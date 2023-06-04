Subscribe
2023 F1 Spanish Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

The 2023 Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix takes place this Sunday on June 04. Here's how you can watch the seventh round of the 2023 F1 season.

Rachit Thukral
By:
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23, Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-23, Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-23

Red Bull's Max Verstappen will start the race from pole position ahead of Ferrari rival Carlos Sainz, with McLaren ace Lando Norris lining up third after his best qualifying result of the season.

Charles Leclerc will take the start from 19th after getting eliminated in Q1 on Saturday.

When is the F1 Spanish Grand Prix?

The 2023 F1 Spanish GP will begin at 3pm local time (+1 GMT) at Circuit de Barcelona-Catanuya.

  • Date: Sunday, June 04, 2023
  • Start time: 13:00 GMT / 14:00 BST / 15:00 CET / 15:00 SAST / 16:00 EAT / 09:00 ET / 06:00 PT / 23:30 AEST / 22:00 JST / 18:30 IST

2023 Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

11:30

12:30

13:30

07:30

04:30

21:30

20:30

17:00

FP2

15:00

 16:00

17:00

 11:00

08:00

 01:00¹

00:30¹

 20:30

FP3

10:30

11:30

12:30

06:30

 03:30

20:30

 19:30

16:00

Q

14:00

15:00

16:00

10:00

07:00

 00:00¹

23:00

19:30

Race 

13:00

14:00

15:00

09:00

06:00

23:00

22:00

 18:30

How can I watch the Spanish Grand Prix?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world. 

Europe

  • Austria - Servus TV / ORF
  • Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports
  • Croatia - Sport Klub
  • Czech Republic - AMC
  • Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
  • Finland - Viaplay / V sport + / V sport 1
  • France - Canal+
  • Germany - Sky 
  • Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+
  • Hungary - M4
  • Italy - Sky
  • Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra
  • Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay
  • Poland - Viaplay
  • Portugal - Sport TV
  • Spain - F1 DAZN
  • Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
  • Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
  • UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas

  • USA - ESPN
  • Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
  • Latin America - ESPN

Asia

  • China - CCTV/ Great Sports TV / Guangdong Television Channel
  • India - F1 TV only
  • Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN
  • Malaysia - beIN SPORTS
  • Indonesia- beIN SPORTS
  • Singapore - beIN SPORTS
  • Thailand - beIN SPORTS
  • Turkey - S Sport / S Sport Plus
  • Vietnam - K+

Oceania

  • Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo
  • New Zealand - Sky

Africa

  • Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream the F1 Spanish Grand Prix?

Viewers can subscribe to F1 TV in selected countries to stream the race on a device of their choice.

Sky Sports and Movistar also offer their own live streaming service in the UK and Spain respectively.

F1 Spanish Grand Prix - Starting grid:

Cla Driver Chassis Time Gap
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull 1'12.272
2 Spain Carlos Sainz
Ferrari 1'12.734 0.462
3 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren 1'12.792 0.520
4 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes 1'12.818 0.546
5 Canada Lance Stroll
Aston Martin 1'12.994 0.722
6 France Esteban Ocon
Alpine 1'13.083 0.811
7 Germany Nico Hulkenberg
Haas 1'13.229 0.957
8 Spain Fernando Alonso
Aston Martin 1'13.507 1.235
9 Australia Oscar Piastri
McLaren 1'13.682 1.410
10 France Pierre Gasly
Alpine 1'12.816 0.544
11 Mexico Sergio Perez
Red Bull 1'13.334 1.062
12 United Kingdom George Russell
Mercedes 1'13.447 1.175
13 China Zhou Guanyu
Alfa Romeo 1'13.521 1.249
14 Netherlands Nyck de Vries
AlphaTauri 1'14.083 1.811
15 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
AlphaTauri 1'14.477 2.205
16 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Alfa Romeo 1'13.977 1.705
17 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas 1'14.042 1.770
18 Thailand Alex Albon
Williams 1'14.063 1.791
19 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari 1'14.079 1.807
20 United States Logan Sargeant
Williams 1'14.699 2.427
View full results
