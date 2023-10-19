2023 F1 United States Grand Prix session timings and preview

Lewis Hamilton is the most successful F1 driver at the Circuit of the Americas with five victories, but he last stood at the top step of the podium in 2017.

The last two editions of the US GP were won by Red Bull's Max Verstappen, who wrapped up his third consecutive title in Qatar a fortnight ago.

2023 Formula 1 United States Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEDT JST IST FP1 17:30 18:30 19:30 13:30 10:30 04:30¹ 02:30¹ 23:00 Q 21:00 22:00 23:00 17:00 14:00 08:00¹ 06:00¹ 02:30¹ Sprint Q 17:30 18:30 19:30 13:30 10:30 04:30¹ 02:30¹ 23:00 Sprint 22:00 23:00 00:00¹ 18:00 15:00 09:00¹ 07:00¹ 03:30¹ Race 19:00 20:00 21:00 15:00 12:00 06:00¹ 04:00¹ 00:30¹

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Pirelli tyre allocation for the United States Grand Prix

Pirelli has nominated C2 (hard), C3 (medium) and C4 (soft) tyres from its range to Austin.