2023 F1 Monaco Grand Prix session timings and preview

Red Bull has enjoyed an unbeaten start to the 2023 season, with Max Verstappen winning three of the first five races and team-mate Sergio Perez taking top honours in the remaining two.

However, Ferrari could spring a surprise in Monaco this weekend, particularly if it can exploit its one-lap pace and grab pole position at a track that is hard to overtake on.

2023 Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEST JST IST FP1 11:30 12:30 13:30 07:30 04:30 21:30 20:30 17:00 FP2 15:00 16:00 17:00 11:00 08:00 01:00¹ 00:30¹ 20:30 FP3 10:30 11:30 12:30 06:30 03:30 20:30 19:30 16:00 Q 14:00 15:00 16:00 10:00 07:00 00:00¹ 23:00 19:30 Race 13:00 14:00 15:00 09:00 06:00 23:00¹ 22:00 18:30

2023 Formula 1 Monaco GP session timings in the UK/Portugal

Friday 26th May 2023

Free Practice 1: 12:30 - 13:30 BST

Free Practice 2: 16:00 - 17:00 BST

Saturday 27th May 2023

Free Practice 3: 11:30 - 12:30 BST

Qualifying: 15:00 - 16:00 BST

Sunday 28th May 2023

Race: 14:00 BST

2023 Formula 1 Monaco GP session timings in Europe

Friday 26th May 2023

Free Practice 1: 13:30 - 14:30 CEST

Free Practice 2: 17:00 - 18:00 CEST

Saturday 27th May 2023

Free Practice 3: 12:30 - 13:30 CEST

Qualifying: 16:00 - 17:00 CEST

Sunday 28th May 2023

Race: 15:00 CEST

2023 Formula 1 Monaco GP session timings in the US

Friday 26th May 2023

Free Practice 1: 07:30 - 08:30 ET / 04:30 - 05:30 PT

Free Practice 2: 11:000 -12:00 ET / 08:00 - 09:00 PT

Saturday 27th May 2023

Free Practice 3: 06:30 - 07:30 ET / 03:30 - 04:30 PT

Qualifying: 10:00 - 11:00 ET / 07:00 - 08:00 PT

Sunday 28th May 2023

Race: 09:00 ET / 06:00 PT

2023 Formula 1 Monaco GP session timings in Australia

Friday 26th 26th May 2023

Free Practice 1: 21:30 - 22:30 AEST

Saturday 27th May 2023

Free Practice 2: 01:00 - 02:00 AEST

Free Practice 3: 20:30 - 21:30 AEST

Sunday 28th May 2023

Qualifying: 00:00 - 01:00 AEST

Race: 23:00 AEST

2023 Formula 1 Monaco GP session timings in Japan

Friday 26th May 2023

Free Practice 1: 20:30 - 21:30 JST

Saturday 27th May 2023

Free Practice 2: 00:30 - 01:30 JST

Free Practice 3: 19:30 - 20:30 JST

Qualifying: 23:00 - 00:00 JST

Sunday 28th May 2023

Race: 22:00 JST

2023 Formula 1 Monaco GP session timings in Africa

Friday 26th May 2023

Free Practice 1: 13:30 - 14:30 SAT / 14:30 - 15:30 EAT

Free Practice 2: 17:00 - 18:00 SAT / 18:00 - 19:00 EAT

Saturday 27th May 2023

Free Practice 3: 12:30 - 13:30 SAT / 13:30 - 14:30 EAT

Qualifying: 16:00 - 17:00 SAT / 17:00 - 18:00 EAT

Sunday 28th May 2023

Race: 15:00 SAT / 16:00 EAT

2023 Formula 1 Monaco GP session timings in India

Friday 26th May 2023

Free Practice 1: 17:00 - 18:00 IST

Free Practice 2: 20:30 - 21:30 IST

Saturday 27th May 2023

Free Practice 3: 16:00 - 17:00 IST

Qualifying: 19:30 - 20:30

Sunday 28th May 2023

Race: 18:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Pirelli tyre allocation for the Monaco Grand Prix

Pirelli has nominated C3 (hard), C4 (medium) and C5 (soft) tyres for the Monaco GP, which form the three softest compounds in its range.