2023 F1 Mexico GP results: Verstappen wins after Magnussen shunt

Verstappen grabbed the lead from third on the grid after powering past the Ferraris that had locked out the front row. His team-mate Sergio Perez tried to follow him around the outside of the first corner, but bounced off Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari and was forced out of the race.

Verstappen was dominating the race before Magnussen suffered a big crash when his Haas’s rear suspension appeared to break at Turn 8 and he shunted heavily into the wall.

That effectively split the race in two, but Verstappen resumed his domination after the restart, as Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton worked his way past the Ferraris to finish a distant second, ahead of Leclerc.

2023 F1 Mexico Grand Prix results

Cla Nº Driver Car / Engine Laps Time 1 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull/Honda RBPT 71 - 2 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 71 -13.875 3 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 71 -23.124 4 55 Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 71 -27.154 5 4 Lando Norris McLaren/Mercedes 71 -33.266 6 63 George Russell Mercedes 71 -41.020 7 3 Daniel Ricciardo AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT 71 -41.570 8 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren/Mercedes 71 -43.104 9 23 Alexander Albon Williams/Mercedes 71 -48.573 10 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine/Renault 71 -1'02.879 11 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine/Renault 71 -1'06.208 12 22 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT 71 -1'18.982 13 27 Nico Hülkenberg Haas/Ferrari 71 -1'20.309 14 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo/Ferrari 71 -1'20.597 15 24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo/Ferrari 71 -1'21.676 16 2 Logan Sargeant Williams/Mercedes 70 - 17 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin/Mercedes 66 - - 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin/Mercedes 47 - - 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas/Ferrari 31 - - 11 Sergio Pérez Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1 -

How the 2023 F1 Mexico Grand Prix unfolded

Polesitter Leclerc led the charge to Turn 1 but a fast-starting Verstappen drove between the Ferraris that had locked out the front row.

The second Red Bull of home hero Perez surged alongside the leaders on the outside line, to make it three-wide, but hit Leclerc as he turned in at Turn 1 and flew into the air. Perez made it back to the pits, but his car was too badly damaged to continue.

Verstappen led the opening lap from Leclerc, who had front wing endplate damage, Carlos Sainz (Ferrari), Daniel Ricciardo (AlphaTauri), Hamilton, Oscar Piastri (McLaren) and George Russell (Mercedes). Leclerc’s endplate flew off at Turn 1, causing a brief virtual safety car on lap five.

Hamilton passed Ricciardo for fourth on lap 11, while Alex Albon (Williams) passed Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo) for the final points-paying place on lap 15.

Verstappen pitted from P1 on lap 20, rejoining on hard tyres, allowing Leclerc to lead from Sainz and the close-following Hamilton.

Hamilton pitted for hards on lap 25, while Verstappen eased past Sainz to take second on lap 29. Sainz stopped two laps later, rejoining well behind Hamilton, while Leclerc went a lap later and rejoined in second but 16s behind Verstappen.

Magnussen then suffered a huge crash at Turn 8 on lap 35, as his rear suspension appeared to fail, which caused a safety car and sent Verstappen into the pits for fresh hards – just before the race was red flagged.

The grid reformed, with most of the leaders on hard tyres, in the order Verstappen, Leclerc, Hamilton (on mediums), Sainz, Ricciardo, Piastri (mediums) and Russell (mediums). Verstappen aced the getaway at the restart and sprinted clear, with the only mover near the front of the field being Russell, who passed Piastri and Ricciardo to grab fifth.

Hamilton passed Leclerc with a brave move on the run towards Turn 1 with 21 laps to go, by which time Verstappen was 2.6s ahead and pulling away – even though he was on the harder rubber.

Verstappen extended his lead to beat Hamilton (who set fastest lap on the final tour) to the chequered flag by over 13s, as Leclerc finished a distant third from Sainz.

Further back, Piastri and Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri) clashed twice over seventh in successive laps at Turn 1, their second contact ending with Tsunoda spinning down to 16th.

McLaren’s Lando Norris started from 17th on soft tyres and was up to 10th by the restart but lost four spots in that. He battled back up to eighth and McLaren switched places with Piastri in an attempt to catch Ricciardo.

Norris did that and nipped ahead of Ricciardo around the outside of Turn 4. He then chased down Russell and passed him at Turn 6 with five laps remaining in a sparkling drive that netted him fifth.

Russell just held off Ricciardo, ahead of Piastri, Alex Albon (Williams) and Esteban Ocon (Alpine) rounded out the points scorers.

2023 F1 Mexico Grand Prix fastest laps

Cla Nº Driver Car / Engine Time Delay Km/h 1 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'21.334 190.503 2 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'21.644 0.310 189.780 3 4 Lando Norris McLaren/Mercedes 1'21.944 0.610 189.085 4 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'22.332 0.998 188.194 5 22 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT 1'22.501 1.167 187.808 6 55 Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 1'22.539 1.205 187.722 7 3 Daniel Ricciardo AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT 1'22.679 1.345 187.404 8 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren/Mercedes 1'22.760 1.426 187.220 9 23 Alexander Albon Williams/Mercedes 1'22.773 1.439 187.191 10 63 George Russell Mercedes 1'22.780 1.446 187.175 11 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine/Renault 1'22.976 1.642 186.733 12 2 Logan Sargeant Williams/Mercedes 1'23.003 1.669 186.672 13 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas/Ferrari 1'23.146 1.812 186.351 14 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo/Ferrari 1'23.166 1.832 186.306 15 27 Nico Hülkenberg Haas/Ferrari 1'23.222 1.888 186.181 16 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine/Renault 1'23.230 1.896 186.163 17 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'23.257 1.923 186.103 18 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'23.531 2.197 185.492 19 24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo/Ferrari 1'23.567 2.233 185.412