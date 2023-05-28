Subscribe
2023 F1 Monaco Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

The 2023 Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix takes place this Sunday on May 28. Here's how you can watch the sixth round of the 2023 F1 season.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen will start the race from pole position after a stunning final sector effort in qualifying. He will be joined on the front row by Aston Martin's star driver Fernando Alonso, who looked set for pole until Verstappen's late heroics demoted him to second on the grid.

Esteban Ocon will line up a strong third for Alpine ahead of the top Ferrari of Carlos Sainz, with Lewis Hamilton fifth for Mercedes.

Home favourite Charles Leclerc had originally qualified third but will have to take the start in sixth after receiving a three-place grid penalty for impeding McLaren's Lando Norris in Q3.

When is the F1 Monaco Grand Prix?

The 2023 F1 Monaco GP will begin at 3pm local time (+1 GMT) at Circuit de Monaco.

  • Date: Sunday, May 28, 2023
  • Start time: 13:00 GMT / 14:00 BST / 15:00 CET / 15:00 SAST / 16:00 EAT / 09:00 ET / 06:00 PT / 23:30 AEST / 22:00 JST / 18:30 IST

2023 Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

11:30

12:30

13:30

07:30

04:30

21:30

20:30

17:00

FP2

15:00

 16:00

17:00

 11:00

08:00

 01:00¹

00:30¹

 20:30

FP3

10:30

11:30

12:30

06:30

 03:30

20:30

 19:30

16:00

Q

14:00

15:00

16:00

10:00

07:00

 00:00¹

23:00

19:30

Race 

13:00

14:00

15:00

09:00

06:00

23:00¹

22:00

 18:30

How can I watch the Monaco Grand Prix?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world. 

Europe

  • Austria - Servus TV / ORF
  • Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports
  • Croatia - Sport Klub
  • Czech Republic - AMC
  • Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
  • Finland - Viaplay / V sport + / V sport 1
  • France - Canal+
  • Germany - Sky 
  • Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+
  • Hungary - M4
  • Italy - Sky
  • Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra
  • Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay
  • Poland - Viaplay
  • Portugal - Sport TV
  • Spain - F1 DAZN
  • Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
  • Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
  • UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas

  • USA - ABC
  • Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
  • Latin America - ESPN

Asia

  • China - CCTV/ Great Sports TV / Guangdong Television Channel
  • India - F1 TV only
  • Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN
  • Malaysia - beIN SPORTS
  • Indonesia- beIN SPORTS
  • Singapore - beIN SPORTS
  • Thailand - beIN SPORTS
  • Turkey - S Sport / S Sport Plus
  • Vietnam - K+

Oceania

  • Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo
  • New Zealand - Sky

Africa

  • Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream the F1 Monaco Grand Prix?

Viewers can subscribe to F1 TV in selected countries to stream the race on a device of their choice.

Sky Sports and Movistar also offer their own live streaming service in the UK and Spain respectively.

F1 Monaco Grand Prix - Starting grid:

Cla Driver Chassis Time Gap
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull 1'11.365
2 Spain Fernando Alonso
Aston Martin 1'11.449 0.084
3 France Esteban Ocon
Alpine 1'11.553 0.188
4 Spain Carlos Sainz
Ferrari 1'11.630 0.265
5 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes 1'11.725 0.360
6 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari 1'11.471 0.106
7 France Pierre Gasly
Alpine 1'11.933 0.568
8 United Kingdom George Russell
Mercedes 1'11.964 0.599
9 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
AlphaTauri 1'12.082 0.717
10 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren 1'12.254 0.889
11 Australia Oscar Piastri
McLaren 1'12.395 1.030
12 Netherlands Nyck de Vries
AlphaTauri 1'12.428 1.063
13 Thailand Alex Albon
Williams 1'12.527 1.162
14 Canada Lance Stroll
Aston Martin 1'12.623 1.258
15 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Alfa Romeo 1'12.625 1.260
16 United States Logan Sargeant
Williams 1'13.113 1.748
17 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas 1'13.270 1.905
18 Germany Nico Hulkenberg
Haas 1'13.279 1.914
19 China Zhou Guanyu
Alfa Romeo 1'13.523 2.158
20 Mexico Sergio Perez
Red Bull 1'13.850 2.485
