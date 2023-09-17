2023 F1 Singapore GP results: Carlos Sainz wins thrilling race
Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz won a thrilling Singapore Grand Prix, the 15th round of the 2023 Formula 1 World Championship, as Red Bull’s winning streak came to a humbling conclusion.
Sainz led from the start, with team-mate Charles Leclerc passing George Russell’s Mercedes for an early Ferrari 1-2.
A safety car for Logan Sargeant nudging his Williams into the barrier sent most of the field into the pits, with Leclerc suffering a delay that dropped him behind Russell and Lando Norris (McLaren). He later lost a further spot to Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) when he ran wide after the restart.
A virtual safety car at two-thirds distance allowed the Mercedes drivers to use their fresh medium tyres and chase down the leaders. In a thrilling finale, the top four ran nose-to-tail to the finish, until Russell crashed out on the final lap. Norris held second, with Hamilton third.
Max Verstappen started his Red Bull from 11th on hard tyres but, after making early progress, the safety car ruined the team’s strategy, and he tumbled back from second place on old rubber. After running as low as 15th, he recovered to finish fifth.
2023 F1 Singapore Grand Prix results
|Cla
|Nº
|Driver
|Car / Engine
|Laps
|Time
|Delay/Retirement
|1
|55
|Carlos Sainz Jr.
|Ferrari
|62
|1:46'37.418
|2
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren/Mercedes
|62
|1:46'38.230
|0.812
|3
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|62
|1:46'38.687
|1.269
|4
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|62
|1:46'58.595
|21.177
|5
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull/Honda RBPT
|62
|1:46'58.859
|21.441
|6
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine/Renault
|62
|1:47'15.859
|38.441
|7
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren/Mercedes
|62
|1:47'18.897
|41.479
|8
|11
|Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull/Honda RBPT
|62
|1:47'31.952
|54.534
|9
|40
|Liam Lawson
|AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT
|62
|-
|10
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas/Ferrari
|62
|-
|11
|23
|Alexander Albon
|Williams/Mercedes
|62
|-
|12
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo/Ferrari
|62
|-
|13
|27
|Nico Hülkenberg
|Haas/Ferrari
|62
|-
|14
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams/Mercedes
|62
|-
|15
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin/Mercedes
|62
|-
|16
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|61
|-
|Accident
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo/Ferrari
|51
|-
|Retirement
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine/Renault
|42
|-
|Retirement
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT
|0
|-
|Accident damage
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin/Mercedes
|0
|-
|Withdrawn
How the 2023 F1 Singapore Grand Prix unfolded
Polesitter Sainz, who started on mediums, led soft-shod Leclerc, who jumped up from third on the grid to pass Russell.
Hamilton also passed Russell, after running wide at Turn 1 and overtaking him off the track. They swapped the positions back on lap 2, and Hamilton let Lando Norris (McLaren) past too.
AlphaTauri’s Yuki Tsunoda was an opening-lap retirement after clashing with Sergio Perez’s Red Bull, which damaged Perez’s front wing endplate.
Sargeant understeered into the wall on lap 20, which broke his front wing that then dropped debris as he returned to the pits – sparking a brief safety car period. Sainz pitted and retained his lead, but Leclerc – who backed up the pack – had to be held as cars were coming into the pits, and he lost places to Russell and Norris.
Verstappen started from 11th on hards and gained a spot from Liam Lawson on the opening lap and Nico Hulkenberg’s Haas on lap 2. He passed Hulkenberg’s team-mate Kevin Magnussen on lap 6.
Verstappen stayed out under the safety car, which briefly elevated him to second, but left him prone on old rubber. Russell attacked him hard at the restart, becoming the first driver to overtake Verstappen all season on lap 23, as Norris passed Perez (who also stayed out) for fourth. Hamilton gained a spot from Leclerc when the Ferrari ran wide, and then moved past Perez a lap later, but also ran wide at the corner exit.
Norris passed Verstappen for third, and Hamilton pushed him back to fourth on lap 27 and Leclerc did likewise a tour later.
Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso (whose team-mate Lance Stroll didn’t start after his big qualifying crash) attacked Perez for seventh on lap 37 but lost a spot in doing so to Alpine’s Esteban Ocon, who pulled a tidy move to pass Perez two laps later and Alonso followed suit at Turn 14.
Verstappen pitted on lap 42, rejoining on mediums in 15th. Ocon’s strong race ended when he pulled off at Turn 2 on lap 43, causing a virtual safety car, which Mercedes used to pit Russell and Hamilton from second and fourth respectively to use their fresh medium tyres, rejoining in fourth and fifth.
Sainz led Norris by 1.5s as the race went green again, with Leclerc in third. Behind him, Russell began lapping 2s quicker than the cars ahead. Alonso suffered an off on lap 47 and rejoined down in 17th.
Russell carved into the gap to Leclerc and passed him for third on lap 53, with Hamilton following suit a tour later. Norris was 6s clear, but Russell rapidly chased him down and the top four ran nose to tail entering the final four laps, with Sainz reporting his tyres were “finished”.
Norris defended hard against Russell, which allowed Hamilton to start attacking his team-mate.
Russell clipped the wall and crashed out on the final lap, promoting Hamilton to third, who Norris just held off as Sainz won by 0.8s. Norris also admitted that he had hit the wall at the same corner as Russell.
Verstappen was also on the move, carving his way into the top 10 on his new rubber. He made it as far as fifth, passing Pierre Gasly’s Alpine with seven laps remaining and finished right behind Leclerc at the finish line.
2023 F1 Singapore Grand Prix fastest laps
|Cla
|Nº
|Driver
|Car / Engine
|Time
|Delay
|Km/h
|1
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1'35.867
|185.507
|2
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1'36.273
|0.406
|184.724
|3
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin/Mercedes
|1'36.456
|0.589
|184.374
|4
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull/Honda RBPT
|1'36.575
|0.708
|184.147
|5
|11
|Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull/Honda RBPT
|1'37.108
|1.241
|183.136
|6
|23
|Alexander Albon
|Williams/Mercedes
|1'37.342
|1.475
|182.696
|7
|55
|Carlos Sainz Jr.
|Ferrari
|1'37.666
|1.799
|182.089
|8
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren/Mercedes
|1'38.046
|2.179
|181.384
|9
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo/Ferrari
|1'38.075
|2.208
|181.330
|10
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas/Ferrari
|1'38.107
|2.240
|181.271
|11
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1'38.275
|2.408
|180.961
|12
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine/Renault
|1'38.277
|2.410
|180.957
|13
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren/Mercedes
|1'38.492
|2.625
|180.562
|14
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams/Mercedes
|1'38.531
|2.664
|180.491
|15
|40
|Liam Lawson
|AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT
|1'39.028
|3.161
|179.585
|16
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo/Ferrari
|1'39.316
|3.449
|179.064
|17
|27
|Nico Hülkenberg
|Haas/Ferrari
|1'39.923
|4.056
|177.977
|18
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine/Renault
|1'39.930
|4.063
|177.964
2023 F1 Singapore Grand Prix tyre strategy
|Driver Info
|
|
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Chassis
|Engine
|1
|2
|3
|1
|C. Sainz Ferrari
|55
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|
M : 20
|
H : 42
|2
|L. Norris McLaren
|4
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|
M : 20
|
H : 42
|3
|L. Hamilton Mercedes
|44
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|
M : 20
|
H : 24
|
M : 18
|4
|C. Leclerc Ferrari
|16
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|
S : 23
|
H : 42
|5
|M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing
|1
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|
H : 40
|
M : 22
|6
|P. Gasly Alpine
|10
|Alpine
|Renault
|
M : 20
|
H : 42
|7
|O. Piastri McLaren
|81
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|
M : 20
|
H : 42
|8
|S. Perez Red Bull Racing
|11
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|
H : 39
|
M : 23
|9
|L. Lawson AlphaTauri
|40
|AlphaTauri
|Red Bull
|
M : 20
|
H : 42
|10
|K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team
|20
|Haas
|Ferrari
|
M : 20
|
H : 23
|
S : 22
|11
|A. Albon Williams
|23
|Williams
|Mercedes
|
M : 20
|
H : 23
|
M : 19
|12
|G. Zhou Alfa Romeo
|24
|Alfa Romeo
|Ferrari
|
S : 2
|
H : 18
|
M : 42
|13
|N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team
|27
|Haas
|Ferrari
|
M : 20
|
H : 42
|14
|L. Sargeant Williams
|2
|Williams
|Mercedes
|
M : 19
|
H : 24
|
M : 19
|15
|F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing
|14
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|
M : 20
|
H : 24
|
S : 20
|16
|G. Russell Mercedes
|63
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|
M : 20
|
H : 24
|
M : 17
|V. Bottas Alfa Romeo
|77
|Alfa Romeo
|Ferrari
|
H : 40
|
M : 11
|E. Ocon Alpine
|31
|Alpine
|Renault
|
M : 20
|
H : 22
|Y. Tsunoda AlphaTauri
|22
|AlphaTauri
|Red Bull
|
S : 0
|View full results
McLaren feared Norris F1 podium was gone when Mercedes switched to mediums
Red Bull: F1 flexi-floor, wing clampdowns had “zero” role in Singapore struggles
