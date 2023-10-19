2023 F1 United States Grand Prix session timings and preview
Formula 1 travels to Austin this weekend for the 17th round of the season. Here's how you can watch the 2023 United States Grand Prix on TV.
Lewis Hamilton is the most successful F1 driver at the Circuit of the Americas with five victories, but he last stood at the top step of the podium in 2017.
The last two editions of the US GP were won by Red Bull's Max Verstappen, who wrapped up his third consecutive title in Qatar a fortnight ago.
2023 Formula 1 United States Grand Prix session timings in different timezones
|
Session
|
GMT
|
BST
|
CEST
|
ET
|
PT
|
AEDT
|
JST
|
IST
|
FP1
|
17:30
|
18:30
|
19:30
|
13:30
|
10:30
|
04:30¹
|
02:30¹
|
23:00
|
Q
|
21:00
|22:00
|
23:00
|17:00
|
14:00
|08:00¹
|
06:00¹
|02:30¹
|
Sprint Q
|
17:30
|
18:30
|
19:30
|
13:30
|10:30
|
04:30¹
|02:30¹
|
23:00
|Sprint
|
22:00
|
23:00
|
00:00¹
|
18:00
|
15:00
|09:00¹
|
07:00¹
|
03:30¹
|
Race
|
19:00
|
20:00
|
21:00
|
15:00
|
12:00
|
06:00¹
|
04:00¹
|00:30¹
2023 Formula 1 United States GP session timings in the UK/Portugal
Friday 20th October 2023
- Free Practice 1: 18:30 - 19:30 BST
- Qualifying: 22:00 - 23:00 BST
Saturday 21st October 2023
- Sprint shootout: 18:30 - 19:14 BST
- Sprint: 23:00 - 00:00 BST
Sunday 22nd October 2023
- Race: 20:00 BST
2023 Formula 1 United States GP session timings in Europe
Friday 20th October 2023
- Free Practice 1: 19:30 - 20:30 CEST
- Qualifying: 23:00 - 00:00 CEST
Saturday 21st October 2023
- Sprint shootout: 19:30 - 20:14 CEST
Sunday 22nd October 2023
- Sprint: 00:00 - 01:00 CEST
- Race: 21:00 CEST
2023 Formula 1 United States GP session timings in the US
Friday 20th October 2023
- Free Practice 12:30 - 13:30 CT / 13:30 - 14:30 ET / 10:30 - 11:30 PT
- Qualifying: 16:00 - 17:00 CT / 17:00 -18:00 ET / 14:00 - 15:00 PT
Saturday 21st October 2023
- Sprint shootout: 12:30 - 13:14 CT / 13:30 - 14:14 ET / 10:30 - 11:14 PT
- Sprint: 17:00-18:00 CT / 18:00 - 19:00 ET / 15:00 - 16:00 PT
Sunday 22nd October 2023
- Race: 14:00 CT / 15:00 ET / 12:00 PT
2023 Formula 1 United States GP session timings in Australia
Saturday 21st October 2023
- Free Practice: 04:30 - 05:30 AEDT
- Qualifying: 08:00 - 09:00 AEDT
Sunday 22nd October 2023
- Sprint shootout: 04:30 - 05:14 AEDT
- Sprint: 09:00 - 10:00 AEDT
Monday 23rd October 2023
- Race: 06:00 AEDT
2023 Formula 1 United States GP session timings in Japan
Saturday 21st October 2023
- Free Practice 1: 02:30 - 03:30 JST
- Qualifying: 06:00 - 07:00 JST
Sunday 22nd October 2023
- Sprint shootout: 02:30 - 03:14 JST
- Sprint: 07:00 - 08:00 JST
Monday 23rd October 2023
- Race: 04:00 JST
2023 Formula 1 United States GP session timings in Africa
Friday 20th October 2023
- Free Practice 1: 19:30 - 20:30 SAT / 20:30 - 21:30 EAT
- Qualifying: 23:00 - 00:00 SAT / 00:00 - 01:00 EAT (Saturday)
Saturday 21st October 2023
- Sprint shootout: 19:30 - 20:14 SAT / 20:30 - 21:14 EAT
Sunday 22nd October 2023
- Sprint: 00:00 - 01:00 SAT / 01:00 - 02:00 EAT
- Race: 21:00 SAT / 22:00 EAT
2023 Formula 1 United States GP session timings in India
Friday 20th October 2023
- Free Practice 1: 23:00 - 00:00 IST
Saturday 21st October 2023
- Qualifying: 02:30 - 03:30 IST
- Sprint shootout: 23:00 - 23:44 IST
Sunday 22nd October 2023
- Sprint: 03:30 - 04:30
Monday 23rd October 2023
- Race: 00:30 IST
Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.
Pirelli tyre allocation for the United States Grand Prix
Pirelli has nominated C2 (hard), C3 (medium) and C4 (soft) tyres from its range to Austin.
