F1 Qatar GP – Start time, how to watch, starting grid & more

Newly-crowned 2023 champion Max Verstappen will start the race from pole position in his Red Bull ahead of Mercedes pair George Russell and Lewis Hamilton.

Saturday sprint winner Oscar Piastri will line up sixth in the best of the two McLarens, behind Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso and the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc.

What time does the Qatar Grand Prix start?

The Qatar GP will begin at 2pm local time (+3 GMT) at Lusail International Circuit.

Date : Sunday, October 8, 2023

: Sunday, October 8, 2023 Start time: 20:00 local time / 17:00 GMT / 18:00 BST / 19:00 CEST / 19:00 SAT / 20:00 EAT / 13:00 ET / 10:00 PT / 04:00 AEDT (Monday) / 02:00 JST (Monday) / 22:30 IST

2023 Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEDT JST IST FP1 13:30 14:30 15:30 09:30 06:30 00:30¹ 22:30 19:00 Q 17:00 18:00 19:00 13:00 10:00 04:00¹ 02:00¹ 22:30 Sprint Q 13:00 14:00 15:00 09:00 06:00 00:00¹ 22:00 18:30 Sprint 17:30 18:30 19:30 13:30 10:30 04:30¹ 02:30¹ 23:00 Race 17:00 18:00 19:00 13:00 10:00 04:00¹ 02:00¹ 22:30

How can I watch the Qatar Grand Prix?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.

Europe:

Austria - Servus TV / ORF

Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports

Croatia - Sport Klub

Czech Republic - AMC

Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay

Finland - Viaplay / V sport + / V sport 1

France - Canal+

Germany - Sky

Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+

Hungary - M4

Italy - Sky

Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra

Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay

Poland - Viaplay

Portugal - Sport TV

Spain - F1 DAZN

Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10

Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS

UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas:

USA - ESPN

Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo

Latin America - ESPN

Asia:

China - CCTV/ Great Sports TV / Guangdong Television Channel

India - F1 TV only

Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN

Malaysia - beIN SPORTS

Indonesia- beIN SPORTS

Singapore - beIN SPORTS

Thailand - beIN SPORTS

Turkey - S Sport / S Sport Plus

Vietnam - K+

Oceania:

Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo

New Zealand - Sky

Africa:

Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream the F1 Qatar Grand Prix?

Viewers can subscribe to F1 TV in selected countries to stream the race on a device of their choice.

Sky Sports and Movistar also offer their own live streaming service in the UK and Spain respectively.

F1 Qatar Grand Prix - Starting grid: