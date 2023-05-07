2023 F1 Miami Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

Red Bull's Sergio Perez will start the race from pole position after a qualifying cut short by a crash for Ferrari rival Charles Leclerc.

Fernando Alonso was one of several drivers to benefit from the incident as he gained a spot on the front row alongside Perez, with Carlos Sainz next up in third as the leading Ferrari.

Perez's team-mate and reigning F1 chmapion Max Verstappen was unable to complete a timed lap in qualifying and will have to take the start from ninth place, two places behind Leclerc.

When is the F1 Miami Grand Prix?

The 2023 F1 Miami GP will begin at 3:30pm local time (-4 GMT) at Miami International Autodrome.

Date : Sunday, May 7, 2023

: Sunday, May 7, 2023 Start time: 19:30 GMT / 20:30 BST / 21:30 CET / 21:30 SAST / 22:30 EAT / 15:30 ET / 12:30 PT / 05:30 AEST (Monday) / 04:30 JST (Monday) / 01:00 IST (Monday)

2023 Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEST JST IST FP1 18:00 19:00 20:00 14:00 11:00 04:00¹ 03:00¹ 23:30 FP2 21:30 22:30 23:30 17:30 14:30 07:30¹ 06:30¹ 03:30¹ FP3 16:30 17:30 18:30 12:30 09:30 02:30¹ 01:30¹ 22:00 Q 20:00 21:00 22:00 16:00 13:00 06:00¹ 05:00¹ 01:30¹ Race 19:30 20:30 21:30 15:30 12:30 05:30¹ 04:30¹ 01:00¹

How can I watch the Miami Grand Prix?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.

Europe:

Austria - Servus TV / ORF

Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports

Croatia - Sport Klub

Czech Republic - AMC

Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay

Finland - Viaplay / V sport + / V sport 1

France - Canal+

Germany - Sky

Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+

Hungary - M4

Italy - Sky

Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra

Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay

Poland - Viaplay

Portugal - Sport TV

Spain - F1 DAZN

Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10

Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS

UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas:

USA - ABC

Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo

Latin America - ESPN

Asia:

China - CCTV/ Great Sports TV / Guangdong Television Channel

India - F1 TV only

Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN

Malaysia - beIN SPORTS

Indonesia- beIN SPORTS

Singapore - beIN SPORTS

Thailand - beIN SPORTS

Turkey - S Sport / S Sport Plus

Vietnam - K+

Oceania:

Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo

New Zealand - Sky

Africa:

Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream the F1 Miami Grand Prix?

Viewers can subscribe to F1 TV in selected countries to stream the race on a device of their choice.

Sky Sports and Movistar also offer their own live streaming service in the UK and Spain respectively.

F1 Miami Grand Prix - Starting grid: