Formula 1 / Monaco GP News

2023 F1 Monaco Grand Prix session timings and preview

Formula 1 travels to Monte Carlo this weekend for the sixth round of the new season. Here's how you can watch the 2023 Monaco Grand Prix.

Rachit Thukral
By:
Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT03, Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT03

Red Bull has enjoyed an unbeaten start to the 2023 season, with Max Verstappen winning three of the first five races and team-mate Sergio Perez taking top honours in the remaining two.

However, Ferrari could spring a surprise in Monaco this weekend, particularly if it can exploit its one-lap pace and grab pole position at a track that is hard to overtake on.

2023 Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

11:30

12:30

13:30

07:30

04:30

21:30

20:30

17:00

FP2

15:00

 16:00

17:00

 11:00

08:00

 01:00¹

00:30¹

 20:30

FP3

10:30

11:30

12:30

06:30

 03:30

20:30

 19:30

16:00

Q

14:00

15:00

16:00

10:00

07:00

 00:00¹

23:00

19:30

Race 

13:00

14:00

15:00

09:00

06:00

23:00¹

22:00

 18:30

2023 Formula 1 Monaco GP session timings in the UK/Portugal 

Friday 26th May 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 12:30 - 13:30 BST
  • Free Practice 2: 16:00 - 17:00 BST

Saturday 27th May 2023

  • Free Practice 3: 11:30 - 12:30 BST
  • Qualifying: 15:00 - 16:00 BST

Sunday 28th May 2023

  • Race: 14:00 BST

2023 Formula 1 Monaco GP session timings in Europe

Friday 26th May 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 13:30 - 14:30 CEST
  • Free Practice 2: 17:00 - 18:00 CEST

Saturday 27th May 2023

  • Free Practice 3: 12:30 - 13:30 CEST
  • Qualifying: 16:00 - 17:00 CEST

Sunday 28th May 2023

  • Race: 15:00 CEST

2023 Formula 1 Monaco GP session timings in the US 

Friday 26th May 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 07:30 - 08:30 ET / 04:30 - 05:30 PT
  • Free Practice 2: 11:000 -12:00 ET / 08:00 - 09:00 PT

Saturday 27th May 2023

  • Free Practice 3: 06:30 - 07:30 ET / 03:30 - 04:30 PT
  • Qualifying: 10:00 - 11:00 ET / 07:00 - 08:00 PT 

Sunday 28th May 2023

  • Race: 09:00 ET / 06:00 PT

2023 Formula 1 Monaco GP session timings in Australia

Friday 26th 26th May 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 21:30 - 22:30 AEST

Saturday 27th May 2023

  • Free Practice 2: 01:00 - 02:00 AEST
  • Free Practice 3: 20:30 - 21:30 AEST

Sunday 28th May 2023

  • Qualifying: 00:00 - 01:00 AEST
  • Race: 23:00 AEST

2023 Formula 1 Monaco GP session timings in Japan

Friday 26th May 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 20:30 - 21:30 JST

Saturday 27th May 2023

  • Free Practice 2: 00:30 - 01:30 JST 
  • Free Practice 3: 19:30 - 20:30 JST
  • Qualifying: 23:00 - 00:00 JST

Sunday 28th May 2023

  • Race: 22:00 JST

2023 Formula 1 Monaco GP session timings in Africa

Friday 26th May 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 13:30 - 14:30 SAT / 14:30 - 15:30 EAT
  • Free Practice 2: 17:00 - 18:00 SAT / 18:00 - 19:00 EAT

Saturday 27th May 2023

  • Free Practice 3: 12:30 - 13:30 SAT / 13:30 - 14:30 EAT
  • Qualifying: 16:00 - 17:00 SAT / 17:00 - 18:00 EAT

Sunday 28th May 2023

  • Race: 15:00 SAT / 16:00 EAT

2023 Formula 1 Monaco GP session timings in India

Friday 26th May 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 17:00 - 18:00 IST
  • Free Practice 2: 20:30 - 21:30 IST 

Saturday 27th May 2023

  • Free Practice 3: 16:00 - 17:00 IST
  • Qualifying: 19:30 - 20:30

Sunday 28th May 2023

  • Race: 18:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Pirelli tyre allocation for the Monaco Grand Prix

Pirelli has nominated C3 (hard), C4 (medium) and C5 (soft) tyres for the Monaco GP, which form the three softest compounds in its range.

