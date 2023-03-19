Subscribe
2023 F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

The 2023 Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix takes place this Sunday on March 19. Here's how you can watch the second round of the 2023 F1 season.

Rachit Thukral
By:
Listen to this article

Red Bull's Sergio Perez will line up on pole position after topping Saturday's qualifying session in Jeddah. He will be joined on the front row by Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso, with George Russell (Mercedes) and Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) next up in third and fourth position respectively.

Reigning champion Max Verstappen will take the start from 15th place after suffering a driveshaft issue in qualifying. Ferrari rival Charles Leclerc will take the 12th spot on the grid thanks to a 10-place grid penalty for exceeding the maximum number of control electronics allowed during a season.

When is the F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix?

The 2022 F1 Saudi Arabian GP will begin at 8pm local time (+3 GMT) at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit.

  • Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023
  • Start time: 20:00 local time / 17:00 GMT / 18:00 CET / 19:00 SAST / 20:00 EAT / 13:00 ET / 10:00 PT / 04:00 AEST (Monday) / 02:00 JST (Monday) / 22:30 IST

2023 Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

CET

ET

PT

AEDT

JST

IST

FP1

13:30

14:30

09:30

06:30

00:30¹

22:30

19:00

FP2

 17:00

18:00

 13:00

10:00

 04:00¹

02:00¹

 22:30

FP3

13:30

14:30

09:30

 06:30

00:30¹

 22:30

19:00

Q

17:00

18:00

13:00

10:00

 04:00¹

02:00¹

22:30

Race 

17:00

18:00

13:00

10:00

04:00¹

02:00¹

 22:30

How can I watch the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world. 

Europe

  • Austria - Servus TV / ORF
  • Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports
  • Croatia - Sport Klub
  • Czech Republic - AMC
  • Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
  • Finland - Viaplay / V sport + / V sport 1
  • France - Canal+
  • Germany - Sky 
  • Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+
  • Hungary - M4
  • Italy - Sky
  • Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra
  • Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay
  • Poland - Viaplay
  • Portugal - Sport TV
  • Spain - F1 DAZN
  • Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
  • Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
  • UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas

  • USA - ESPN  and ESPN+
  • Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
  • Latin America - ESPN

Asia

  • China - CCTV/ Great Sports TV / Guangdong Television Channel
  • India - F1 TV only
  • Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN
  • Malaysia - beIN SPORTS
  • Indonesia- beIN SPORTS
  • Singapore - beIN SPORTS
  • Thailand - beIN SPORTS
  • Turkey - S Sport / S Sport Plus
  • Vietnam - K+

Oceania

  • Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo
  • New Zealand - Sky

Africa

  • Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream the F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix?

Viewers can subscribe to F1 TV in selected countries to stream the race on a device of their choice.

Sky Sports and Movistar also offer their own live streaming service in the UK and Spain respectively.

F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix - Starting grid:

Cla Driver Chassis Time Gap
1 Mexico Sergio Perez
Red Bull 1'28.265
2 Spain Fernando Alonso
Aston Martin 1'28.730 0.465
3 United Kingdom George Russell
Mercedes 1'28.857 0.592
4 Spain Carlos Sainz
Ferrari 1'28.931 0.666
5 Canada Lance Stroll
Aston Martin 1'28.945 0.680
6 France Esteban Ocon
Alpine 1'29.078 0.813
7 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes 1'29.223 0.958
8 Australia Oscar Piastri
McLaren 1'29.243 0.978
9 France Pierre Gasly
Alpine 1'29.357 1.092
10 Germany Nico Hulkenberg
Haas 1'29.451 1.186
11 China Zhou Guanyu
Alfa Romeo 1'29.461 1.196
12 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari 1'28.420 0.155
13 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas 1'29.517 1.252
14 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Alfa Romeo 1'29.668 1.403
15 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull 1'49.953 21.688
16 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
AlphaTauri 1'29.939 1.674
17 Thailand Alex Albon
Williams 1'29.994 1.729
18 Netherlands Nyck de Vries
AlphaTauri 1'30.244 1.979
19 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren 1'30.447 2.182
20 United States Logan Sargeant
Williams 2'08.510 40.245
View full results
F1 qualifying results: Sergio Perez takes Saudi Arabian GP pole

Piastri: Becoming “more comfortable” in McLaren F1 car led to Q3 charge
Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
