2023 F1 Miami Grand Prix session timings and preview

F1 will be making its second visit to the Miami International Autodrome on May 5-7 following a successful maiden race at the Florida-based venue last year.

The 2022 race was won by Red Bull's Max Verstappen, who was joined on the podium by Ferrari duo Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz.

Red Bull is again favourite for victory in this year's race, having been unbeaten so far in 2023.

2023 Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEST JST IST FP1 18:00 19:00 20:00 14:00 11:00 04:00¹ 03:00¹ 23:30 FP2 21:30 22:30 23:30 17:30 14:30 07:30¹ 06:30¹ 03:30¹ FP3 16:30 17:30 18:30 12:30 09:30 02:30¹ 01:30¹ 22:00 Q 20:00 21:00 22:00 16:00 13:00 06:00¹ 05:00¹ 01:30¹ Race 19:30 20:30 21:30 15:30 12:30 05:30¹ 04:30¹ 01:00¹

2023 Formula 1 Miami GP session timings in the UK/Portugal

Friday 5th May 2023

Free Practice 1: 19:00 - 20:00 BST

Free Practice 2: 22:30 - 23:30 BST

Saturday 6th May 2023

Free Practice 3: 17:30 - 18:30 BST

Qualifying: 21:00 - 22:00 BST

Sunday 7th May 2023

Race: 20:30 BST

2023 Formula 1 Miami GP session timings in Europe

Friday 5th May 2023

Free Practice 1: 20:00 - 21:00 CEST

Free Practice 2: 23:30 - 00:30 CEST

Saturday 6th May 2023

Free Practice 3: 18:30 - 19:30 CEST

Qualifying: 22:00 - 23:00 CEST

Sunday 7th May 2023

Race: 21:30 CEST

2023 Formula 1 Miami GP session timings in the US

Friday 5th May 2023

Free Practice 1: 14:00 - 15:00 ET / 11:00 - 12:00 PT

Free Practice 2: 17:30 -18:30 ET / 14:30 - 15:30 PT

Saturday 6th May 2023

Free Practice 3: 12:30 - 13:30 ET / 09:30 - 10:30 PT

Qualifying: 16:00 - 17:00 ET / 13:00 - 14:00 PT

Sunday 7th May 2023

Race: 15:30 ET / 12:30 PT

2023 Formula 1 Miami GP session timings in Australia

Saturday 6th May 2023

Free Practice 1: 04:00 - 05:00 AEST

Free Practice 2: 07:30 - 08:30 AEST

Sunday 7th May 2023

Free Practice 3: 02:30 - 03:30 AEST

Qualifying: 06:00 - 07:00 AEST

Monday 8th May 2023

Race: 05:30 AEST

2023 Formula 1 Miami GP session timings in Japan

Saturday 6th May 2023

Free Practice 1: 03:00 - 04:00 JST

Free Practice 2: 06:30 - 07:30 JST

Sunday 7th May 2023

Free Practice 3: 01:30 - 02:30 JST

Qualifying: 05:00 - 06:00 JST

Monday 8th May 2023

Race: 04:30 JST

2023 Formula 1 Miami GP session timings in Africa

Friday 5th May 2023

Free Practice 1: 20:00 - 21:00 SAT / 21:00 - 22:00 EAT

Free Practice 2: 23:30 - 00:30 SAT

Saturday 6th May 2023

Free Practice 2: 00:30 - 01:30 EAT

Free Practice 3: 18:30 - 19:30 SAT / 19:30 - 20:30 EAT

Qualifying: 22:00 - 23:00 SAT / 23:00 - 00:00 EAT

Sunday 7th May 2023

Race: 21:30 SAT / 22:30 EAT

2023 Formula 1 Miami GP session timings in India

Friday 5th May 2023

Free Practice 1: 23:30 - 00:30 IST

Saturday 6th May 2023

Free Practice 2: 03:30 - 04:30 IST

Free Practice 3: 22:00 - 23:00 IST

Sunday 7th May 2023

Qualifying: 01:30 - 02:30

Monday 8th May 2023

Race: 01:00 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Pirelli tyre allocation for the Miami Grand Prix

Pirelli has nominated C2 (hard), C3 (medium) and C4 (soft) tyres for the Miami GP, which is the same tyre allocation as used in Saudi Arabia and Australia.

