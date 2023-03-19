2023 F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

Listen to this article

Red Bull's Sergio Perez will line up on pole position after topping Saturday's qualifying session in Jeddah. He will be joined on the front row by Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso, with George Russell (Mercedes) and Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) next up in third and fourth position respectively.

Reigning champion Max Verstappen will take the start from 15th place after suffering a driveshaft issue in qualifying. Ferrari rival Charles Leclerc will take the 12th spot on the grid thanks to a 10-place grid penalty for exceeding the maximum number of control electronics allowed during a season.

When is the F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix?

The 2023 F1 Saudi Arabian GP will begin at 8pm local time (+3 GMT) at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit.

Date : Sunday, March 19, 2023

: Sunday, March 19, 2023 Start time: 20:00 local time / 17:00 GMT / 18:00 CET / 19:00 SAST / 20:00 EAT / 13:00 ET / 10:00 PT / 04:00 AEST (Monday) / 02:00 JST (Monday) / 22:30 IST

2023 Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session GMT CET ET PT AEDT JST IST FP1 13:30 14:30 09:30 06:30 00:30¹ 22:30 19:00 FP2 17:00 18:00 13:00 10:00 04:00¹ 02:00¹ 22:30 FP3 13:30 14:30 09:30 06:30 00:30¹ 22:30 19:00 Q 17:00 18:00 13:00 10:00 04:00¹ 02:00¹ 22:30 Race 17:00 18:00 13:00 10:00 04:00¹ 02:00¹ 22:30

How can I watch the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.

Europe:

Austria - Servus TV / ORF

Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports

Croatia - Sport Klub

Czech Republic - AMC

Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay

Finland - Viaplay / V sport + / V sport 1

France - Canal+

Germany - Sky

Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+

Hungary - M4

Italy - Sky

Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra

Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay

Poland - Viaplay

Portugal - Sport TV

Spain - F1 DAZN

Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10

Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS

UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas:

USA - ESPN and ESPN+

Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo

Latin America - ESPN

Asia:

China - CCTV/ Great Sports TV / Guangdong Television Channel

India - F1 TV only

Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN

Malaysia - beIN SPORTS

Indonesia- beIN SPORTS

Singapore - beIN SPORTS

Thailand - beIN SPORTS

Turkey - S Sport / S Sport Plus

Vietnam - K+

Oceania:

Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo

New Zealand - Sky

Africa:

Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream the F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix?

Viewers can subscribe to F1 TV in selected countries to stream the race on a device of their choice.

Sky Sports and Movistar also offer their own live streaming service in the UK and Spain respectively.

F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix - Starting grid: