2023 F1 Miami Grand Prix session timings and preview
Formula 1 travels to the US this weekend for the fifth round of the new season. Here's how you can watch the 2023 Miami Grand Prix.
F1 will be making its second visit to the Miami International Autodrome on May 5-7 following a successful maiden race at the Florida-based venue last year.
The 2022 race was won by Red Bull's Max Verstappen, who was joined on the podium by Ferrari duo Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz.
Red Bull is again favourite for victory in this year's race, having been unbeaten so far in 2023.
2023 Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix session timings in different timezones
|
Session
|
GMT
|
BST
|
CEST
|
ET
|
PT
|
AEST
|
JST
|
IST
|
FP1
|
18:00
|
19:00
|
20:00
|
14:00
|
11:00
|
04:00¹
|
03:00¹
|
23:30
|
FP2
|
21:30
|22:30
|
23:30
|17:30
|
14:30
|07:30¹
|
06:30¹
|03:30¹
|
FP3
|
16:30
|
17:30
|
18:30
|
12:30
|09:30
|
02:30¹
|01:30¹
|
22:00
|
Q
|
20:00
|
21:00
|
22:00
|
16:00
|
13:00
|06:00¹
|
05:00¹
|
01:30¹
|
Race
|
19:30
|
20:30
|
21:30
|
15:30
|
12:30
|
05:30¹
|
04:30¹
|01:00¹
2023 Formula 1 Miami GP session timings in the UK/Portugal
Friday 5th May 2023
- Free Practice 1: 19:00 - 20:00 BST
- Free Practice 2: 22:30 - 23:30 BST
Saturday 6th May 2023
- Free Practice 3: 17:30 - 18:30 BST
- Qualifying: 21:00 - 22:00 BST
Sunday 7th May 2023
- Race: 20:30 BST
2023 Formula 1 Miami GP session timings in Europe
Friday 5th May 2023
- Free Practice 1: 20:00 - 21:00 CEST
- Free Practice 2: 23:30 - 00:30 CEST
Saturday 6th May 2023
- Free Practice 3: 18:30 - 19:30 CEST
- Qualifying: 22:00 - 23:00 CEST
Sunday 7th May 2023
- Race: 21:30 CEST
2023 Formula 1 Miami GP session timings in the US
Friday 5th May 2023
- Free Practice 1: 14:00 - 15:00 ET / 11:00 - 12:00 PT
- Free Practice 2: 17:30 -18:30 ET / 14:30 - 15:30 PT
Saturday 6th May 2023
- Free Practice 3: 12:30 - 13:30 ET / 09:30 - 10:30 PT
- Qualifying: 16:00 - 17:00 ET / 13:00 - 14:00 PT
Sunday 7th May 2023
- Race: 15:30 ET / 12:30 PT
2023 Formula 1 Miami GP session timings in Australia
Saturday 6th May 2023
- Free Practice 1: 04:00 - 05:00 AEST
- Free Practice 2: 07:30 - 08:30 AEST
Sunday 7th May 2023
- Free Practice 3: 02:30 - 03:30 AEST
- Qualifying: 06:00 - 07:00 AEST
Monday 8th May 2023
- Race: 05:30 AEST
2023 Formula 1 Miami GP session timings in Japan
Saturday 6th May 2023
- Free Practice 1: 03:00 - 04:00 JST
- Free Practice 2: 06:30 - 07:30 JST
Sunday 7th May 2023
- Free Practice 3: 01:30 - 02:30 JST
- Qualifying: 05:00 - 06:00 JST
Monday 8th May 2023
- Race: 04:30 JST
2023 Formula 1 Miami GP session timings in Africa
Friday 5th May 2023
- Free Practice 1: 20:00 - 21:00 SAT / 21:00 - 22:00 EAT
- Free Practice 2: 23:30 - 00:30 SAT
Saturday 6th May 2023
- Free Practice 2: 00:30 - 01:30 EAT
- Free Practice 3: 18:30 - 19:30 SAT / 19:30 - 20:30 EAT
- Qualifying: 22:00 - 23:00 SAT / 23:00 - 00:00 EAT
Sunday 7th May 2023
- Race: 21:30 SAT / 22:30 EAT
2023 Formula 1 Miami GP session timings in India
Friday 5th May 2023
- Free Practice 1: 23:30 - 00:30 IST
Saturday 6th May 2023
- Free Practice 2: 03:30 - 04:30 IST
- Free Practice 3: 22:00 - 23:00 IST
Sunday 7th May 2023
- Qualifying: 01:30 - 02:30
Monday 8th May 2023
- Race: 01:00 IST
Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.
Pirelli tyre allocation for the Miami Grand Prix
Pirelli has nominated C2 (hard), C3 (medium) and C4 (soft) tyres for the Miami GP, which is the same tyre allocation as used in Saudi Arabia and Australia.
Miami GP - FP1 results:
|Cla
|Driver
|Chassis
|Time
|Gap
|1
|
George Russell
|Mercedes
|1'30.125
|2
|
Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1'30.337
|0.212
|3
|
Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1'30.449
|0.324
|4
|
Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1'30.549
|0.424
|5
|
Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|1'30.724
|0.599
|6
|
Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|1'31.104
|0.979
|7
|
Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|1'31.231
|1.106
|8
|
Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|1'31.337
|1.212
|9
|
Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|1'31.392
|1.267
|10
|
Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|1'31.542
|1.417
|11
|
Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|1'31.566
|1.441
|12
|
Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|1'31.810
|1.685
|13
|
Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|1'31.853
|1.728
|14
|
Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo
|1'31.902
|1.777
|15
|
Alex Albon
|Williams
|1'31.903
|1.778
|16
|
Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1'31.997
|1.872
|17
|
Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo
|1'32.134
|2.009
|18
|
Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri
|1'32.169
|2.044
|19
|
Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|1'32.619
|2.494
|20
|
Nyck de Vries
|AlphaTauri
|1'34.637
|4.512
|View full results
Miami GP - FP2 results:
|Cla
|Driver
|Chassis
|Time
|Gap
|1
|
Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1'27.930
|2
|
Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|1'28.315
|0.385
|3
|
Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1'28.398
|0.468
|4
|
Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|1'28.419
|0.489
|5
|
Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|1'28.660
|0.730
|6
|
Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1'28.741
|0.811
|7
|
Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1'28.858
|0.928
|8
|
Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|1'28.930
|1.000
|9
|
Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|1'28.937
|1.007
|10
|
Alex Albon
|Williams
|1'29.046
|1.116
|11
|
Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|1'29.098
|1.168
|12
|
Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|1'29.171
|1.241
|13
|
Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo
|1'29.181
|1.251
|14
|
Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo
|1'29.189
|1.259
|15
|
George Russell
|Mercedes
|1'29.216
|1.286
|16
|
Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|1'29.339
|1.409
|17
|
Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|1'29.393
|1.463
|18
|
Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri
|1'29.613
|1.683
|19
|
Nyck de Vries
|AlphaTauri
|1'29.928
|1.998
|20
|
Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|1'30.038
|2.108
|View full results
Related video
Leclerc: Ferrari Miami F1 upgrade should go in “right direction”
F1 Miami GP: How to watch on TV in the USA on ESPN
Denny Hamlin fastest in NASCAR Cup practice at Kansas
F1 qualifying results: Sergio Perez takes Miami GP pole
Alonso: Aston Martin "came alive" in F1 qualifying after messy FP3
North Wilkesboro CARS race will feature several Cup drivers
The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru
How Baku’s sprint format change exposed F1’s biggest fault
How Perez's “in the fight” claim for 2023 F1 title glory really stacks up
The physical and mental tuning helping Piastri acclimatise to F1
The details behind McLaren's long-awaited Baku update
Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
How Perez profited in Baku to lay down his F1 title fight credentials
Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around
