
|3.219
|26
|20
|98
|Théo Pourchaire
|Alfa Romeo/Ferrari
|-
|-
|4
What happened in Mexico GP Free Practice 1?
Drivers used Pirelli’s prototype tyres in the early part of the session, with Verstappen leading the way on 1m21.858s, half a second clear of Daniel Ricciardo’s AlphaTauri and Albon.
They then switched to mediums after 15 minutes, with Verstappen again setting the pace on 1m20.245s, but just 0.004s ahead of Albon.
Teams then went on to the soft tyres for their final runs, with Verstappen lapping in 1m19.718s to beat Albon by 0.095s. The second Red Bull, of home hero Sergio Perez, was third fastest, two tenths off the pace. Lando Norris (McLaren) and Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) were next up.
Five young drivers took part in this session, with Oliver Bearman impressing with the 15th quickest time for Haas, ahead of Fernando Alonso’s Aston Martin. Isack Hadjar was 17th for AlphaTauri, ahead of Jack Doohan (Alpine) and Frederik Vesti (Mercedes).
Theo Pourchaire drove Valtteri Bottas’s Alfa Romeo, but a brake problem meant he didn’t record a timed lap.
Mexico GP FP2 results: Verstappen fastest from Norris
|Cla
|Nº
|Driver
|Car / Engine
|Time
|Delay
|Laps
|1
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull/Honda RBPT
|1'18.686
|26
|2
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren/Mercedes
|1'18.805
|0.119
|31
|3
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1'18.952
|0.266
|33
|4
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo/Ferrari
|1'18.955
|0.269
|33
|5
|11
|Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull/Honda RBPT
|1'18.988
|0.302
|29
|6
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT
|1'19.002
|0.316
|31
|7
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1'19.024
|0.338
|30
|8
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine/Renault
|1'19.077
|0.391
|29
|9
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren/Mercedes
|1'19.163
|0.477
|31
|10
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1'19.227
|0.541
|31
|11
|55
|Carlos Sainz Jr.
|Ferrari
|1'19.257
|0.571
|34
|12
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT
|1'19.290
|0.604
|34
|13
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo/Ferrari
|1'19.415
|0.729
|27
|14
|23
|Alexander Albon
|Williams/Mercedes
|1'19.446
|0.760
|23
|15
|27
|Nico Hülkenberg
|Haas/Ferrari
|1'19.535
|0.849
|29
|16
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine/Renault
|1'19.642
|0.956
|29
|17
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams/Mercedes
|1'19.900
|1.214
|26
|18
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin/Mercedes
|1'20.075
|1.389
|17
|19
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas/Ferrari
|1'20.112
|1.426
|30
|20
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin/Mercedes
|1'20.426
|1.740
|30
What happened in Mexico GP Free Practice 2?
As per FP1, drivers started their running on the prototype tyres, with Albon pipping Verstappen for the fastest time by 0.01s at 1m20.075s.
As they switched to medium running, Verstappen reset the bar to 1m19.551s – the fastest lap of the weekend to that point – before he obliterated that with 1m18.686s on softs just before the halfway mark.
Norris was second quickest, 0.119s down, from Leclerc, Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo), Perez and Ricciardo. Albon slumped to 14th in this session on softs, and appeared to damage the floor of his car.
Teams rushed through their programs, as rain was forecast towards the end of the session.
Alonso suffered a huge spin through the Esses without hitting anything. He ended FP2 with the slowest time, however.
