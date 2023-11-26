2023 F1 World Championship points: Final standings after Abu Dhabi GP

The main attention in the Abu Dhabi GP finale was the fight runner-up spot in the F1 Constructors’ Championship between Ferrari and Mercedes. It was decided in favour of Mercedes by three points – and their battle went down to the very last lap.

The placings behind the top three in the F1 Drivers’ Championship were also decided as Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso just pipped Charles Leclerc of Ferrari on countback, after they tied on points.

2023 F1 World Championship standings for Drivers

Cla Driver Points Grands Prix 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 1 Max Verstappen 575 25 19 25 24 26 25 26 25 34 26 26 33 25 25 10 26 33 33 25 33 25 26 2 Sergio Pérez 285 18 25 11 33 18 - 12 9 22 8 15 18 12 18 4 - 1 16 - 18 15 12 3 Lewis Hamilton 234 10 10 18 10 8 13 18 15 4 15 12 15 8 8 16 10 4 7 19 6 6 2 4 Fernando Alonso 206 15 15 15 15 15 18 6 18 14 6 2 10 19 2 - 4 9 - - 15 2 6 5 Charles Leclerc 206 - 6 - 22 6 8 - 12 18 2 6 19 - 12 12 12 10 6 15 4 18 18 6 Lando Norris 205 - - 8 2 - 2 - - 12 18 18 9 6 4 18 18 21 23 10 26 - 10 7 Carlos Sainz Jr. 200 12 8 - 14 10 4 10 10 14 1 4 5 10 15 25 8 3 18 12 9 8 - 8 George Russell 175 6 12 - 10 12 10 15 - 7 10 8 9 - 10 - 6 17 11 8 5 4 15 9 Oscar Piastri 97 - - 4 - - 1 - - - 12 10 7 2 - 6 15 26 - 4 - 2 8 10 Lance Stroll 74 8 - 12 7 - - 8 2 7 - 1 2 - - - - - 6 - 10 10 1 11 Pierre Gasly 62 2 2 - - 4 6 1 - 1 - - 6 15 - 8 1 - 10 - 6 - - 12 Esteban Ocon 58 - 4 - - 2 15 4 4 2 - - 4 1 - - 2 6 - 1 1 12 - 13 Alexander Albon 27 1 - - - - - - 6 - 4 - - 4 6 - - 2 2 2 - - - 14 Yuki Tsunoda 17 - - 1 1 - - - - - - - 1 - - - - - 5 - 5 - 4 15 Valtteri Bottas 10 4 - - - - - - 1 - - - - - 1 - - 4 - - - - - 16 Nico Hülkenberg 9 - - 6 - - - - - 3 - - - - - - - - - - - - - 17 Daniel Ricciardo 6 - - - - 6 - - - 18 Zhou Guanyu 6 - - 2 - - - 2 - - - - - - - - - 2 - - - - - 19 Kevin Magnussen 3 - 1 - - 1 - - - - - - - - - 1 - - - - - - - 20 Liam Lawson 2 - - 2 - - 21 Logan Sargeant 1 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 1 - - - - 22 Nyck de Vries 0 - - - - - - - - - -

How the Abu Dhabi GP impacted the 2023 F1 Drivers' points

Verstappen scored another 26 points at Yas Marina to end the season 290 clear of his team-mate Sergio Perez (his margin over Leclerc was 146 in 2022) at the top of the standings.

Behind Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes in third, Leclerc’s runner-up spot in Abu Dhabi wasn’t quite enough to beat Alonso to fourth.

They tied on 206 points but Alonso prevailed on countback of highest finishes. Leclerc had done enough to claim the place until Alonso passed AlphaTauri’s Yuki Tsunoda for seventh position in the closing stages to ensure his fourth spot.

McLaren’s Lando Norris was just a point behind them in sixth, as Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz slumped from fourth to seventh in points during the finale due to his non-score after a wretched weekend. Meanwhile, Leclerc jumped from seventh to fifth.

George Russell’s podium finish for Mercedes didn’t help him move up from eighth, but he finished ahead of Oscar Piastri (McLaren) and Lance Stroll (Aston).

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, 1st position, performs donuts at the end of the race

2023 F1 World Championship standings for Constructors

Cla Constructor Points Grands Prix 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 1 Red Bull/Honda RBPT 860 43 44 36 57 44 25 38 34 56 34 41 51 37 43 14 26 34 49 25 51 40 38 2 Mercedes 409 16 22 18 20 20 23 33 15 11 25 20 24 8 18 16 16 21 18 27 11 10 17 3 Ferrari 406 12 14 - 36 16 12 10 22 32 3 10 24 10 27 37 20 13 24 27 13 26 18 4 McLaren/Mercedes 302 - - 12 2 - 3 - - 12 30 28 16 8 4 24 33 47 23 14 26 2 18 5 Aston Martin/Mercedes 280 23 15 27 22 15 18 14 20 21 6 3 12 19 2 - 4 9 6 - 25 12 7 6 Alpine/Renault 120 2 6 - - 6 21 5 4 3 - - 10 16 - 8 3 6 10 1 7 12 - 7 Williams/Mercedes 28 1 - - - - - - 6 - 4 - - 4 6 - - 2 3 2 - - - 8 AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT 25 - - 1 1 - - - - - - - 1 - - 2 - - 5 6 5 - 4 9 Alfa Romeo/Ferrari 16 4 - 2 - - - 2 1 - - - - - 1 - - 6 - - - - - 10 Haas/Ferrari 12 - 1 6 - 1 - - - 3 - - - - - 1 - - - - - - -

How the Abu Dhabi GP impacted the 2023 F1 Constructors' points

Red Bull’s final margin of victory was 451 points over Mercedes (which was 205 over Ferrari last year).

Mercedes’ runner-up spot was only confirmed on the final lap, as Ferrari’s Leclerc allowed the penalized Perez past into second on-the-road to attempt to deny Russell the points that Mercedes needed. But his 5s penalty put Perez back to fourth, behind Leclerc and Russell – the latter crossing the finish line just 1.1s to the good.

Ferrari finished three points shy of second place but it was 103 ahead of McLaren. Behind them, Aston and Alpine were always assured of fifth and sixth positions.

AlphaTauri came close to deposing Williams of seventh, thanks to Yuki Tsunoda’s storming drive in the finale, but it fell three points short. Alfa Romeo and Haas F1 Team rounded out the positions.